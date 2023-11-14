THROUGH CAPITAL ALLOCATION AND OPTIMISATION OF BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

WE CREATE FUTURE VALUE AND HIGH RETURNS FOR EVERYONE

BUSINESSES TO GROW AND

THIS ENABLES PEOPLE AND

BASED ON GROWTH THAT SUPPORT

A STRATEGY FIT FOR THE FUTURE

WE LOOK FOR FUTURE GROWTH POTENTIAL. WE INVEST, AND REINVEST, IN BUSINESSES

WITH SOLUTIONS THAT THE WORLD NEEDS.