DBS Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, DBS Bank Ltd. (the Bank), which is engaged in a range of commercial banking and financial services, principally in Asia. Its segments include Institutional Banking, Consumer Banking/ Wealth Management and Treasury Markets. Consumer Banking/ Wealth Management segment provides individual customers with a diverse range of banking and related financial services. Its products and services available to customers include current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment and insurance products. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products to institutional clients, including bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates and small and medium-sized businesses. Its Treasury Markets segment includes structuring, market-making and trading across a broad range of treasury products.

Sector Banks