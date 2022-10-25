DCB Bank : Loss of share certificate

Ref. No.CO:CS:RC:2022-23:161 October 25, 2022 BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, P. J. Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051. Mumbai - 400 023. Scrip Code:532772 NSE Symbol:DCBBANK Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Information under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, we furnish herewith the information regarding loss of share certificate(s) as received from M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited, the Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTA) of the Bank.

After complying with required formalities by the shareholder, the Bank will issue duplicate share certificate(s) in lieu thereof to the rightful owner(s) through the RTA and the relevant information will be submitted to the Exchanges in compliance with the requirements.

Details of Lost Shares against which Stop Transfer Marked:

Date of Folio Name of the Certificate No(s) Distinctive Nos. No of Reason Receipt No. Shareholder Shares From To From To 21-10-2022 2A2929 ZARIN RAMZAN 65799 65800 28845011 28845210 200 Lost By JIVRAJ HIRANI Holder 21-10-2022 334468 RAMJAN JIVRAJ 67223 67224 28972020 28972219 200 Lost By MOOLJI HIRANI Holder Total Shares :- 400

Thanking you,

For DCB Bank Limited

Digitally signed by

RUBI RUBI CHATURVEDI CHATURVEDI Date: 2022.10.25

13:14:55 +05'30'

Rubi Chaturvedi

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

DCB Bank Limited

Corporate & Registered Office: 6th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Business Park, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013

CIN: L99999MH1995PLC089008 Tel: +91 22 66187000 Fax: +91 22 66589970 Website: www.dcbbank.com