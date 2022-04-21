DBV Technologies : AGM 2022 – Proxy Card

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 04/06/2022 55,096,537 Total gross of voting rights: 55,096,537 Total net* of voting rights: 54,944,036

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights