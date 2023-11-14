INVEST IN

INDEX

  1. Our Business Today
  2. DCC Energy
  3. DCC Healthcare
  4. DCC Technology
  5. The World Needs Progress for All

OUR BUSINESS TODAY (FY23)

DCC IS A LEADING INTERNATIONAL SALES, MARKETING AND SUPPORT SERVICES GROUP

Locations

Employees

Market Cap

22

16,000

c.£5.0bn

countries across

4 continents

Revenue

Operating Profit

ROCE

Adjusted EPS

£22.2bn

£655.7m

15.1%

456.3p

WE PROVIDE SOLUTIONS THE WORLD NEEDS ACROSS THREE TRANSFORMATIVE SECTORS: ENERGY, HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY; WHERE WE ACQUIRE, IMPROVE AND GROW DIVERSE BUSINESSES.

Profit by Division

16%

14%

70%

Energy Healthcare Technology

Profit by Geography

8%

Cont. Europe

26%42% UK

North America & RoW

Ireland

24%

HIGHLIGHTS

H1 FY24

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

STRONG GROWTH IN ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT

  • Group adjusted operating profit up 12.0% to £247.6 million
  • 4.4% organic growth. 7.8% M&A growth
  • Interim dividend increase of 5.0%

DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY

£310M COMMITTED IN DCC ENERGY TO VALUE-CREATING ACQUISITIONS

  • Progas, nationwide distributor of LPG in Germany, Europe's largest energy market
  • DCC Energy completed five more acquisitions in services and renewables

THE WORLD NEEDS PROGRESS FOR ALL

WE LOOK AHEAD: EMBEDDING STRATEGY AND SUSTAINABILITY

  • 50% emissions reduction ambition by 2030 for Scope 3
  • First time public credit rating, BBB, issued by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch
  • Preparation ongoing for CSRD

DCC TODAY (FY23)

A BUSINESS OF REAL SCALE

DCC Energy

70% of Operating Profit

Volume (litres)

Operating Profit

15.5bn

£457.8m

Gross Profit by Customer

25%

44%

C&I

Domestic

31%

Mobility

Customers

Countries

9.5m

13

Biogenic Content

Employees

6.3%

7,800

Retail Sites

SRO % Op profit

1,175

28%

*Proforma annualising impact of Medi-Globe acquisition

DCC Healthcare

14% of Operating Profit

Revenue

Operating Profit

£821.5m

£91.8m

Proforma Revenue by Business*

42%

58%

DCC Vital

H&BS

CustomersCountries

50K+8

SKUsEmployees

45K+3,400

CMO Facilities

8

DCC Technology

16% of Operating Profit

Revenue

Operating Profit

£5.3bn

£106.1m

Revenue by Pillar

16%

31%

Pro Tech

Info Tech

53%

Life Tech

CustomersCountries

63K+18

BrandsEmployees

2,500+4,800

Logisitic Capacity

5m sq. ft.

OUR INVESTMENT CASE: DOUBLE GROUP PROFITS BY 2030 AT HIGH RETURNS

Our Group has strong operating platforms in growth markets. We have devolved and empowered management teams, innovating and developing to deliver on our growth opportunities.

3% - 4%

6% - 8%

Mid-Teen

Organic

M&A

ROCE

Leading market

Excellent M&A

Strong FCF generation

positions

capability and wise

self-funds growth

Strong operators

capital allocators

ROCE focus deeply

Fragmented markets

embedded

A STRATEGY FIT FOR THE FUTURE

WE MAKE FUTURE FOCUSED

WE GROW FUTURE FOCUSED

DECISIONS

BUSINESSES

BASED ON GROWTH THAT SUPPORT

THIS ENABLES PEOPLE AND

SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

BUSINESSES TO GROW AND

PROGRESS

WE CREATE FUTURE VALUE AND HIGH RETURNS FOR EVERYONE

THROUGH CAPITAL ALLOCATION AND OPTIMISATION OF BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

WE LOOK FOR FUTURE GROWTH POTENTIAL. WE INVEST, AND REINVEST, IN BUSINESSES

WITH SOLUTIONS THAT THE WORLD NEEDS.

DCC: INVEST IN WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS…

ENERGY

HEALTHCARE

TECHNOLOGY

Need for progress

Outcome

THE WORLD NEEDS

A CLEANER ENERGY

CLEANER ENERGY FOR

WORLD

EVERYONE

THE WORLD NEEDS

HEALTHY

LIFELONG HEALTH

WORLD

THE WORLD NEEDS

PROGRESSIVE

PROGRESS MAKERS

WORLD

OUR MARKETS

ENERGY

THE WORLD NEEDS CLEANER ENERGY FOR EVERYONE

We need a cleaner energy world. Today three-quarters of the energy we provide is fossil-based.

Our ambition is to give all customers the power to choose a cleaner energy future today with radically inclusive and independent energy solutions.

HEALTHCARE

THE WORLD NEEDS LIFELONG HEALTH

People are living longer. But whatever stage of life they're at, we want people to be healthy. So we support everyday health and wellness, as well as bringing products that enable healthcare providers to diagnose and treat illness.

Our vision is to enable people to lead healthier lives, throughout their lives.

TECHNOLOGY

THE WORLD NEEDS PROGRESS MAKERS

We are progress makers. Whatever the challenge. We make technology provide the solution. The whole solution.

We bring technology solutions that save time, enhance experiences and improve lifestyles. We are the enabler between global technology brands and the people and businesses who use their products. To make progress happen.

CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT AND ORGANIC GROWTH GO HAND IN HAND WE INVEST IN GROWTH MEGA TRENDS ACROSS THREE SECTORS

Our capital deployment priorities

Scaling our DCC Health & Beauty platform in high-growth markets & building DCC Vital into a European leader

Our capital deployment priorities

Scaling the specialist capability of

DCC Technology

Our capital deployment priorities

Energy transition capability to bring cleaner energy for customers

Our capital deployment priorities

Consolidating customer bases in North American and European energy markets

Long term growth drivers and rates

Supportive demographic and consumer trends, regulation and policy - proven, scalable capability

Long term growth drivers and rates

Growth industry with channel dynamics that support our specialist capability

Long term growth drivers and rates

Significant opportunity in high growth cleaner energy

Long term growth drivers and rates

Customers requiring cleaner energy transition solutions

4%-6%

3%-5%

5%+

C.2%

