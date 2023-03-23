AGM 2023: Auditors reports on the 19th resolution

KPMG SA Deloitte & Associés Tour EQHO 6, place de la Pyramide 2 Avenue Gambetta 92908 Paris La Défense Cedex CS 60055 France 92066 Paris La Défense Cedex France

DBV Technologies

Registered office: 177-181, avenue Pierre Brossolette - 92120 MONTROUGE

Statutory Auditors' report on the share capital decrease

Combined Shareholders' Meeting of April 12, 2023 - 19th resolution

This is a free translation into English of the Statutory Auditors' report issued in French and is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking readers. This report should be read in conjunction and construed in accordance with French law and professional auditing standards applicable in France.

To the DBV Technologies Shareholders' Meeting,

In our capacity as Statutory Auditors of your Company and in accordance with the procedures set forth in Article L.22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce) in the event of a share capital decrease by cancelation of shares purchased, we hereby report to you on our assessment of the reasons for and the terms and conditions of the proposed decrease in share capital.

Your Board of Directors proposes that shareholders delegate to it, for a period of 18 months as of the date of this Shareholders' Meeting, full powers to cancel, on one or more occasions, up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital per 24-month period, the shares purchased by the Company pursuant to the authorization to purchase its own shares under the provisions of the aforementioned article.

We performed the procedures that we deemed necessary in accordance with the professional guidelines of the French National Institute of Statutory Auditors (Compagnie Nationale des Commissaires aux Comptes) relating to this engagement. These procedures consisted in verifying the fairness of the reasons for and the terms and conditions of the proposed decrease in share capital, which does not undermine shareholder equality.

We have no comments to make on the reasons for and the terms and conditions of the proposed decrease in share capital.