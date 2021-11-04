Singapore lender DBS posts 31% rise in Q3 profit, beats estimates

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - DBS Group beat market
estimates on Friday with a 31% rise in quarterly profit, aided
by an improvement in asset quality at Southeast Asia's largest
bank.
The Singapore-based lender reported a quarterly net profit
of S$1.7 billion ($1.26 billion) for the July-September period
versus S$1.30 billion from a year earlier and the S$1.57 billion
average forecast from four analysts compiled by Refinitiv.
($1 = 1.3512 Singapore dollars)
