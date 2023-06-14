DCC : Sustainability Report 2023

WE KNOW WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS TO GROW AND PROGRESS
Highlights of the Year
Supplementary Information
DCC at a Glance
Independent Assurance Statement
Introduction from the Chief Executive
Definitions of Relevant Topics
A Strategy Fit for the Future
GRI Index
Our Impact on the World
SASB Index
Our Sustainability Framework
Materiality Assessment
Pillar One: Climate Change and Energy Transition
Pillar Two: Safety and Environmental Protection
Pillar Three: People and Social
Pillar Four: Governance and Compliance
THE WORLD NEEDS SOLUTIONS
for clean energy, long-term wellness,
and the technology to make progress happen.
WE INVEST AND REINVEST
IN WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS
Future-focused businesses and people with the enterprise and innovation to make progress happen.
WE RETURN WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS
Progress and shared value that grows and grows - for our shareholders and customers, our people, society and our planet.
INTRODUCTION
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR
Our businesses have the power to enable sustainable progress for everyone. That's why we embed sustainability in every decision we make - across all three of our divisions.
HIGHLIGHTS
Our purpose is to enable people and businesses to grow and progress. We do this by making sure that we add value in our dealings with all our stakeholders - by decarbonising the energy we sell, by operating our businesses safely, by providing rewarding careers for diverse groups of people, by following the highest standards of governance and business conduct. By doing this, we make things a little bit better for all our stakeholders and contribute to better societies and the future of our planet.
The four pillars of our Sustainability Framework guide our sustainability activities and allow us to measure the progress we make.
In this year's report, we are pleased to present further progress, building on the steps taken in prior years.
Highlights include:
Climate Change & Energy Transition
9.3%
Reduced our Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 9.3% over the prior year
5.6%
Reduced the proportion of carbon in the energy sold by DCC Energy by 5.6% over the prior year
5.1%
Reduced our absolute Scope 3 emissions by 5.1% over the prior year
Safety and Environmental Protection
Strong
performance on process safety
Maintained
our lost time injury frequency rate ('LTIFR') below one day lost for every 200,000 hours worked
Developed
Group-widetalent planning and development process for HSE professionals
People and Social
Increased
employee engagement scores
Undertook
a Group-wide diversity and inclusion survey
Governance and Compliance
Maintained
very high standards of corporate governance with full compliance
with the UK Corporate Governance Code
Maintained
colleagues' awareness of key supply chain, human rights, corruption and privacy risks
External Ratings
AAA rated
Maintained our AAA rating with MSCI
B rated
Maintained our B rating with CDP
DCC AT A GLANCE
OUR OPERATIONS
We are focused on growth and enabling progress.
We acquire, improve and grow diverse businesses that provide solutions for what the world needs.
We do this in 22 countries across four continents creating long-term value for our investors, our people and customers, society and the planet.
SUSTAINABILITY
We want to add value for everyone we deal with and we are clear on where we can do this.
Employees
16,100
Over the past decade, DCC generated total returns of more than
160%
COMPARED TO 74% RETURNS
FOR THE FTSE 100 INDEX
Countries
22
Continents
4
Climate Change and Energy Transition
Safety and Environmental Protection
Our goal is net zero. We are committed to leading our customers in
Our goal is no accidents. Safety must be grounded in a culture
their energy transition by providing innovative and cleaner energy
that encourages every DCC employee and contractor to identify
solutions, reducing carbon emissions.
and raise concerns.
People and Social
Our goal is to provide a vibrant, diverse and innovative place to work and be a positive member of the communities we serve. DCC is a people business, and developing and investing in our people is a key strategic objective.
Governance and Compliance
Our goal is to operate in accordance with the highest standards of ethics, compliance and corporate governance.
DCC AT A GLANCE CONTINUED
WHAT WE DO
We invest in growth and progress in three transformative sectors:
ENERGY
HEALTHCARE
Energy Solutions
DCC Healthcare
TECHNOLOGY
DCC Technology
Proﬁt by division
DCC Energy
16%
DCC Healthcare
DCC Technology
14%
70%
The trusted partner for commercial and industrial energy customers, reducing the complexity of the energy transition and delivering energy solutions across processes, heating and fleets.
Leading the transition for off-grid homes, making decarbonisation simple and affordable.
A leading healthcare business, partnering with consumer brands to create and manufacture high-quality health and beauty products and supplying primary and secondary care providers with essential products and services.