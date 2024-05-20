DBV Technologies: towards a change in ADS ratio
The biopharmaceutical company thus plans to change the current ratio of one ADS for half an ordinary share to a new ratio of one ADS for one ordinary share, a change which should be effective on June 3.
The operation is designed to enable DBV to comply with the Nasdaq requirement of a floor price for its ADSs of over one dollar. It will therefore halve the number of ADSs and have no impact on ordinary shares.
