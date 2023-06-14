DCC : Sustainability Report 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

Our purpose is to enable people and businesses to grow and progress. We do this by making sure that we add value in our dealings with all our stakeholders - by decarbonising the energy we sell, by operating our businesses safely, by providing rewarding careers for diverse groups of people, by following the highest standards of governance and business conduct. By doing this, we make things a little bit better for all our stakeholders and contribute to better societies and the future of our planet.

The four pillars of our Sustainability Framework guide our sustainability activities and allow us to measure the progress we make.

In this year's report, we are pleased to present further progress, building on the steps taken in prior years.