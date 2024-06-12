We are working with our suppliers and customers to deliver the lower carbon energy solutions that the world needs.

Our ambition is to double the profitability of our energy business between 2022 and 2030, while also halving the carbon produced by the energy we sell - reducing it from approximately 40 mtCO2e to 20 mtCO2e.

Services, renewable and other income ('SRO') accounted for 35% of EBITA in DCC Energy this year, up from 28% in the prior year.

20m

Our Scope 3 carbon emissions reduction ambition between 2019 and 2030 is 20m tonnes CO2e