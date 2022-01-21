DCB Bank : Reply to Clarification Sought

Ref. No.CO:CS:RC:2021-22:243 January 19, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 051.

NSE SYMBOL: DCBBANK

Dear Sir/Madam,

Re: Appointment of Ms. Rupa Devi Singh, Independent Director as Non Executive (Part-Time) Chairman of the Bank subject to regulatory approvals

We refer to your e-mail dated January 18, 2022 asking clarification on Brief profile (in case of appointment) of Ms. Rupa Devi Singh, an existing Independents Director on Board of the Bank, who is appointed as Non Executive (Part-Time) Chairman of the Bank subject to regulatory approvals and imitated to the stock exchanges vide letter Ref. No.CO:CS:RC:2021-22:241 dated January 17, 2022.

We would like to clarify that Ms. Rupa Devi Singh is an existing Independent Director on board of the Bank and therefore brief profile as per SEBI Circular dated September 09, 2015 is not applicable in the said announcement. Also her profile was already submitted to the stock exchanges through announcement dated January 20, 2020 at the time of her re-appointment as Independent Director of the Bank and hence brief profile was not provided in the aforesaid letter dated January 17, 2022.

We reproduce the profile hereunder for your record as under:

"Ms. Rupa Devi Singh, an Independent Director of the Bank since January, 2015, was the founder MD & CEO of Power Exchange India Ltd (PXIL), a nation-wide Exchange for electricity trading, promoted by NSE & NCDEX. Prior to PXIL she worked as a director with CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory for 4 years and SBI Capital Markets for 5 years. She served SBI for 26 years holding various senior positions across the country. Her repertoire of experience includes commercial banking, Investment Banking, Strategic Consulting & Overseas Marketing and as CEO of a Spot Commodity Exchange (PXIL). As a strategic consultant she has advised clients across manufacturing and services sectors in taking investment decisions leading to setting up of a number of successful businesses. She is also serving on the Boards of few companies in the energy sector, both conventional and renewable generation as well as coal. Ms. Singh is a graduate in science and a post-graduate in law from the University of Delhi and holds CAIIB"

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For DCB Bank Limited