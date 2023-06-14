DCC : 2023 Form of Proxy

Every member entitled to attend and vote at the AGM has the right to appoint some other person(s) of his or her choice, who need not be a Shareholder, as his or her proxy to exercise all or any of his or her rights, to attend, speak and vote on his or her behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman of the Meeting, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If you intend to appoint a proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting, we would ask that, as a contingency measure, you would additionally appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as an alternative in the event the initially intended proxy is unable to attend for any reason (and does not appoint a substitute). This will facilitate your vote being included in a wider range of contingent scenarios. A Shareholder may appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote at the meeting provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares held by that Shareholder. If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be deemed to be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the full voting entitlement for that designated account). Where a poll is taken at the meeting, a Shareholder, present in person or proxy, holding more than one share is not required to cast all their votes in the same way.