    DBV   FR0010417345

DBV TECHNOLOGIES

(DBV)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/21 11:38:21 am EDT
2.686 EUR   +1.36%
DBV Technologies : AGM 2022 – Proxy Card

04/21/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

04/06/2022

55,096,537

Total gross of voting rights: 55,096,537

Total net* of voting rights: 54,944,036

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Disclaimer

DBV Technologies SA published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4,71 M 5,11 M 5,11 M
Net income 2022 -79,5 M -86,3 M -86,3 M
Net cash 2022 73,3 M 79,6 M 79,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 148 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,8x
EV / Sales 2023 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart DBV TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
DBV Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBV TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,65 €
Average target price 7,50 €
Spread / Average Target 183%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Tassé Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sébastien Robitaille Chief Financial Officer
Michel de Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Pharis Mohideen Chief Medical Officer
Pascal Wotling Chief Technical Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DBV TECHNOLOGIES-13.37%158
MERCK KGAA-20.22%85 483
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-13.88%11 354
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-9.57%5 554
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG3.01%4 230
YUHAN CORPORATION-4.03%3 264