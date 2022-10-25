DC Infotech and Communication : Price movement

Date: 25th October, 2022.

To,

Compliance Department.

Emerge Platform of NSE

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza,Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051.

Symbol: DCI

ISIN : INE0A1101019

Ref: NSE notice dated NSE/CM/Surveillance/12413

Subject: Clarification on Movement in Price

Dear Sir/ Madam,

This is with reference to your email dated October 24, 2022 seeking clarification on the current price movement in the share price of the Company. In this regard, we wish to inform you that all the material information / announcement that may have bearing on the operations / performance of the Company which include all the necessary disclosures in accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and under insider trading regulation, have always been disclosed by the Company within stipulated time. There is no pending information or announcement which has a bearing on price movement of the Company. Therefore, the movement in the share price of the company is purely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven and the Company is in no way connected with any such movement in price. Also, the trading window of the Company is closed and we have also found that there is no sale/purchase of any shares by any promoter of the Company in last so many days too. You are requested to kindly take a note on the same.

Thanking you

For DC Infotech & Communication Limited

Mr. Devendra Sayani

Whole Time Director

DIN: 06731484

