  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  DCC plc
  News
  Summary
    DCC   IE0002424939

DCC PLC

(DCC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/29 11:35:21 am
5634 GBX   +0.21%
02:01pDCC : Leading Energy Transition - Presentation
PU
11/09JPMorgan Cuts DCC PT, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
11/09Company Factsheet
PU
DCC : Leading Energy Transition - Presentation

11/29/2021 | 02:01pm EST
DCC: Leading Energy Transition

Donal Murphy, Chief Executive

Gillen Markets conference, 24 November 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute an invitation to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any shares or other securities of DCC plc ("DCC"). This presentation contains some forward-looking statements that represent DCC's expectations for its business, based on current expectations about future events, which by their nature involve risk and uncertainty. DCC believes that its expectations and assumptions with respect to these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however because they involve risk and uncertainty as to future circumstance, which are in many cases beyond DCC's control, actual results or performance may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. DCC undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any such statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by any applicable law or regulation. Recipients of this presentation are therefore cautioned that a number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements.

Any statement in this presentation which infers that transactions may be earnings accretive does not constitute a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that DCC's earnings or net assets in the first full financial year following the transactions, nor in any subsequent period, would necessarily match or be greater than those for the relevant preceding financial year.

Your attention is drawn to the risk factors referred to in the Principal Risks and Uncertainties section of DCC's Annual Report. These risks and uncertainties do not necessarily comprise all the risk factors associated with DCC and/or any recently acquired businesses. There may be other risks which may have an adverse effect on the business, financial condition, results or future prospects of DCC. In particular, it should be borne in mind that past performance is no guide to future performance. Persons needing advice should contact an independent financial advisor.

1

Gillen Markets conference - 24 November 2021

Overview of DCC plc

Our business today

DCC is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating across four divisions

Revenue

Operating profit

Locations

Employees

Market cap

£13.4bn

£530.2m

21

14,200

c.£6.0bn

ROCE

Adjusted EPS

countries across

17.1%

386.6p

3 continents

Profit by geography

Profit by division

6%

14%

19%

Continental Europe

DCC LPG

43%

UK

15%

44%

DCC Retail & Oil

RoW

DCC Healthcare

Ireland

DCC Technology

32%

27%

3

Gillen Markets conference - 24 November 2021

Proven record of growth, development and value creation

2021

2018

2018

2015

Healthcare

2009

LPG

Europe

2007

LPG,

2001

LPG

Hong Kong

1994

R&O

Healthcare & Macau

France

1986

Technology

and Tech

Europe

R&O

1976

Flotation

Europe

USA

UK

LPG UK

Ireland UK

Operating Profit Growth

27 year CAGR1

14.2%

Dividend Growth

27 year CAGR

13.9%

Free cashflow conversion

27 years

104%

TotalShareholder Return

27 years

6,640%

1 Continuing operations

4

Gillen Markets conference - 24 November 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DCC plc published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 19:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
