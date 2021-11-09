2021 Interim Report - six months ended 30 September 2021

Divisional Performance Reviews DCC LPG 2021 2020 % change % change CC Volumes (thousand tonnes) 918.4kT 726.3kT +26.4% Operating profit £48.4m £45.6m +6.2% +9.6% Operating profit per tonne £52.67 £62.72

DCC LPG delivered strong operating profit growth in the seasonally less significant first half of the financial year, notwithstanding the substantial increase in the wholesale cost of product during the period. Operating profit increased by 6.2% (9.6% ahead on a constant currency basis) to £48.4 million and over half of the constant currency growth was organic.

As anticipated, volumes recovered across most markets during the first half of the year, driven by the reopening of economies and the corresponding increase in commercial activity. DCC LPG sold 918.4k tonnes of product in the first half, a 26.4% increase on the prior year. As expected, operating profit per tonne reduced due to the mix impact of the significant increase in lower margin commercial and industrial customer demand, the impact of the UPG acquisition in the US and the higher cost of product.

The French business performed in line with expectations, benefiting from continued good cylinder and domestic demand. The recently acquired solar photovoltaic businesses have performed well since acquisition and experienced strong demand for their design, build and maintenance solutions. These acquisitions have continued to broaden the energy solutions the business offers to customers in France and are delivering strong returns on capital employed. The B2B gas and power business also expanded its customer base and the range of energy solutions it provides during the first half, although, as with the LPG sector, the higher cost of energy was a headwind throughout the period.

In Britain and Ireland, the business experienced a strong recovery in commercial volumes. The growth in commercial volumes was supported by momentum in Britain in oil to LPG conversions, relative to the pandemic-affected prior year. Oil to LPG customer volumes are well ahead of where they were prior to the pandemic, as commercial and industrial customers are increasingly attracted to solutions that significantly reduce their carbon footprint. In Ireland, similar to the experience in France, the on-grid gas and power business has faced significant volatility and increases in wholesale prices for natural gas and electricity. DCC LPG recently agreed to acquire Naturgy's power and gas marketing operations in Ireland, a business supplying renewable power, gas and energy services to large energy users. The acquisition enhances DCC's presence in the Irish electricity and gas markets and represents an important step in its strategy to expand its energy solutions offering across the island of Ireland.

In the US, the business recorded very strong volume growth, driven by the acquisitions of NES Group (September 2020) and UPG (January 2021). The integration of both businesses has progressed well, and they have traded in line with expectations. The business continued to build its market position during the period and recently acquired another small business in Denver, Colorado. DCC LPG now has a substantial business in the US, operating across 22 states. Overall, the business in the US performed in line with expectations during the first half.

In Benelux, the business completed the acquisition of Primagaz in June of this year, following receipt of competition authority approval. Integration is progressing well, and the acquisition significantly increases DCC LPG's position in the market, by adding over 10,000 customers. The business in Germany benefited from three small bolt-on acquisitions completed during the first half of the year, one in refrigerants and two in LPG, as it expands its footprint in the sizeable and fragmented German market.