DCB Bank : Loss of share certificate

Ref. No.CO:CS:RC:2022-23:161
October 25, 2022
BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
P. J. Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Mumbai - 400 023.
Scrip Code:532772
NSE Symbol:DCBBANK
Dear Sirs,
Sub.: Information under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, we furnish herewith the information regarding loss of share certificate(s) as received from M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited, the Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTA) of the Bank.
After complying with required formalities by the shareholder, the Bank will issue duplicate share certificate(s) in lieu thereof to the rightful owner(s) through the RTA and the relevant information will be submitted to the Exchanges in compliance with the requirements.
Details of Lost Shares against which Stop Transfer Marked:
Date of
Folio
Name of the
Certificate No(s)
Distinctive Nos.
No of
Reason
Receipt
No.
Shareholder
Shares
From
To
From
To
21-10-2022
2A2929
ZARIN RAMZAN
65799
65800
28845011
28845210
200
Lost By
JIVRAJ HIRANI
Holder
21-10-2022
334468
RAMJAN JIVRAJ
67223
67224
28972020
28972219
200
Lost By
MOOLJI HIRANI
Holder
Total Shares :-
400
Thanking you,
For DCB Bank Limited
Rubi Chaturvedi
Company Secretary &
Compliance Officer
DCB Bank Limited
