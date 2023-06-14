DCC : Letter from the Chairman and Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting

13 June 2023

To the Shareholders of DCC plc

Dear Shareholder

The Notice of the Forty-Seventh Annual General Meeting of DCC plc to be held on Thursday, 13 July 2023 at 2.00 p.m. is set out on pages 4 to 8 of this document.

We invite you to submit questions in writing in advance of the meeting either by email to companysecretary@dcc.ie or by post to the Company Secretary, DCC plc, DCC House, Leopardstown Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18, Ireland. Questions must be received by

2.00 p.m. on Tuesday 11 July 2023. All correspondence should include sufficient information to identify the shareholder on the Register of Members.

The resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting are set out in detail in the Notice and explanatory notes on the resolutions are set out below.

Resolution 1 - Financial Statements

Resolution 1 deals with the consideration of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023. A full copy of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts is available on the Company's website www.dcc.ie.

Resolution 2 - Dividend

Resolution 2 deals with the declaration of a final dividend of 127.17 pence per ordinary share for the year ended 31 March 2023. If approved, the final dividend will be paid on 20 July 2023 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on 26 May 2023. This will give a total dividend for the year of 187.21 pence per ordinary share, which represents a 6.5% increase on the prior year.

Resolution 3 - Remuneration Report

Resolution 3 deals with the consideration of the Remuneration Report (excluding the Remuneration Policy) as set out on pages 118 to 141 of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. It is the Company's practice to put the Remuneration Report to an advisory, non-binding shareholder vote at each Annual General Meeting.

It is also the Company's practice to put the Remuneration Policy to an advisory, non-binding shareholder vote every three years, or earlier if there are changes to the Policy. As the Remuneration Policy was subject to a shareholder vote at the 2021 Annual General Meeting and no changes are being made to DCC's Remuneration Policy this year, it is not subject to a shareholder vote at this year's Annual General Meeting.

Resolution 4 - Election and re-election of Directors

Resolution 4 deals with the proposed election or re-election of all Directors who are putting themselves forward at the Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Katrina Cliffe was appointed to the Board since the 2022 Annual General Meeting and will offer herself for election. We continue our practice of requiring all other Directors to retire annually and to offer themselves for re-election.

The Board undertakes a formal annual evaluation of its Directors and is satisfied that all the Directors proposed for election or re-election continue to make a valuable contribution and have performed effectively in offering independent and constructive challenge to management and committed sufficient time to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

Brief biographies of the Directors, including their areas of expertise relevant to their role as Directors, are set out on pages 88 and 89 of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts and also on the Company's website at www.dcc.ie.

The election or re-election of each Director will be considered separately.

Resolution 5 - Remuneration of the Auditors

Resolution 5 authorises the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors.

Resolution 6 - Ordinary remuneration payable to non-executive Directors

Resolution 6 relates to the ordinary remuneration of non-executive Directors. Ordinary remuneration refers to basic fees paid to the non-executive Directors and excludes the additional fees for acting as Chairman, Senior Independent Director, Workforce Engagement Director, or for chairmanship of Board Committees.

The aggregate of basic fees paid to non-executive Directors for the year ended 31 March 2023 was €618,500 compared to the limit of €850,000 as approved at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 July 2019.

As outlined in detail in the Remuneration Report on page 139, the basic fee for non-executive Directors for the year ending 31 March 2024 has increased from €76,890 to €87,500, as a result of consolidating Committee membership fees into the base fee. This would result in total base fees for our eight current non-executive Directors of €700,000 for the year ending 31 March 2024.