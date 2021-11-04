Singapore lender DBS posts 31% rise in Q3 profit, beats estimates

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - DBS Group beat market
estimates on Friday with a 31% rise in quarterly profit, aided
by an improvement in asset quality at Southeast Asia's largest
bank.
"A progressive normalisation of interest rates in the coming
quarters will be beneficial to earnings," DBS Chief Executive
Officer Piyush Gupta said in a statement. "Asset quality
continues to be resilient and total allowances are likely to
remain low," he said.
The Singapore-based lender reported a quarterly net profit
of S$1.7 billion ($1.26 billion) for the July-September period
versus S$1.30 billion from a year earlier and the S$1.57 billion
average forecast from four analysts compiled by Refinitiv.
($1 = 1.3512 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
and Chris Reese)