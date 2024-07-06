149,445,000 Ordinary Shares of DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024.

July 05, 2024 Share

149,445,000 Ordinary Shares of DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 365 days starting from 7-JUL-2023 to 6-JUL-2024.



Details:

The moratorium applies to the entire shareholdings of our Specified Shareholders for

a period of 6 months from the date of our admission to the ACE Market (?First 6-

Month Moratorium?);

(b) Upon the expiry of the First 6-Month Moratorium, our Company must ensure that our

Specified Shareholders? aggregate shareholdings amounting to 45.00% of the total

number of our issued Shares remain under moratorium for another period of 6 months

(?Second 6-Month Moratorium?)