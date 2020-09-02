Log in
DBV Technologies : to Participate in Multiple September Investor Conferences

09/02/2020 | 04:30pm EDT

Montrouge, France, September 2, 2020

DBV Technologies to Participate in Multiple September Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences in September:

Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference, September 9-10.
DBV’s management team will participate in virtual investor meetings at the conference.

Goldman Sachs 10th Annual Biotech Symposium, September 11.
DBV’s management team will participate in virtual investor meetings at the conference on Friday, September 11.

H. C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 14-16.
Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the conference on Tuesday, September 15 at 10:00 AM ET.

Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, September 14-18.
Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the conference on Wednesday, September 16 at 8:45 AM ET.

A live webcast of each of the presentations at the H. C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference and the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/. A replay of each presentation will also be available on DBV’s website after the respective event.

About DBV Technologies 
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut (DBV712). DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Relations Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment

NameTitle
Daniel Tassé Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michel de Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Ramzi Benamar Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Dupont Chief Technology Officer
Hugh A. Sampson Chief Scientific Officer
