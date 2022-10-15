DCB Bank : Appointment

Sub: Intimation about appointment of an Additional Independent Director on the Board
of DCB Bank Limited (the Bank)
This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today i.e., on October 15, 2022 has approved the appointment of Mr. Farokh Nariman Subedar (DIN: 00028428) as an Additional Independent Director of the Bank for a period of three years with immediate effect i.e. October 15, 2022. This is subject to approval of shareholders at the next general meeting or within a time period of three months from the date of his appointment, whichever is earlier.
Further, we affirm that Mr. Farokh Nariman Subedar (DIN: 00028428) is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order of Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority and he is not related to any other Director of the Bank.
The Board of Directors at the said meeting also resolved to propose the name of Mr. Farokh Nariman Subedar (DIN: 00028428) for the position of the Independent Non-Executive Part Time Chairman of the Bank and make necessary application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for its approval.
Brief profile of Mr. Farokh Nariman Subedar is enclosed as Annexure I.
Please take note of the above in compliance with Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations and circulars, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
DCB Bank Limited
Corporate & Registered Office: 6th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Business Park, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
Mr. Farokh N. Subedar, 67 years, has vast experience in the areas of business management, finance, taxation, law, risk management and accounts. He has been on the boards of various Tata companies and has been closely associated with several Non - Banking Financial Companies. Mr. Subedar superannuated from Tata Sons Private Limited ("Tata Sons") as the Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Subedar also functioned as the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Tata Sons. Mr. Subedar's association with Tatas spans over 36 years. He has also been the past President of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Mr. Subedar holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and is a Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
DCB Bank Limited
DCB Bank Limited published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 12:12:07 UTC.