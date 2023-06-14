DCC : 2023 Form of Proxy

The 2023 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of DCC plc will be held at The Powerscourt Hotel, Powerscourt Estate, Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, A98 DR12, Ireland on Thursday, 13 July 2023 at 2.00 p.m.
Form of Proxy- Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of DCC plc to be held on 13 July 2023
To view the Annual Report and Notice of Meeting online log on to www.dcc.ie/investors/annual-general-meeting.
To submit a question in advance, please email companysecretary@dcc.ie or write to the Company's address given above so that your question is received by 2.00p.m. on 11 July 2023.
Explanatory Notes:
Every member entitled to attend and vote at the AGM has the right to appoint some other person(s) of his or her choice, who need not be a Shareholder, as his or her proxy to exercise all or any of his or her rights, to attend, speak and vote on his or her behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman of the Meeting, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If you intend to appoint a proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting, we would ask that, as a contingency measure, you would additionally appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as an alternative in the event the initially intended proxy is unable to attend for any reason (and does not appoint a substitute). This will facilitate your vote being included in a wider range of contingent scenarios. A Shareholder may appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote at the meeting provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares held by that Shareholder. If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be deemed to be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the full voting entitlement for that designated account). Where a poll is taken at the meeting, a Shareholder, present in person or proxy, holding more than one share is not required to cast all their votes in the same way.
To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on +353 1 247 5698 or you may photocopy thereverse only of this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by ticking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
To be effective, the completed Form of Proxy, duly signed, together with any power of attorney or other authority under which it is executed, or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be
deposited with the Registrar before the deadline set out above. A Shareholder wishing to appoint a proxy by electronic means may do so on the Registrar's website www.eproxyappointment. com. Details of the requirements are set out in the box above. A Shareholder who wishes to appoint more than one proxy by electronic means must contact the Registrar by sending an email to clientservices@computershare.ie
The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
The Company, pursuant to Section 1087G of the Companies Act 2014, specifies that only those
Shareholders registered in the Register of Members of the Company as at the close of business (deemed to be 6.00 p.m.) on Sunday, 9 July 2023 (or in the case of an adjournment as at the close of business on the day that falls four days before the time of the adjourned meeting) shall be entitled to attend, speak, ask questions and vote at the AGM in respect of the number of shares registered in their names at the time. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and/or vote at the meeting.
Persons who hold interests in DCC plc shares through the Euroclear Bank system or as CREST depository interests (CDIs) through the CREST system, wishing to appoint a proxy or submit voting instructions, should consult with their custodian, stockbroker or other intermediary at the earliest opportunity for further information on the processes and timelines of the respective systems.
References to times are to the time in Dublin, Ireland.
To review the Company's affairs and to receive and consider the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, together with the Reports of the Directors and the Auditors thereon.
To declare a final dividend of 127.17 pence per share for the year ended
31 March 2023.
To consider the Remuneration Report (excluding the Remuneration Policy) as set out on pages 118 to 141 of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts.
To elect or re-elect (as appropriate) the following Directors:
(a) Laura Angelini
(b) Mark Breuer
(c) Katrina Cliffe
(d) Caroline Dowling
(e) David Jukes
(f) Lily Liu
(g) Kevin Lucey
(h) Donal Murphy
Vote
For Against Withheld
(i) Alan Ralph
(j) Mark Ryan
5. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors.
6. To fix the ordinary remuneration payable to non-executive Directors at an aggregate amount not exceeding €950,000 per annum.
7. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.
To authorise the Directors to dis-applypre-emption rights in certain circumstances (relating to rights issues or other issues up to a limit of 5% of issued share capital (excluding Treasury Shares)).
To authorise the Directors to dis-applypre-emption rights in certain circumstances (relating to acquisitions or other capital investments up to a limit of 5% of issued share capital (excluding Treasury Shares)).
To authorise the Directors to purchase on-market the Company's own shares up to a limit of 10% of issued share capital (excluding Treasury Shares).
11. To fix the re-issue price of the Company's shares held as Treasury Shares.
I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting OR the following person
as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/our behalf on any matter at the Annual General Meeting of DCC plc to be held at The Powerscourt Hotel, Powerscourt Estate, Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, A98 DR12, Ireland on Thursday, 13 July 2023 at 2.00p.m., and at any adjournment thereof. I/We direct that my/our vote(s) be cast on the specified resolutions as indicated by an X in the appropriate box.
I/we direct my/our proxy to vote on the resolutions proposed at the Meeting as indicated on this form. Where no instruction appears above as to how the proxy should vote the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the Meeting.
