    DBV   FR0010417345

DBV TECHNOLOGIES

(DBV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-11-22 am EST
2.736 EUR   -1.65%
DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
AQ
11/21Rising COVID Cases in China, Plunging Oil Prices Drag European Equities Lower in Monday Trading
MT
11/17European Equities Follow US Markets Lower on Interest Rate Concerns
MT
DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

11/22/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Montrouge, France, November 22, 2022

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference taking place Nov. 29 – Dec. 1, 2022. Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat session on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 8 a.m. ET, as well as one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore29/dbvt/2371680.

A replay will also be available on DBV Technologies’ website for 90 days after the event.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, and is DBV Technologies’ method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV Technologies’ food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Basking Ridge, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com 

Viaskin and EPIT are trademarks of DBV Technologies.

Attachment


