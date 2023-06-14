Advanced search
    DCC   IE0002424939

DCC PLC

(DCC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:41:52 2023-06-14 am EDT
4693.00 GBX   -0.49%
Dcc : Annual Report 2023
PU
05/31DCC PLC : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
05/26RBC cuts Halfords; Berenberg likes Sabre
AN
DCC : Annual Report 2023

06/14/2023
INVEST IN

WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS

Annual Report and Accounts 2023

WE KNOW WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS TO GROW AND PROGRESS​

CONTENTS

STRATEGIC REPORT

GOVERNANCE

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

2

Highlights of the Year

86

Chairman's Introduction

232

Principal Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures

4

At a Glance

88

Board of Directors

and Associates

6

Chairman's Statement

90

Group Management Team

236

Shareholder Information

8

Chief Executive's Review

92

Corporate Governance Statement

238

Corporate Information

12

Strategy

108

Governance and Sustainability

239

Independent Assurance Statement

14

Business Model

Committee Report

241

Alternative Performance Measures

16

Business Reviews

112

Audit Committee Report

246

5 Year Review

16

DCC Energy

118

Remuneration Report

247

Index

24

DCC Healthcare

142

Report of the Directors

32

DCC Technology

40

Key Performance Indicators

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

44

Financial Review

146

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

52

Stakeholder Engagement

147

Independent Auditor's Report

58

Sustainability Review

154

Financial Statements

77

Risk Report

THE WORLD NEEDS SOLUTIONS

for cleaner energy, lifelong health, and the technology to make progress happen.

WE INVEST AND REINVEST IN WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS

Future-focused businesses and people with ​the enterprise and innovation to make progress happen.

WE RETURN WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS

Progress and shared value that grows and grows - for our shareholders and customers, our people, society and our planet.

DCC plc Annual Report and Accounts 2023

1

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR

WE ENABLE

PEOPLE AND

BUSINESSES

TO GROW

AND PROGRESS

The world needs shared value that grows and grows. Our purpose and strategy generate value for our investors - and for our colleagues, our customers, the societies we serve and the planet.

HIGHLIGHTS​

ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT

ADJUSTED EPS

£655.7m

+11.3%

456.27p

+6.1%

2023

£655.7m

2023

456.27p

2022

£589.2m

2022

430.11p

2021

£530.2m

2021

386.62p

DCC delivered strong growth in a volatile macro environment, demonstrating the resilience of our diverse business and the commitment of our teams throughout the Group.

DONAL MURPHY

Chief Executive

CARBON INTENSITY

72.1gCOe/MJ

2023

72.1

2022

76.4

2021

76.5

2 DCC plc Annual Report and Accounts 2023

STRATEGIC REPORT GOVERNANCE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

DIVIDEND PER SHARE

OPERATING PROFIT

EPS

187.21p

+6.5%

£512.0m

+11.7%

338.40p

+6.8%

2023

187.21p

2023

£512.0m

2023

338.40p

2022

175.78p

2022

£458.4m

2022

316.78p

2021

159.80p

2021

£422.9m

2021

297.04p

FREE CASH FLOW

RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED

£570.4m

15.1%

2023

£570.4m

2023

15.1%

2022

£382.6m

2022

16.5%

2021

£687.8m

2021

17.1%

  1. All references to 'adjusted operating profit' and 'adjusted earnings per share' included in the Strategic Report are stated excluding net exceptionals and amortisation of intangible assets. Other 'Alternative Performance Measures' ('APMs') are detailed on pages 241 to 245.
  2. Return on capital employed excludes the impact of IFRS 16 Leases. See APMs on page 244 for further information.

DCC plc Annual Report and Accounts 2023 3

Disclaimer

DCC plc published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 07:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
