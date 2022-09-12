Advanced search
    D05   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(D05)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-09-12 pm EDT
33.58 SGD   +0.27%
09/12Singapore bank DBS sets decarbonisation targets for key sectors
RE
09/08DBS : partners with The Sandbox to launch ‘DBS BetterWorld' to demonstrate how the metaverse can be used as a force for good
PU
09/07Singapore Stocks Close Lower; Nera Telecommunications Shares Zoom 13% on Bagging Contracts Worth $12 Million
MT
Singapore bank DBS sets decarbonisation targets for key sectors

09/12/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
A logo of DBS bank is seen in Taipei

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's DBS Group announced decarbonisation targets for nine industry sectors, including power, oil and gas, aviation and shipping, and reinforced its commitment to net-zero financed emissions by 2050.

"The nine sectors represent the most carbon-intensive institutional banking segments financed by DBS," the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.27% 33.58 Delayed Quote.2.17%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.51% 93.7 Delayed Quote.18.26%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.00% 5658.76 Real-time Quote.-10.76%
WTI -0.47% 87.615 Delayed Quote.14.54%
Financials
Sales 2022 16 291 M 11 678 M 11 678 M
Net income 2022 7 683 M 5 507 M 5 507 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 86 190 M 61 784 M 61 784 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 33 475
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 33,49 SGD
Average target price 39,03 SGD
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piyush Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jimmy Ng Group Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Chee Kin Lam Joint Secretary, MD & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD2.17%61 370
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.85%349 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.72%280 751
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-10.91%213 078
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.11%171 939
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.11%154 698