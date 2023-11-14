INVEST IN
WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS
NOVEMBER 2023
COMPANY OVERVIEW PRESENTATION
INDEX
- Our Business Today
- DCC Energy
- DCC Healthcare
- DCC Technology
- The World Needs Progress for All
COMPANY OVERVIEW
NOV 2023
2
OUR BUSINESS TODAY (FY23)
DCC IS A LEADING INTERNATIONAL SALES, MARKETING AND SUPPORT SERVICES GROUP
Locations
Employees
Market Cap
22
16,000
c.£5.0bn
countries across
4 continents
Revenue
Operating Profit
ROCE
Adjusted EPS
£22.2bn
£655.7m
15.1%
456.3p
WE PROVIDE SOLUTIONS THE WORLD NEEDS ACROSS THREE TRANSFORMATIVE SECTORS: ENERGY, HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY; WHERE WE ACQUIRE, IMPROVE AND GROW DIVERSE BUSINESSES.
Profit by Division
16%
14%
70%
Energy Healthcare Technology
Profit by Geography
8%
Cont. Europe26%42% UK
North America & RoW
Ireland
24%
3
COMPANY OVERVIEW
NOV 2023
HIGHLIGHTS
H1 FY24
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
STRONG GROWTH IN ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
- Group adjusted operating profit up 12.0% to £247.6 million
- 4.4% organic growth. 7.8% M&A growth
- Interim dividend increase of 5.0%
COMPANY OVERVIEW
DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY
£310M COMMITTED IN DCC ENERGY TO VALUE-CREATING ACQUISITIONS
- Progas, nationwide distributor of LPG in Germany, Europe's largest energy market
- DCC Energy completed five more acquisitions in services and renewables
NOV 2023
THE WORLD NEEDS PROGRESS FOR ALL
WE LOOK AHEAD: EMBEDDING STRATEGY AND SUSTAINABILITY
- 50% emissions reduction ambition by 2030 for Scope 3
- First time public credit rating, BBB, issued by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch
- Preparation ongoing for CSRD
4
DCC TODAY (FY23)
A BUSINESS OF REAL SCALE
DCC Energy
70% of Operating Profit
Volume (litres)
Operating Profit
15.5bn
£457.8m
Gross Profit by Customer
25%
44%
C&I
Domestic
31%
Mobility
Customers
Countries
9.5m
13
Biogenic Content
Employees
6.3%
7,800
Retail Sites
SRO % Op profit
1,175
28%
*Proforma annualising impact of Medi-Globe acquisition
COMPANY OVERVIEW
DCC Healthcare
14% of Operating Profit
Revenue
Operating Profit
£821.5m
£91.8m
Proforma Revenue by Business*
42%
58%
DCC Vital
H&BS
CustomersCountries
50K+8
SKUsEmployees
45K+3,400
CMO Facilities
8
NOV 2023
DCC Technology
16% of Operating Profit
Revenue
Operating Profit
£5.3bn
£106.1m
Revenue by Pillar
16%
31%
Pro Tech
Info Tech
53%
Life Tech
CustomersCountries
63K+18
BrandsEmployees
2,500+4,800
Logisitic Capacity
5m sq. ft.
5
OUR INVESTMENT CASE: DOUBLE GROUP PROFITS BY 2030 AT HIGH RETURNS
Our Group has strong operating platforms in growth markets. We have devolved and empowered management teams, innovating and developing to deliver on our growth opportunities.
3% - 4%
6% - 8%
Mid-Teen
Organic
M&A
ROCE
Leading market
Excellent M&A
Strong FCF generation
positions
capability and wise
self-funds growth
Strong operators
capital allocators
ROCE focus deeply
Fragmented markets
embedded
COMPANY OVERVIEW
NOV 2023
6
A STRATEGY FIT FOR THE FUTURE
WE MAKE FUTURE FOCUSED
WE GROW FUTURE FOCUSED
DECISIONS
BUSINESSES
BASED ON GROWTH THAT SUPPORT
THIS ENABLES PEOPLE AND
SUSTAINABLE GROWTH
BUSINESSES TO GROW AND
PROGRESS
WE CREATE FUTURE VALUE AND HIGH RETURNS FOR EVERYONE
THROUGH CAPITAL ALLOCATION AND OPTIMISATION OF BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
WE LOOK FOR FUTURE GROWTH POTENTIAL. WE INVEST, AND REINVEST, IN BUSINESSES
WITH SOLUTIONS THAT THE WORLD NEEDS.
COMPANY OVERVIEW
NOV 2023
7
DCC: INVEST IN WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS…
ENERGY
HEALTHCARE
TECHNOLOGY
Need for progress
Outcome
THE WORLD NEEDS
A CLEANER ENERGY
CLEANER ENERGY FOR
WORLD
EVERYONE
THE WORLD NEEDS
HEALTHY
LIFELONG HEALTH
WORLD
THE WORLD NEEDS
PROGRESSIVE
PROGRESS MAKERS
WORLD
COMPANY OVERVIEW
NOV 2023
8
OUR MARKETS
ENERGY
THE WORLD NEEDS CLEANER ENERGY FOR EVERYONE
We need a cleaner energy world. Today three-quarters of the energy we provide is fossil-based.
Our ambition is to give all customers the power to choose a cleaner energy future today with radically inclusive and independent energy solutions.
HEALTHCARE
THE WORLD NEEDS LIFELONG HEALTH
People are living longer. But whatever stage of life they're at, we want people to be healthy. So we support everyday health and wellness, as well as bringing products that enable healthcare providers to diagnose and treat illness.
Our vision is to enable people to lead healthier lives, throughout their lives.
TECHNOLOGY
THE WORLD NEEDS PROGRESS MAKERS
We are progress makers. Whatever the challenge. We make technology provide the solution. The whole solution.
We bring technology solutions that save time, enhance experiences and improve lifestyles. We are the enabler between global technology brands and the people and businesses who use their products. To make progress happen.
COMPANY OVERVIEW
NOV 2023
9
CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT AND ORGANIC GROWTH GO HAND IN HAND WE INVEST IN GROWTH MEGA TRENDS ACROSS THREE SECTORS
Our capital deployment priorities
Scaling our DCC Health & Beauty platform in high-growth markets & building DCC Vital into a European leader
Our capital deployment priorities
Scaling the specialist capability of
DCC Technology
Our capital deployment priorities
Energy transition capability to bring cleaner energy for customers
Our capital deployment priorities
Consolidating customer bases in North American and European energy markets
Long term growth drivers and rates
Supportive demographic and consumer trends, regulation and policy - proven, scalable capability
Long term growth drivers and rates
Growth industry with channel dynamics that support our specialist capability
Long term growth drivers and rates
Significant opportunity in high growth cleaner energy
Long term growth drivers and rates
Customers requiring cleaner energy transition solutions
4%-6%
3%-5%
5%+
C.2%
COMPANY OVERVIEW
NOV 2023
10
