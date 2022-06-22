DCC : Flogas bolsters clean energy proposition with Protech acquisition

22 June 2022

New offering helps UK businesses transition to net zero emissions

As part of the energy transition to a lower carbon future, leading off-grid energy solutions provider Flogas Britain, part of DCC plc, has acquired Protech Group - a move that significantly strengthens its range of energy solutions and broadens its customer base. Flogas adds a full suite of low carbon and renewable technologies to its portfolio, as well as a market-leading maintenance and service offering. Leading with energy; the company is fully focused on transitioning its customers to net zero.

From June, Flogas will offer commercial and industrial customers a wide range of alternative heating and cooling solutions, including air-source and ground-source heat pumps, solar PV, and hybrid systems. It will also provide a comprehensive range of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) solutions, maintenance services and water management. By adding these solutions, Flogas is now fully equipped to help businesses as they work to meet legally binding carbon reduction targets.

"Bringing Protech on board has taken our energy offering to the next level," says Lee Gannon, Flogas MD. "This is a key strategic move, allowing us to develop and broaden our range of energy solutions. It also shows how serious we are about meeting our 2040 ambition to provide 100% renewable energy solutions for our customers. We now have the right energy proposition and expertise in place to help UK businesses reach pressing sustainability targets. And we'll do it all - from bespoke design, through to installation, commissioning, and on-going support.

"The move also significantly enhances our wider maintenance and services offering, making us a real one stop shop. This brings us closer to our customers and broadens our reach substantially, taking us firmly into the on-grid community too. It's a fantastic springboard for the company and we can't wait to get started."

Protech Director Ross Docherty adds; "We've already worked with Flogas on a number of successful projects, so we know there's great synergy there and excellent scope for cross selling our services. We've had tremendous success at Protech as an SME, but with the power and backing of a renowned brand like Flogas, this is the perfect platform to strengthen our offering and expand our reach like never before.

"Together with Flogas we'll combine our expertise and help companies nationwide to map out their journey to reach net zero. For most, this is a transition, not an instant solution, and that's where we come in - we'll provide completely tailored, efficient energy solutions that help businesses reach their emissions targets at their own pace, and affordably."

As Flogas shifts its customers towards a lower carbon future, it continues to provide leading liquid gas solutions. Liquid gas is the cleanest, most efficient conventional off-grid fuel available. Customers switching from other fuels like oil benefit from significant carbon savings and better air quality with fewer pollutant emissions. Flogas is also investing in other green gases, such as bio propane, renewable DME and green ammonia.

"We know liquid gas has a key role to play in the energy transition for off-grid Britain," adds Lee. "That's why we've invested heavily in creating the UK's largest LPG storage terminal in Avonmouth, Bristol. When this is fully operational later this year, we'll be able to provide an unparalleled, dependable nationwide supply as demand grows. We've also designed this storage facility to be completely future ready, so it'll be compatible with renewable future fuels. This, together with our newly enhanced clean energy offering from Protech, marks our unwavering commitment to a lower carbon future."

ENDS

About Flogas Britain Ltd

As 'Experts in Energy', Flogas has more than 35 years' experience in providing tailored energy solutions to commercial, industrial and domestic customers across the UK. From Liquefied Petroleum Gas and Liquefied Natural Gas to propane enrichment of biomethane - the company delivers high-performance, reliable, cost-effective energy solutions to suit customers' exact needs. It is also fully committed to helping customers navigate the energy transition and meet net zero emissions targets. As well as providing cleaner liquid gas solutions, it's developing a wider portfolio of renewable, future fuels that will help secure a lower carbon future. www.flogas.co.uk

About Protech Group

Established in 2008, Protech Group provides a wide range renewable and energy efficient heating solutions, maintenance and water services to commercial customers across the UK. Its Protech Heating division specialises in commercial heating, industrial and process heating, commercial gas services and boiler/burner plant installations. Protech Renewables delivers bespoke, sustainable energy solutions that support customers on their journey to net zero with the latest renewable technologies. Protech Water Services provides high quality, responsive and competitive water management services, including management to Acop L8 standards, water risk assessments, water sampling and closed loop testing and analysis. https://protech-heating.com/ https://protech-waterservices.com/

About DCC plc

DCC is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group with a clear focus on sustainable growth. DCC is an ambitious and entrepreneurial business operating in 21 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Building strong routes to market, driving for results, focusing on cash conversion and generating superior sustainable returns on capital employed enable the Group to reinvest in its business, creating value for its stakeholders.

Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 15,400 people. DCC plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100. In its financial year ended 31 March 2022, DCC generated revenue of £17.7 billion and adjusted operating profit of £589.2 million. www.dcc.ie, LinkedIn, Twitter