DBV Technologies : AGM 2022 – Proxy Card

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|
04/06/2022
|
55,096,537
|
Total gross of voting rights: 55,096,537
|
Total net* of voting rights: 54,944,036
* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights
