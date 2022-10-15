Advanced search
    DCBBANK   INE503A01015

DCB BANK LIMITED

(DCBBANK)
October 15, 2022
96.70 INR   -0.36%
08:13aDcb Bank : Appointment
PU
10/05DBC Bank Hikes External Benchmark Linked Rate
MT
08/18India bond yields end up as traders book profits before new 10-year bond sale
RE
DCB Bank : Appointment

10/15/2022 | 08:13am EDT
Ref. No.CO:CS:RC:2022-23:152

October 15, 2022

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 023.

Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 532772

SYMBOL: DCBBANK

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation about appointment of an Additional Independent Director on the Board

of DCB Bank Limited (the Bank)

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today i.e., on October 15, 2022 has approved the appointment of Mr. Farokh Nariman Subedar (DIN: 00028428) as an Additional Independent Director of the Bank for a period of three years with immediate effect i.e. October 15, 2022. This is subject to approval of shareholders at the next general meeting or within a time period of three months from the date of his appointment, whichever is earlier.

Further, we affirm that Mr. Farokh Nariman Subedar (DIN: 00028428) is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order of Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority and he is not related to any other Director of the Bank.

The Board of Directors at the said meeting also resolved to propose the name of Mr. Farokh Nariman Subedar (DIN: 00028428) for the position of the Independent Non-Executive Part Time Chairman of the Bank and make necessary application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for its approval.

Brief profile of Mr. Farokh Nariman Subedar is enclosed as Annexure I.

Please take note of the above in compliance with Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations and circulars, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For DCB Bank Limited

RUBI CHATURVE DI

Digitally signed by

RUBI CHATURVEDI Date: 2022.10.15 17:04:20 +05'30'

Rubi Chaturvedi

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

Encl: As above

DCB Bank Limited

Corporate & Registered Office: 6th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Business Park, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013

CIN: L99999MH1995PLC089008 Tel: +91 22 66187000 Fax: +91 22 66589970 Website: www.dcbbank.com

Annexure I

Mr. Farokh Nariman Subedar (DIN: 00028428)

Mr. Farokh N. Subedar, 67 years, has vast experience in the areas of business management, finance, taxation, law, risk management and accounts. He has been on the boards of various Tata companies and has been closely associated with several Non - Banking Financial Companies. Mr. Subedar superannuated from Tata Sons Private Limited ("Tata Sons") as the Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Subedar also functioned as the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Tata Sons. Mr. Subedar's association with Tatas spans over 36 years. He has also been the past President of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Mr. Subedar holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and is a Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

DCB Bank Limited

Corporate & Registered Office: 6th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Business Park, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013

CIN: L99999MH1995PLC089008 Tel: +91 22 66187000 Fax: +91 22 66589970 Website: www.dcbbank.com

Disclaimer

DCB Bank Limited published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
