DBV Technologies: towards a change in ADS ratio

On Friday evening, DBV Technologies announced its intention to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) to its ordinary shares, each with a par value of 0.10 euro per share, and traded on Euronext's segment B.



The biopharmaceutical company thus plans to change the current ratio of one ADS for half an ordinary share to a new ratio of one ADS for one ordinary share, a change which should be effective on June 3.



The operation is designed to enable DBV to comply with the Nasdaq requirement of a floor price for its ADSs of over one dollar. It will therefore halve the number of ADSs and have no impact on ordinary shares.



