  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  DCB Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    DCBBANK   INE503A01015

DCB BANK LIMITED

(DCBBANK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:27 2022-10-25 am EDT
99.85 INR   -1.38%
06:54aDcb Bank : Loss of share certificate
PU
10/15Dcb Bank : Appointment
PU
10/05DBC Bank Hikes External Benchmark Linked Rate
MT
DCB Bank : Loss of share certificate

10/25/2022 | 06:54am EDT
Ref. No.CO:CS:RC:2022-23:161

October 25, 2022

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Mumbai - 400 023.

Scrip Code:532772

NSE Symbol:DCBBANK

Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Information under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, we furnish herewith the information regarding loss of share certificate(s) as received from M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited, the Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTA) of the Bank.

After complying with required formalities by the shareholder, the Bank will issue duplicate share certificate(s) in lieu thereof to the rightful owner(s) through the RTA and the relevant information will be submitted to the Exchanges in compliance with the requirements.

Details of Lost Shares against which Stop Transfer Marked:

Date of

Folio

Name of the

Certificate No(s)

Distinctive Nos.

No of

Reason

Receipt

No.

Shareholder

Shares

From

To

From

To

21-10-2022

2A2929

ZARIN RAMZAN

65799

65800

28845011

28845210

200

Lost By

JIVRAJ HIRANI

Holder

21-10-2022

334468

RAMJAN JIVRAJ

67223

67224

28972020

28972219

200

Lost By

MOOLJI HIRANI

Holder

Total Shares :-

400

Thanking you,

For DCB Bank Limited

Digitally signed by

RUBI RUBI CHATURVEDI CHATURVEDI Date: 2022.10.25

13:14:55 +05'30'

Rubi Chaturvedi

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

DCB Bank Limited

Corporate & Registered Office: 6th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Business Park, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013

CIN: L99999MH1995PLC089008 Tel: +91 22 66187000 Fax: +91 22 66589970 Website: www.dcbbank.com

DCB Bank Limited published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 10:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
