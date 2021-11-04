Log in
Singapore lender DBS posts 31% rise in Q3 profit, beats estimates

11/04/2021
SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - DBS Group beat market estimates on Friday with a 31% rise in quarterly profit, aided by an improvement in asset quality at Southeast Asia's largest bank.

"A progressive normalisation of interest rates in the coming quarters will be beneficial to earnings," DBS Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said in a statement. "Asset quality continues to be resilient and total allowances are likely to remain low," he said.

The Singapore-based lender reported a quarterly net profit of S$1.7 billion ($1.26 billion) for the July-September period versus S$1.30 billion from a year earlier and the S$1.57 billion average forecast from four analysts compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 1.3512 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 614 M 10 822 M 10 822 M
Net income 2021 6 654 M 4 928 M 4 928 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 3,65%
Capitalization 82 725 M 61 196 M 61 260 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,32x
Nbr of Employees 32 341
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 32,21 SGD
Average target price 33,79 SGD
Spread / Average Target 4,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jimmy Ng Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Chee Kin Lam MD, Head-Legal & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD28.63%61 260
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.15%503 962
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION59.58%395 864
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%243 238
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY72.30%207 336
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.75%203 973