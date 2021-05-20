Singapore's DBS, StanChart team up for global carbon credit exchange

Log in
05/20/2021 | 05:48am EDT
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore bank DBS, Standard Chartered, Singapore Exchange, and state investor Temasek Holdings said on Thursday they are teaming up to develop a global exchange and marketplace for high-quality carbon credits.

The moves come as companies globally are under increasing pressure to reduce carbon emissions and lay out sustainability plans. But as they pledge to reach net zero emissions, they will need to buy or generate carbon credits to offset the emissions they are unable to cut from their operations.

Climate Impact X (CIX), the proposed Singapore-based exchange and marketplace, is a joint venture between the four companies and is expected to be operational by the end of 2021, executives told a news conference.

CIX aims to capitalise on Singapore's reputation as one of the world's leading financial and trading hubs, supported by a strong regulatory framework.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga: Editing by Neil Fullick)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -1.38% 29.35 End-of-day quote.17.21%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED -0.68% 10.23 End-of-day quote.10.24%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -0.82% 497.6 Delayed Quote.7.66%
Financials
Sales 2021 14 616 M 10 966 M 10 966 M
Net income 2021 6 280 M 4 712 M 4 712 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 75 031 M 56 326 M 56 293 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 29 000
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 32,70 SGD
Last Close Price 29,35 SGD
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jimmy Ng Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Chee Kin Lam MD, Head-Legal & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD17.21%56 326
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.79%491 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.47%361 282
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%276 593
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.27.30%219 976
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.79%205 133