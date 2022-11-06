Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. DCB Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCBBANK   INE503A01015

DCB BANK LIMITED

(DCBBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-11-04 am EDT
119.80 INR   +7.25%
04:12aDcb Bank : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/25Dcb Bank : Loss of share certificate
PU
10/15Dcb Bank : Appointment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DCB Bank : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

11/06/2022 | 04:12am EST
Ref. No.CO:CS:RC:2022-23:175

November 06, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor, Plot No. C/1,

1st floor Dalal Street.

G Block Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 532772

NSE Symbol: DCBBANK

Dear Sirs,

Re: Earnings Conference Call held on November 05, 2022

Further to our letter dated November 01, 2022 giving intimation of the Earnings Conference Call to be held on November 05, 2022, post declaration of the Quarterly Financial Results on November 05, 2022 for the 2nd quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Bank has hosted audio recording of the said earnings conference call on website of the Bank and is available at the link given below:

https://www.dcbbank.com/pdfs/DCB-Bank-Q2-FY-2022-23-Results-Analyst-Call-Audio-Link.mp3

The information which is already in public domain was only discussed / shared during the Call.

Please take the above information on your record in compliance with the disclosure requirements under Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For DCB Bank Limited

RUBI

Digitally signed by

CHATURVED RUBI CHATURVEDI

I

Date: 2022.11.06

08:36:35 +05'30'

Rubi Chaturvedi

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

DCB Bank Limited

Corporate & Registered Office: 6th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Business Park, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013

CIN: L99999MH1995PLC089008 Tel: +91 22 66187000 Fax: +91 22 66589970 Website: www.dcbbank.com

Disclaimer

DCB Bank Limited published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 20 453 M 249 M 249 M
Net income 2023 4 362 M 53,2 M 53,2 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,57x
Yield 2023 1,35%
Capitalization 37 277 M 454 M 454 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 8 029
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart DCB BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DCB Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DCB BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 119,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Murali M. Natrajan CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director & MD
Bharat Laxmidas Sampat Co-President
R. Venkattesh Co-President, Head-Operations & IT
Jayaraman K. Vishwanath Co-President, Head-Corporate & SME Banking
Sridhar Seshadri Co-President & Chief Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DCB BANK LIMITED52.42%454
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.47%383 311
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.31%295 145
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.68%192 103
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.58%178 102
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.93%137 841