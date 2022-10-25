Advanced search
    DCI   INE0A1101019

DC INFOTECH AND COMMUNICATION LIMITED

(DCI)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:12 2022-10-25 am EDT
113.35 INR   +10.00%
Dc Infotech And Communication : Price movement
PU
05/30DC Infotech and Communication Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2021Dc Infotech and Communication Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
Summary 
Summary

DC Infotech and Communication : Price movement

10/25/2022 | 02:13am EDT
Date: 25th October, 2022.

To,

Compliance Department.

Emerge Platform of NSE

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza,Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051.

Symbol: DCI

ISIN : INE0A1101019

Ref: NSE notice dated NSE/CM/Surveillance/12413

Subject: Clarification on Movement in Price

Dear Sir/ Madam,

This is with reference to your email dated October 24, 2022 seeking clarification on the current price movement in the share price of the Company. In this regard, we wish to inform you that all the material information / announcement that may have bearing on the operations / performance of the Company which include all the necessary disclosures in accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and under insider trading regulation, have always been disclosed by the Company within stipulated time. There is no pending information or announcement which has a bearing on price movement of the Company. Therefore, the movement in the share price of the company is purely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven and the Company is in no way connected with any such movement in price. Also, the trading window of the Company is closed and we have also found that there is no sale/purchase of any shares by any promoter of the Company in last so many days too. You are requested to kindly take a note on the same.

Thanking you

For DC Infotech & Communication Limited

Mr. Devendra Sayani

Whole Time Director

DIN: 06731484

DC Infotech & Communication Limited

Registered Offi: Unit No.2, Aristocrate, Lajya Compound, Mogra Road, Andheri (East),Mumbai - 400069, Maharashtra, India Telephone No. 022 28329000(Hunting), Email: info@dcinfotech.com website : www.dcinfotech.com

CIN :U74999MH2019PLC319622

Disclaimer

DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 06:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
