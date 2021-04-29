Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DBV Technologies S A : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

04/29/2021 | 01:30am EDT
Montrouge, France, April 29, 2021

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in May 2021.

Kempen Life Sciences Conference, May 5, 2021
Dr. Pharis Mohideen, Chief Medical Officer, and Sebastien Robitaille, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in virtual investor meetings.

Societe Generale Nice Conference, May 27, 2021
Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, and Sebastien Robitaille, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in virtual investor meetings.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and North American operations in Summit, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com 

Attachment


