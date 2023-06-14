DCC : Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023
INVEST IN
WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS
Annual Report and Accounts 2023
WE KNOW WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS TO GROW AND PROGRESS
CONTENTS
STRATEGIC REPORT
GOVERNANCE
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
2
Highlights of the Year
86
Chairman's Introduction
232
Principal Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures
4
At a Glance
88
Board of Directors
and Associates
6
Chairman's Statement
90
Group Management Team
236
Shareholder Information
8
Chief Executive's Review
92
Corporate Governance Statement
238
Corporate Information
12
Strategy
108
Governance and Sustainability
239
Independent Assurance Statement
14
Business Model
Committee Report
241
Alternative Performance Measures
16
Business Reviews
112
Audit Committee Report
246
5 Year Review
16
DCC Energy
118
Remuneration Report
247
Index
24
DCC Healthcare
142
Report of the Directors
32
DCC Technology
40
Key Performance Indicators
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
44
Financial Review
146
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
52
Stakeholder Engagement
147
Independent Auditor's Report
58
Sustainability Review
154
Financial Statements
77
Risk Report
THE WORLD NEEDS SOLUTIONS
for cleaner energy, lifelong health, and the technology to make progress happen.
WE INVEST AND REINVEST IN WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS
Future-focused businesses and people with the enterprise and innovation to make progress happen.
WE RETURN WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS
Progress and shared value that grows and grows - for our shareholders and customers, our people, society and our planet.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR
WE ENABLE
PEOPLE AND
BUSINESSES
TO GROW
AND PROGRESS
The world needs shared value that grows and grows. Our purpose and strategy generate value for our investors - and for our colleagues, our customers, the societies we serve and the planet.
HIGHLIGHTS
ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
ADJUSTED EPS
£655.7m
+11.3%
456.27p
+6.1%
2023
£655.7m
2023
456.27p
2022
£589.2m
2022
430.11p
2021
£530.2m
2021
386.62p
DCC delivered strong growth in a volatile macro environment, demonstrating the resilience of our diverse business and the commitment of our teams throughout the Group.
DONAL MURPHY
Chief Executive
CARBON INTENSITY
72.1gCOe/MJ
2023
72.1
2022
76.4
2021
76.5
DIVIDEND PER SHARE
OPERATING PROFIT
EPS
187.21p
+6.5%
£512.0m
+11.7%
338.40p
+6.8%
2023
187.21p
2023
£512.0m
2023
338.40p
2022
175.78p
2022
£458.4m
2022
316.78p
2021
159.80p
2021
£422.9m
2021
297.04p
FREE CASH FLOW
RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED
£570.4m
15.1%
2023
£570.4m
2023
15.1%
2022
£382.6m
2022
16.5%
2021
£687.8m
2021
17.1%
All references to 'adjusted operating profit' and 'adjusted earnings per share' included in the Strategic Report are stated excluding net exceptionals and amortisation of intangible assets. Other 'Alternative Performance Measures' ('APMs') are detailed on pages 241 to 245.
Return on capital employed excludes the impact of IFRS 16 Leases. See APMs on page 244 for further information.
