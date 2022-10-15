DCB Bank : Appointment

Ref. No.CO:CS:RC:2022-23:152 October 15, 2022 BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 023. Mumbai - 400 051. Scrip Code: 532772 SYMBOL: DCBBANK Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation about appointment of an Additional Independent Director on the Board

of DCB Bank Limited (the Bank)

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today i.e., on October 15, 2022 has approved the appointment of Mr. Farokh Nariman Subedar (DIN: 00028428) as an Additional Independent Director of the Bank for a period of three years with immediate effect i.e. October 15, 2022. This is subject to approval of shareholders at the next general meeting or within a time period of three months from the date of his appointment, whichever is earlier.

Further, we affirm that Mr. Farokh Nariman Subedar (DIN: 00028428) is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order of Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority and he is not related to any other Director of the Bank.

The Board of Directors at the said meeting also resolved to propose the name of Mr. Farokh Nariman Subedar (DIN: 00028428) for the position of the Independent Non-Executive Part Time Chairman of the Bank and make necessary application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for its approval.

Brief profile of Mr. Farokh Nariman Subedar is enclosed as Annexure I.

Please take note of the above in compliance with Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations and circulars, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For DCB Bank Limited