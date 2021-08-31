Log in
    DBV   FR0010417345

DBV TECHNOLOGIES

(DBV)
08/30 11:35:20 am
9.424 EUR   +4.69%
DBV TECHNOLOGIES : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08/30European ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Monday Trading
MT
08/26European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
DBV Technologies : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/31/2021 | 06:30am BST
Montrouge, France, August 31, 2021

DBV Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that DBV Technologies’ senior management team will participate in upcoming virtual investor conferences in September.

Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
Company management will participate in virtual investor meetings on September 7, 2021.

Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
Company management will participate in virtual investor meetings on September 8, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
The pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on demand starting September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET for the duration of the conference.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/

A replay of the fireside chat will also be available on DBV Technologies’ website after the event.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com 

Financials
Sales 2021 6,87 M 8,12 M 5,89 M
Net income 2021 -101 M -119 M -86,7 M
Net cash 2021 63,6 M 75,1 M 54,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 518 M 611 M 444 M
EV / Sales 2021 66,1x
EV / Sales 2022 56,9x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 91,2%
