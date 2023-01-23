Advanced search
    DBV   FR0010417345

DBV TECHNOLOGIES

(DBV)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:06 2023-01-23 am EST
2.746 EUR   -3.31%
Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

01/23/2023 | 04:31pm EST
AMF Regulated Information
Montrouge, France, January 23, 2023

Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with ODDO BHF.

Under the liquidity contract between DBV Technologies and ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2022:

  • 149,793 DBV Technologies shares 
  • € 292, 804

When the liquidity contract with ODDO BHF was implemented, as of July 1, 2018, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

- 41,159 DBV Technologies shares
- € 432,367.25

Over the period from July 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, the following transactions were executed:

- 1,685 buy transactions
- 1,610 sales transactions

Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:

- 597,406 shares and € 2,383,510 on purchases
- 553,900 shares and € 2,245,465 on sales

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and Basking Ridge, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment A of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADS (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Attachment


