DCB Bank : Loss of share certificate

Ref. No.CO:CS:RC:2022-23:015
BSE Limited,
Listing Department,
Listing Department,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th floor, Plot No. C/1,
1st floor Dalal Street.
G Block Bandra - Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 001.
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051.
Scrip Code: 532772
NSE Symbol: DCBBANK
Dear Sir/Madam,
April 16, 2022
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
Subject: Information under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, we furnish herewith the information regarding loss of share certificate(s) as received from M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited, the Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTA) of the Bank.
After complying with required formalities by the shareholder, the Bank will issue duplicate share certificate(s) in lieu thereof to the rightful owner(s) through the RTA and the relevant information will be submitted to the Exchanges in compliance with the requirements.
Details of Lost Shares against which Stop Transfer Marked:
Date of Receipt
Folio No.
Name of the Shareholder
Certificate No(s)
Distinctive Nos.
No of Share s
Reason
From
To
From
To
April 13, 2022
340142
GOPI BAKHSHUSINGH DHARAMSINGH ADVANI
68419
68420
29078339
29078538
200
Lost by Shareholder
1045098
1045098
2698036
2698045
10
Total Shares
210
Please take the above information on record.
Yours faithfully,
For DCB Bank Limited
Rubi Chaturvedi Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
DCB Bank Limited
Corporate & Registered Office: 6th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Business Park, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
CIN: L99999MH1995PLC089008 Tel: +91 22 66187000 Fax: +91 22 66589970 Website:www.dcbbank.com
Disclaimer
DCB Bank Limited published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 04:43:01 UTC.