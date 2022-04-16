Log in
DCB BANK : Loss of share certificate
PU
04/05DCB Bank Opens 400th Branch in India
MT
04/05DCB Bank Launches Its 400Th Branch
CI
DCB Bank : Loss of share certificate

04/16/2022

04/16/2022 | 05:44am BST
Ref. No.CO:CS:RC:2022-23:015

BSE Limited,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor, Plot No. C/1,

1st floor Dalal Street.

G Block Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051.

Scrip Code: 532772

NSE Symbol: DCBBANK

Dear Sir/Madam,

April 16, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Subject: Information under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, we furnish herewith the information regarding loss of share certificate(s) as received from M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited, the Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTA) of the Bank.

After complying with required formalities by the shareholder, the Bank will issue duplicate share certificate(s) in lieu thereof to the rightful owner(s) through the RTA and the relevant information will be submitted to the Exchanges in compliance with the requirements.

Details of Lost Shares against which Stop Transfer Marked:

Date of Receipt

Folio No.

Name of the Shareholder

Certificate No(s)

Distinctive Nos.

No of Share s

Reason

From

To

From

To

April 13, 2022

340142

GOPI BAKHSHUSINGH DHARAMSINGH ADVANI

68419

68420

29078339

29078538

200

Lost by Shareholder

1045098

1045098

2698036

2698045

10

Total Shares

210

Please take the above information on record.

Yours faithfully,

For DCB Bank Limited

Rubi Chaturvedi Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

DCB Bank Limited

Corporate & Registered Office: 6th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Business Park, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013

CIN: L99999MH1995PLC089008 Tel: +91 22 66187000 Fax: +91 22 66589970 Website:www.dcbbank.com

Disclaimer

DCB Bank Limited published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 04:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
