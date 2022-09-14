Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. DBS Group Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D05   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(D05)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  11:58 2022-09-14 pm EDT
33.53 SGD   +0.63%
09/14Singapore outlines financial services overhaul with eye on green finance boom
RE
09/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/13DBS Group Outlines Decarbonization Targets for Nine Industries
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Singapore outlines financial services overhaul with eye on green finance boom

09/14/2022 | 10:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's headquarters in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore announced plans on Thursday to overhaul its financial services industry by 2025 in a bid to cement its position in a "key battleground" to fight climate change, mobilising capital to support sustainable financing and green fintech.

The 'Industry Transformation Map 2025' plans released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the city-state's central bank, will include measures to streamline corporate structures used by investment funds, including family offices, that offer tax breaks, and a S$400 million ($285 million) investment in local talent within the industry.

The broad plans, for which full details have yet to be announced, come with Singapore's allure as a finance hub in Asia growing amid prolonged COVID-19 curbs and concern about mainland China's growing scrutiny of rival Hong Kong.

"If we do this right, our financial centre will continue to stay relevant and competitive, and be a key global financial node that connects global markets, supports Asia's development, and serves Singapore's economy," said Lawrence Wong, Singapore's deputy prime minister and finance minister.

Wong said during a media briefing that there was "growing interest" among high-net-worth individuals and family offices to do more in the field of philanthropy.

The MAS projects its new plans will see Singapore's financial sector grow by an average 4% to 5% a year from 2021 to 2025, and create 3,000-4,000 net jobs on average each year.

The plans include a S$100 million fund over five years to support sustainability within the finance sector such as green fintech, new sustainable financing solutions and reinsurance.

Wong said Asia was a "key battleground" to fight climate change. "The financial sector must do its part - to mobilise capital through financing and investments that support the region's transition to net zero," he said.

Under the plans, the corporate structure used by investment funds including family offices called Variable Capital Companies (VCC) will be "enhanced", though details on the enhancements won't be announced until a later stage. VCCs were first introduced in 2020 and offer tax exemptions.

MAS said it had received requests to improve the VCC framework so more industry participants and asset owners can set up VCCs and convert of existing company structures into VCCs.

"The asset management industry in Singapore has continued to do well in recent years, and registered healthy growth in spite of the pandemic. We continue to see inflows from diversified sources outside Singapore, including North America, Europe, North Asia and Southeast Asia," MAS said.

($1 = 1.4050 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Chen Lin and Xinghui Kok in Singapore; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

By Chen Lin and Xinghui Kok


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.60% 33.53 Delayed Quote.2.97%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.96% 5588.12 Real-time Quote.-10.13%
Financials
Sales 2022 16 300 M 11 601 M 11 601 M
Net income 2022 7 695 M 5 476 M 5 476 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 4,38%
Capitalization 85 752 M 61 032 M 61 032 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 33 475
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 33,32 SGD
Average target price 39,03 SGD
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piyush Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jimmy Ng Group Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Chee Kin Lam Joint Secretary, MD & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD2.97%61 565
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.67%341 322
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.87%273 198
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.36%213 649
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.80%163 936
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.48%154 093