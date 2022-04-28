Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. DBS Group Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D05   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(D05)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/28 11:58:02 pm EDT
33.99 SGD   +2.97%
04/28Singapore's Top Two Banks, DBS and OCBC, Trade Higher After Earnings
DJ
04/28DBS : First-quarter net profit at SGD 1.80 billion, second highest on record, underpinned by healthy business momentum, higher net interest margin and stable asset quality
PU
04/28DBS Group 1Q Net Fell 10% On Lower Fees, Commission
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore's Top Two Banks, DBS and OCBC, Trade Higher After Earnings

04/28/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Justina Lee


Shares of Singapore's two largest banks, DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., are up in morning trade after results showed on-quarter growth in the first three months of the year.

DBS rose as much as 4.2% to S$34.42 early on Friday, while OCBC added as much as 3.7% to S$12.42, putting it on track for its biggest one-day gain in more than a year.

DBS had earlier reported that first-quarter net profit fell 10% from a year earlier due to weak market sentiment but rose 30% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest income climbed 4% quarter over quarter to $2.19 billion Singapore dollars (US$1.58 billion).

Of the three major Singapore banks to report earnings on Friday, only DBS managed to grow fees sequentially, Jefferies analysts said in a research note.

"DBS outperformed on non-interest income," Jefferies said, adding that the guidance "on loan growth and fees needs a watch."

OCBC's first-quarter profit also fell 10% on the year, but rose 39% from the fourth quarter to S$1.36 billion.

The bank's "good result should help stem recent price weakness," Citi analysts said in a research note. Citi has a S$14.00 target price on OCBC's stock.

Bucking the trend, United Overseas Bank Ltd.'s first-quarter net profit fell both from the previous year and the previous quarter. The stock fell as much as 3.1% to S$29.20 in early trading Friday.

Still, there is cause to be somewhat upbeat toward the Singapore banking sector in general, IG analysts said in a note.

"There are some pockets of optimism, where net interest income remains relatively resilient," IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said. "Ahead, economic reopening and easing travel borders may drive pent-up spending on credit/debit cards and improve economic activities across the region."

The interest-rate outlook could also boost revenues as countries look to start tightening monetary policy.

DBS Chief Executive Piyush Gupta said he expects the bank's overall loans to grow between 1%-2% in the second quarter, with overall earnings seeing an upside due to faster pace of interest-rate increases.


Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-22 2350ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 2.97% 33.99 Delayed Quote.0.73%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.94% 5783.32 Real-time Quote.-8.74%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED 3.43% 12.37 Delayed Quote.4.12%
STEM, INC. 2.78% 7.77 Delayed Quote.-59.04%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED -1.33% 29.73 Delayed Quote.13.61%
All news about DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
04/28Singapore's Top Two Banks, DBS and OCBC, Trade Higher After Earnings
DJ
04/28DBS : First-quarter net profit at SGD 1.80 billion, second highest on record, underpinned ..
PU
04/28DBS Group 1Q Net Fell 10% On Lower Fees, Commission
DJ
04/20DBS : partners GovTech, Health Promotion Board and NETS to drive Smart Nation efforts with..
PU
04/20DBS : Retail investors in Singapore can now invest in new DBS CIO Barbell Income Fund
PU
04/20DBS : Bank DBS Indonesia provides energy transition financing for Indika Energy | Bahasa
PU
04/19Chinese Shares End Lower; Three Shenzhen Debutants Post Double-Digit Gains
MT
04/19DBS Slashes China GDP Growth Outlook For 2022 to 4.8%
MT
04/17Maybank Singapore Adjusts Ratings of DBS Bank, UOB, OCBC Ahead of Q1 Earnings
MT
04/14DBS : Foundation launches regional grant programme for SMEs, tailored to kickstart their s..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 645 M 11 280 M 11 280 M
Net income 2022 7 141 M 5 148 M 5 148 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 4,29%
Capitalization 84 948 M 61 244 M 61 244 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 33,01 SGD
Average target price 39,36 SGD
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piyush Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jimmy Ng Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Chee Kin Lam Secretary, MD, Head-Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD0.73%61 303
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.32%356 623
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.26%292 251
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.23%244 774
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%176 677
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.86%168 954