Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DCC plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCC   IE0002424939

DCC PLC

(DCC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:14:24 2023-06-14 am EDT
4686.50 GBX   -0.63%
04:57aDcc : Letter from the Chairman and Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting
PU
04:57aDcc : 2023 Form of Proxy
PU
04:57aDcc : Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DCC : 2023 Form of Proxy

06/14/2023 | 04:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attendance Card

The 2023 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of DCC plc will be held at The Powerscourt Hotel, Powerscourt Estate, Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, A98 DR12, Ireland on Thursday, 13 July 2023 at 2.00 p.m.

Please bring this card with you to the AGM and present it at shareholder registration/accreditation.

Shareholder Reference Number

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of DCC plc to be held on 13 July 2023

  • Cast your Proxy online...It's fast, easy and secure! www.eproxyappointment.com

You will be asked to enter the Control Number, Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) and PIN shown opposite and agree to certain terms and conditions.

Control Number: 918597

SRN:

PIN:

To view the Annual Report and Notice of Meeting online log on to www.dcc.ie/investors/annual-general-meeting. To submit a question in

advance, please email companysecretary@dcc.ie or write to the Company's address given above so that your question is received by 2.00p.m. on 11 July 2023.

To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrar at:

Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited, 3100 Lake Drive, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24, D24 AK82 or through the voting website,

see above, by 11 July 2023 at 2.00p.m.

Explanatory Notes:

  1. Every member entitled to attend and vote at the AGM has the right to appoint some other person(s) of his or her choice, who need not be a Shareholder, as his or her proxy to exercise all or any of his or her rights, to attend, speak and vote on his or her behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman of the Meeting, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If you intend to appoint a proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting, we would ask that, as a contingency measure, you would additionally appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as an alternative in the event the initially intended proxy is unable to attend for any reason (and does not appoint a substitute). This will facilitate your vote being included in a wider range of contingent scenarios. A Shareholder may appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote at the meeting provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares held by that Shareholder. If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be deemed to be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the full voting entitlement for that designated account). Where a poll is taken at the meeting, a Shareholder, present in person or proxy, holding more than one share is not required to cast all their votes in the same way.
  2. To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on +353 1 247 5698 or you may photocopy the reverse only of this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by ticking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
  3. To be effective, the completed Form of Proxy, duly signed, together with any power of attorney or other authority under which it is executed, or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be

deposited with the Registrar before the deadline set out above. A Shareholder wishing to appoint a proxy by electronic means may do so on the Registrar's website www.eproxyappointment. com. Details of the requirements are set out in the box above. A Shareholder who wishes to appoint more than one proxy by electronic means must contact the Registrar by sending an email to clientservices@computershare.ie

  1. The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
  2. The Company, pursuant to Section 1087G of the Companies Act 2014, specifies that only those
    Shareholders registered in the Register of Members of the Company as at the close of business (deemed to be 6.00 p.m.) on Sunday, 9 July 2023 (or in the case of an adjournment as at the close of business on the day that falls four days before the time of the adjourned meeting) shall be entitled to attend, speak, ask questions and vote at the AGM in respect of the number of shares registered in their names at the time. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and/or vote at the meeting.
  3. Persons who hold interests in DCC plc shares through the Euroclear Bank system or as CREST depository interests (CDIs) through the CREST system, wishing to appoint a proxy or submit voting instructions, should consult with their custodian, stockbroker or other intermediary at the earliest opportunity for further information on the processes and timelines of the respective systems.
  4. The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information is incorrect please ring the Registrar's helpline on +353 1 247 5698 to request a change of address form or go to www.investorcentre.com/ieto use the online Investor Centre service.
  5. Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.
  6. References to times are to the time in Dublin, Ireland.

Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the

All Holders

unique designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable

between different (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts. The

Company and Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited accept no liability

for any instruction that does not comply with these conditions.

49155-001

12V7IC

D01

Poll Card To be completed only at the AGM when the Poll is called.

Vote

For Against Withheld

  1. To review the Company's affairs and to receive and consider the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, together with the Reports of the Directors and the Auditors thereon.
  2. To declare a final dividend of 127.17 pence per share for the year ended
    31 March 2023.
  3. To consider the Remuneration Report (excluding the Remuneration Policy) as set out on pages 118 to 141 of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts.
  4. To elect or re-elect (as appropriate) the following Directors:

(a) Laura Angelini

(b) Mark Breuer

(c) Katrina Cliffe

(d) Caroline Dowling

(e) David Jukes

(f) Lily Liu

(g) Kevin Lucey

(h) Donal Murphy

Vote

For Against Withheld

(i) Alan Ralph

(j) Mark Ryan

5. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors.

6. To fix the ordinary remuneration payable to non-executive Directors at an aggregate amount not exceeding €950,000 per annum.

7. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.

  1. To authorise the Directors to dis-applypre-emption rights in certain circumstances (relating to rights issues or other issues up to a limit of 5% of issued share capital (excluding Treasury Shares)).
  2. To authorise the Directors to dis-applypre-emption rights in certain circumstances (relating to acquisitions or other capital investments up to a limit of 5% of issued share capital (excluding Treasury Shares)).
  3. To authorise the Directors to purchase on-market the Company's own shares up to a limit of 10% of issued share capital (excluding Treasury Shares).

11. To fix the re-issue price of the Company's shares held as Treasury Shares.

Signature

Form of Proxy

Please use a black pen. Mark with an X

X

inside the box as shown in this example.

You can also instruct your proxy not to vote on a resolution by inserting an "X" in the vote withheld box.

I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting OR the following person

PleaseleavethisboxblankifyouhaveselectedtheChairmanoftheMeeting.Donotinsertyourownname(s).

as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/our behalf on any matter at the Annual General Meeting of DCC plc to be held at The Powerscourt Hotel, Powerscourt Estate, Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, A98 DR12, Ireland on Thursday, 13 July 2023 at 2.00p.m., and at any adjournment thereof. I/We direct that my/our vote(s) be cast on the specified resolutions as indicated by an X in the appropriate box.

* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory Notes 2 and 3 (see front).

Please tick here to indicate that this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made.

Vote

Vote

For Against Withheld

For Against Withheld

  1. To review the Company's affairs and to receive and consider the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, together with the Reports of the Directors and the Auditors thereon.
  2. To declare a final dividend of 127.17 pence per share for the year ended 31 March 2023.
  3. To consider the Remuneration Report (excluding the Remuneration Policy) as set out on pages 118 to 141 of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts.
  4. To elect or re-elect (as appropriate) the following Directors:
    1. Laura Angelini
    2. Mark Breuer
    3. Katrina Cliffe
    4. Caroline Dowling
    5. David Jukes
    6. Lily Liu
    7. Kevin Lucey
    8. Donal Murphy
    1. Alan Ralph
    2. Mark Ryan
  2. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors.
  3. To fix the ordinary remuneration payable to non-executive
    Directors at an aggregate amount not exceeding €950,000 per annum.
  4. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.
  5. To authorise the Directors to dis-applypre-emption rights in certain circumstances (relating to rights issues or other issues up to a limit of 5% of issued share capital (excluding Treasury Shares)).
  6. To authorise the Directors to dis-applypre-emption rights in certain circumstances (relating to acquisitions or other capital investments up to a limit of 5% of issued share capital (excluding Treasury Shares)).
  7. To authorise the Directors to purchase on-market the Company's own shares up to a limit of 10% of issued share capital (excluding Treasury Shares).
  8. To fix the re-issue price of the Company's shares held as Treasury
    Shares.

I/we direct my/our proxy to vote on the resolutions proposed at the Meeting as indicated on this form. Where no instruction appears above as to how the proxy should vote the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the Meeting.

Signature

Date

In the case of a body corporate, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).

C C S 1 7 7 4

0 1

D C C I

12V7IC D01

Disclaimer

DCC plc published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 08:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DCC PLC
04:57aDcc : Letter from the Chairman and Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting
PU
04:57aDcc : 2023 Form of Proxy
PU
04:57aDcc : Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023
PU
03:23aDcc : Sustainability Report 2023
PU
03:21aDcc : Annual Report 2023
PU
05/31DCC PLC : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
05/26RBC cuts Halfords; Berenberg likes Sabre
AN
05/24Dcc : Final Results – 31 March 2023 Transcript
PU
05/18Dcc : Final Results - 31 March 2022 Presentation
PU
05/18Dcc : Final Results – 31 March 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DCC PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 21 123 M 26 635 M 26 635 M
Net income 2023 377 M 475 M 475 M
Net Debt 2023 751 M 947 M 947 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 3,96%
Capitalization 4 658 M 5 873 M 5 873 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart DCC PLC
Duration : Period :
DCC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DCC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4 716,00 GBX
Average target price 6 709,27 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donal Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Lucey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Conor Murphy Head-Group Financial Planning & Control
Mark Breuer Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Quinn Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DCC PLC15.59%5 873
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.8.60%736 876
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.15%133 825
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY63.20%116 236
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.11.03%74 335
HITACHI, LTD.30.58%58 416
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer