Singapore's DBS posts Q3 profit jump, banks flag recovery

* Net profit S$1.7 bln, up 31% on-year; beats market
estimate
* Profit shored up by negligible provisions
* Bank expects higher profit before allowances in 2022
* CEO expects normalised interest rates to help earnings
* Shares rise 0.2% to near record high, outperform this yr
SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - DBS Group expects to
report higher profit before allowances next year after Southeast
Asia's largest bank beat estimates with a 31% rise in third
quarter net profit, aided by growth in fee income and improving
asset quality.
Friday's result rounded up a strong quarter for Singapore
banks such as OCBC and United Overseas Bank,
just as global lenders are strengthening their recovery in
markets hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and amid improved economic
activity.
Singapore, rebounding from last year's record recession, is
beginning to re-open its borders with 85% of its population
fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The city-state's
economy is expected to grow 6%–7% this year.
DBS reported net profit of S$1.7 billion ($1.26 billion) for
the July-September period versus S$1.30 billion from a year
earlier and the S$1.57 billion average forecast from four
analysts compiled by Refinitiv.
Krishna Guha, an analyst at Jefferies, said strength in DBS'
asset quality continued to surprise on the upside.
"As the revenue drivers further strengthen and if credit
cost stays below normal, the group looks poised to deliver
steady growth next year," he said.
Shares of DBS, trading near record highs, rose 0.2% in early
trade, having gained nearly 29% so far this year versus an 18%
rise in OCBC and a 20% increase in UOB's shares.
"A progressive normalisation of interest rates in the coming
quarters will be beneficial to earnings," DBS Chief Executive
Officer Piyush Gupta said in a statement. "Asset quality
continues to be resilient and total allowances are likely to
remain low," he said.
The bank wrote back credit allowances of S$70 million in the
quarter, helping boost profits, compared with credit charges of
S$554 million booked in the year-ago period.
Profit before allowances fell 7% to S$1.89 billion in the
quarter. DBS' net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability,
dipped to 1.43% from 1.53% a year earlier.
This year, Gupta spearheaded DBS' purchase of a stake in a
privately-owned Chinese bank, months after DBS acquired a
distressed Indian lender. DBS has also forayed into new
ventures, including a digital exchange, to boost revenue.
($1 = 1.3512 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Chris Reese and Sam
Holmes)