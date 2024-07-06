149,445,000 Ordinary Shares of DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024.
Details:
The moratorium applies to the entire shareholdings of our Specified Shareholders for
a period of 6 months from the date of our admission to the ACE Market (?First 6-
Month Moratorium?);
(b) Upon the expiry of the First 6-Month Moratorium, our Company must ensure that our
Specified Shareholders? aggregate shareholdings amounting to 45.00% of the total
number of our issued Shares remain under moratorium for another period of 6 months
(?Second 6-Month Moratorium?)