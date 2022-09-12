Singapore bank DBS sets decarbonisation targets for key sectors
09/12/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's DBS Group announced decarbonisation targets for nine industry sectors, including power, oil and gas, aviation and shipping, and reinforced its commitment to net-zero financed emissions by 2050.
"The nine sectors represent the most carbon-intensive institutional banking segments financed by DBS," the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
