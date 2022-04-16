DCB Bank : Loss of share certificate

Ref. No.CO:CS:RC:2022-23:015 BSE Limited, Listing Department, Listing Department, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th floor, Plot No. C/1, 1st floor Dalal Street. G Block Bandra - Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001. Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051. Scrip Code: 532772 NSE Symbol: DCBBANK Dear Sir/Madam, April 16, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Subject: Information under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, we furnish herewith the information regarding loss of share certificate(s) as received from M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited, the Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTA) of the Bank.

After complying with required formalities by the shareholder, the Bank will issue duplicate share certificate(s) in lieu thereof to the rightful owner(s) through the RTA and the relevant information will be submitted to the Exchanges in compliance with the requirements.

Details of Lost Shares against which Stop Transfer Marked:

Date of Receipt Folio No. Name of the Shareholder Certificate No(s) Distinctive Nos. No of Share s Reason From To From To April 13, 2022 340142 GOPI BAKHSHUSINGH DHARAMSINGH ADVANI 68419 68420 29078339 29078538 200 Lost by Shareholder 1045098 1045098 2698036 2698045 10 Total Shares 210

Please take the above information on record.

Yours faithfully,

For DCB Bank Limited

Rubi Chaturvedi Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

DCB Bank Limited

Corporate & Registered Office: 6th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Business Park, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013

CIN: L99999MH1995PLC089008 Tel: +91 22 66187000 Fax: +91 22 66589970 Website:www.dcbbank.com