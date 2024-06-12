THE WORLD NEEDS PROGRESS FOR ALL
Sustainability Report 2024
WE KNOW WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS TO GROW AND PROGRESS
THE WORLD NEEDS
SOLUTIONS
for cleaner energy, lifelong health, and the technology to make progress happen.
WE INVEST AND REINVEST IN WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS Future-focused businesses and people with the enterprise and innovation to make progress happen.
WE RETURN WHAT
THE WORLD NEEDS The world needs shared value that grows and grows. Our purpose and strategy generate value for our investors - and for our colleagues, our customers, the societies we serve and the planet.
We have been doing this for 30 years as a listed company.
DCC at a Glance
WHAT WE DO
We invest in growth and progress in three transformative sectors
DCC ENERGY
The trusted partner for commercial and industrial energy customers, reducing the complexity of the energy transition and delivering energy solutions across processes, heating and fleets. DCC Energy is leading the transition for off-grid homes, making decarbonisation simple and affordable.
- READ MORE IN OUR ANNUAL REPORT PAGES 16 TO 23
DCC HEALTHCARE
A leading healthcare business, partnering with consumer brands to create and manufacture high quality health and beauty products, and supplying primary and secondary care providers with essential products and services.
- READ MORE IN OUR ANNUAL REPORT PAGES 24 TO 31
DCC TECHNOLOGY
A leading specialist distribution partner for global technology and appliance brands and customers, providing reach, simplicity and scale.
- READ MORE IN OUR ANNUAL REPORT PAGES 32 TO 39
Volumes (litres)
15.2bn-2.2%
Adjusted operating profit
£503m+9.9%
Employees
8,789
Revenue
£859.4m +4.6%
Adjusted operating profit
£88.1m-4%
Employees
3,269
Revenue
£4.8bn-9.3%
Adjusted operating profit
£91.7m-13.6%
Employees
4,562
Proﬁt by division
13%
13%
74%
DCC Energy
DCC Healthcare
DCC Technology
Proﬁt by geography
11%
20%
43%
Continental Europe
UK
26% Rest of World Ireland
DCC at a Glance Continued
OUR OPERATIONS
We are focused on growth and enabling progress.
We acquire, improve and grow diverse businesses that provide solutions for what the world needs.
We do this in 22 countries across four continents creating long-term value for our investors, our people and customers, society and the planet.
SUSTAINABILITY
We want to add value for everyone we deal with and we are clear on where we can do this.
Employees
16,600
Over the past decade, DCC generated total returns of more than
124%
compared to 76% returns for the FTSE 100 index
Countries
22
Continents
4
Climate Change & Energy Transition
Safety & Environmental Protection
Our goal is net zero. We are committed to leading our
Our goal is no accidents. Safety must be grounded in a culture
customers in their energy transition by providing innovative
that encourages every DCC employee and contractor to
and cleaner energy solutions, reducing carbon emissions.
identify and raise concerns.
People & Social
Our goal is to provide a vibrant, diverse and innovative place to work and be a positive member of the communities we serve. DCC is a people business, and developing and investing in our people is a key strategic objective.
Governance & Compliance
Our goal is to operate in accordance with the highest standards of ethics, compliance and corporate governance.
Highlights of the Year
30 YEARS AS A LISTED COMPANY
20m
Our Scope 3 carbon emissions reduction ambition between 2019 and 2030 is 20m tonnes CO2e
35%
Proportion of services, renewables and other ('SRO') EBITA in DCC Energy this year
This year, DCC celebrates 30 years as a listed company. Over that time, we have delivered safe and reliable products and services to millions of customers, we have provided rewarding careers to thousands of colleagues, and have generated a total return to shareholders of 6,413%.
30
6,413%
Years as a Listed Company
Total Shareholder Return since Listing
We are working with our suppliers and customers to deliver the lower carbon energy solutions that the world needs.
Our ambition is to double the profitability of our energy business between 2022 and 2030, while also halving the carbon produced by the energy we sell - reducing it from approximately 40 mtCO2e to 20 mtCO2e.
Services, renewable and other income ('SRO') accounted for 35% of EBITA in DCC Energy this year, up from 28% in the prior year.
£490m
Capital committed to acquisitions this year
Investing in entrepreneurial businesses that deliver products and services that the world needs is a key part of our business model.
In the year to 31 March 2024, we committed £490 million to acquiring 17 new businesses. Each of these businesses expands our capabilities and opportunities to deliver growth and progress.
17
This year, our investment was concentrated in the
energy sector, enabling DCC Energy's transition to low
carbon energy products and services.
Businesses acquired this year
Sustainability Highlights of the Year
CLIMATE CHANGE AND
ENERGY TRANSITION
13.6%
Reduced our Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 13.6% and by 45.6% against our 2019 baseline
3.1%
Reduced our absolute Scope 3 emissions by 3.1% equating to a reduction of 1.2 million tons of CO2e in the year
£346m
£346m invested in 9 Energy Management Services acquisitions
PEOPLE
AND SOCIAL
40%
Board gender diversity
Implemented
new & expanded organisational structure in DCC Energy to deliver on strategy
SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
Strong performance
on process safety
Maintained
our lost time injury frequency rate ('LTIFR') below 1 incident for every 200,000 hours worked
Delivered
new Group-wide Health & Safety system enabling enhanced reporting and insights
GOVERNANCE AND
COMPLIANCE
Maintained
very high standards of corporate governance with full compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code
Enhanced
colleagues' awareness of key supply chain, human rights, corruption and privacy risks.
7,979 colleagues did online compliance training
Chief Executive's Introduction
Our commitment to operating sustainably is a direct reflection of DCC's purpose, values and strategy. It's good for our business and everyone we deal with.
OUR FUTURE FOCUS IS CLEAR
We believe that being sustainable means investing in what the world needs and providing a wide range of positive returns for our stakeholders. It means actively reducing our carbon footprint, championing improved safety practices, fostering supportive workplaces that nurture diverse talent, upholding the highest standards
of governance and, of course, delivering strong financial performance. These interconnected elements are the foundation of our Sustainability Framework.
DEAR STAKEHOLDERS,
Welcome to our 2024 Sustainability Report, covering our most recent financial year to 31 March 2024.
In a world facing significant challenges, from climate change to social inequality to increased geopolitical tensions, it's more important than ever for businesses like DCC to be a force for good.
This means that we deliver not just strong financial returns for our shareholders, but also positive outcomes such as reduced carbon emissions, safe operations and a diverse and inclusive workplace.
We are clear on where we can add most value to society and focus our efforts in those areas. The areas where we focus are set out in the four pillars of our Sustainability Framework, which provides the structure of this Report.
Building on the strong foundations laid in previous years, I am pleased that we made further progress against many of our sustainability goals this year. We're particularly proud of our achievements in the energy sector, where we are not only reducing our own carbon footprint but also actively enabling the transition to cleaner energy for our customers.
Here are some highlights of our progress:
- Meeting Expectations on Carbon Reduction: We're on track to reduce our Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 50% between 2019 and 2030. We are also making steady progress against our ambition of reducing our Scope 3 emissions by 50% over the same period, principally because of the strategic shift that DCC Energy is making away from fossil fuels, but we expect to accelerate the rate of progress over the next few years.
- Leading the Charge in Renewables: DCC Energy is focused on putting cleaner energy in our customers' power. Over the last year, we significantly expanded our offerings of renewable energy solutions, including through new partnerships with renewable energy suppliers and the acquisition of businesses that bring important new products, services and skills into DCC. Last year, the proportion of DCC Energy's earnings derived from services and renewables (such as the sale and installation of solar panels and energy efficiency offerings) increased to 35%, compared to 28% in the prior year.
- Progress Across our Sustainability Framework: While our work in the energy sector is a major focus, we continue to make progress within the other pillars of our Sustainability Framework. The safety of our colleagues and the people we work with remains our top priority. We continue to support those colleagues in growing and developing and in ensuring our culture remains healthy. And, as we grow, our commitment to high standards of corporate governance and compliance with applicable laws and ethical standards is undiminished.
Our commitment to operating sustainably is a direct reflection of DCC's purpose, values and strategy. It's good for our business and everyone we deal with. We are clear on our priorities and committed to performing against them.
To all our stakeholders, I express my thanks for your continued support. I encourage you to take the time to explore this report and learn more about how DCC is driving positive change.
DONAL MURPHY
Chief Executive
13 May 2024
Business Strategy
FOR THE FUTURE
We invest in businesses with
We reinvest and optimise the performance of
solutions that the world needs
those businesses, providing the support they
and with future growth potential.
need to enable their future success.
Strategy
Climate change
Safety
People
Governance
Supplementary Information
We invest and reinvest to deliver returns that
This future-focused strategy
are well in excess of our cost of capital and
delivers long-term, sustainable
that add value for all of our stakeholders.
value in line with our purpose.
WE LOOK FOR
WE FOCUS ON
GROWTH TRENDS
CAPITAL ALLOCATION
• Businesses that provide what the world
• Invest to generate returns well in excess
needs today and in the future.
of our cost of capital.
GROWTH POTENTIAL
• Convert profits to cash.
• Reinvest cashflows to enable further
• Talented, entrepreneurial, values-driven
management teams.
sustainable growth.
• Opportunities for organic and inorganic
• Remain an attractive buyer of new
development.
businesses.
SUSTAINABLE GROWTH
OPTIMISING PERFORMANCE
• People, products and services that can
• Proven processes for financial management
deliver progress for investors, the societies
and strategic development.
we serve and the planet.
• Central support in key areas such as
• A strategy that is integrated with the four
strategy, M&A, HR, sustainability and risk
pillars of our sustainability framework.
management.
SUPPORTED BY OUR KEY ENABLERS
• Focus on Decarbonisation
• Support for Innovation and Use of Technology
• Excellence in Safety and Operations
• Market Leadership
• Development of Future-Focused Skills
• Financial Discipline
WE CREATE
SUSTAINABLE
VALUE
WE ENABLE PEOPLE AND BUSINESSES TO GROW AND PROGRESS.
CLEANER ENERGY WORLD
Our ambition is to give all customers the power to choose a clean energy future today with inclusive and independent energy solutions.
- READ MORE IN OUR ANNUAL REPORT ON PAGES 22 TO 31
HEALTHIER WORLD
Our ambition is to enable people to lead healthier lives, throughout their lives.
- READ MORE IN OUR ANNUAL REPORT ON PAGES 32 TO 39
PROGRESSIVE WORLD
Our ambition is to make progress happen in every industry we enter with enhanced technology solutions.
- READ MORE IN OUR ANNUAL REPORT ON PAGES 40 TO 47
Our Ambition
DCC Energy Businesses Ambition:
We will deliver this through our two businesses:
TO GIVE ALL CUSTOMERS
ENERGY SOLUTIONS
We bring decarbonisation closer to our customers and focus on:
ENERGY MOBILITY
We are the leading multi-fuels network focused on:
THE POWER TO CHOOSE A CLEAN ENERGY FUTURE
Commercial and industrial
We are the trusted partner of commercial customers, reducing the complexity of transition and delivering energy solutions across processes, heating and fleets.
Domestic
We will lead the transition for off-grid homes, making decarbonisation simple and affordable.
*DCC-owned brands.
Key brands
ENERGY MANAGEMENT SERVICES ('EMS')
AEI*, Centreco*, Copropriétés
Diagnostic*, DTGen*, eEnergy,
Freedom Heat Pumps*, Hafod*,
Isolatiespecialist*, Next Energy*,
Protech*, Secundo Photovoltaik*,
Solcellekraft*, WeWise*
TRADITIONAL AND LOWER CARBON
Benegas*, Brogan*, Bronberger & Kessler*, Butagaz*, Butler Fuels*, Campus*, Carlton Fuels*, Certas*, DCC Energi*, Emo Oil*, Energie Direct*, Flogas*, Gaz de Paris*, Gulf, Hicksgas*, Jones*, Northeast Oil*, Pacer Propane*, Pacific Coast Energy*, Progas*, Propane Central*, QStar*, San Isabel Services Propane*, Saveway Petroleum*, Scottish Fuels*, Shell, Swea*, TEGA*, Texaco, Top Oil* (in Austria), United Propane Gas*
Retail network
Fleet Services
Key brands
We operate a network of retail
Multi-fuel bunkering and value add
RETAIL BRANDS
forecourts on motorways and in
services for small/mid-sized fleets.
Certa*, Esso, Great Gas*, Gulf,
urban areas providing fuel and EV
QStar*, Shell, Spritkonig.
charging.
FUEL CARD BRANDS
Allstar, BP, Certas*, Diesel Direct,
Esso, Fastfuels, Gulf, QStar*, Shell,
TruXtop*, UK Fuels.
*DCC-owned brands.
DCC Healthcare Businesses Ambition:
TO ENABLE
We will deliver this through our two businesses:
DCC VITAL
PATIENT HEALTH
DCC HEALTH & BEAUTY SOLUTIONS
CONSUMER HEALTH
PEOPLE TO LEAD HEALTHIER LIVES, THROUGHOUT THEIR LIVES
What we do
How we do it
We help to improve patient
We supply healthcare providers
outcomes by providing products
with high-quality medical and
and services that enable
diagnostic products for use in
healthcare providers to diagnose
hospital and primary care settings.
and treat illness.
* DCC-owned brands.
Key brands
BioRad, Carefusion, CSL Behring,
Comfi*, Diagnostica Stago, Espiner
Medical*, Endo-Flex*, Fannin*, Fannin
LIP*, ICU Medical, Martindale
Pharma, Medi-Globe*, Medisource*,
Mölnlycke, Neo*, Nova Biomedical,
Rosemont Pharma, Siemens,
Skintact*, Smiths Medical, Smith &
Nephew, SP Services*, Urotech*,
Urovision*, VacSax*, Williams
Medical*, Wörner Medical*.
What we do
We help people to maintain and improve their health and well-being, enabling them to live well every day with self-care products.
How we do it
Key brands
We develop and manufacture
Alliance Pharma, Apoteket, Elemis,
nutritional supplements and
Estée Lauder, Force Factor, GOLO,
beauty products for brand
Glanbia, Groupe Rocher, Haleon,
owners in the growing health and
Healthspan, Holland & Barrett,
beauty market.
Lintbells, Nestlé Health Science,
Omega Pharma, Oriflame, P&G
Health, PZ Cussons (Childs Farm),
Quincy Bioscience, Ren, Space
NK, Target, Unilever, Vitabiotics.
DCC Technology Businesses Ambition:
MAKE PROGRESS HAPPEN
We will deliver this through our three businesses:
PRO TECH
WE MAKE ENHANCED
EXPERIENCES HAPPEN
INFO TECH
WE MAKE FASTER CONNECTIONS HAPPEN
LIFE TECH
WE MAKE HIGH-QUALITY LIFESTYLES HAPPEN
IN EVERY INDUSTRY WE ENTER WITH ENHANCED TECH SOLUTIONS
Key brands
Allen & Heath, Barco, Chauvet,
Dell OEM, Focusrite, Kioxia, Micron,
LG, Poly, Samsung, Sharp, NEC,
SuperMicro, WD.
What we do
We bring technologies together to create elevated experiences.
How we do it
The world needs more ways to display, process and store information. Pro Tech enables the seen and unseen management and transmission of data and content, be it solution design and building, or installation and on-going support, we bring them to market and make them work for vendor, integrator, and customer.
Key brands
Acer, Apple, Asus, Dell, Epson, HP,
Huawei, Lenovo, LG, Logitech,
Microsoft, Netgear, Meta,
Samsung, Toshiba.
What we do
We put the latest technology in people's hands, quickly.
How we do it
From laptops to mobile phones, tablets to trackpads: when the world decides it needs the latest piece of tech kit, it needs it immediately. We serve B2C and B2B markets with the latest technology, swiftly and efficiently.
Key brands
Electrolux (Frigidaire), LG,
Marshall, Midea, On Stage,
Samsung, Washburn, Zephyr.
What we do
We provide technology solutions that enrich people's lives.
How we do it
Technology has the power to improve lifestyles in many ways
-
from the enjoyment of using
smart kitchen appliances to the excitement of playing advanced musical instruments. Life Tech offers products and services designed to enhance our quality of life.
Our Impact on the World
OUR IMPACT ON THE WORLD
The industries where we operate are responding to some of the most important needs of society and the planet. We are committed to meeting those needs in a way that is sustainable as well as commercially successful.
TREND
PROGRESS
DCC Energy
THE WORLD NEEDS CLEANER ENERGY FOR EVERYONE
The world needs cleaner energy to progress to net zero and to enable sustainable progress. We bring decarbonisation closer by focusing on solutions that work for our customers.
Demand for Clean Energy
Global energy demand will outstrip supply to 2030. At the same time customer desire for renewables is rising.
Demand for Clean Mobility
Customer desire for electric mobility will continue to rise above clean energy supply; therefore a multi-energy model is needed.
70%
£3.6trn
of energy consumed by 2050
of investment required every year to meet
will be electricity and renewables1
the Paris Agreement 2050 net zero target1
3.4m
37%
operational public charging points
of global GHG emissions
needed within the EU by 20302
comes from fossil fuel3
Source: 1 International Energy Agency, 2 McKinsey, 3 International Energy Agency
£346m
capital committed on 9 EMS acquisitions in FY24
505
90
EV chargers across
retail sites supplying HVO
DCC's network
DCC Healthcare
THE WORLD NEEDS LIFELONG HEALTH
DCC Technology
THE WORLD NEEDS PROGRESS- MAKERS
People are living longer, and whatever stage of life they're at, we want them to be healthy too. So we support everyday health and wellness, as well as providing products that enable practitioners to diagnose and treat illness.
We are progress makers. Whatever the industry. Whatever the challenge. We make technology provide the whole solution. Acting as an enabler between global technology brands and the people and businesses who use their products, we create solutions that save time, enhance experiences and improve lifestyles.
Ageing Populations
Life expectancy has increased, yet healthy life expectancy has stayed proportionally the same. This means that we are spending more years in poor health, creating a greater need for healthcare services.
Self-Care
To stay healthy for longer, more people are taking personal control of their well-being. Making positive lifestyle changes could enable us to enjoy extra years of good health.
Powering the Tech Future
Technology has become increasingly ubiquitous in our lives and experiences, however that growth is both seen and unseen. Whether it is the digital signage in a public centre, or the data centre and networking engine sitting behind it, these need Pro Tech experts.
Supply Chain Insecurity
Climate change, war, political instability and inflation are negatively affecting businesses in all industries, across the world. And this has major implications for the security of global supply chains. Info Tech is key to assisting these insecurities.
30%
of the EU population will be
65+ by 2060, 21% in 20221
5.8%
compound annual growth in
US nutritional supplements
market 2018-20262
Source: 1 Eurostat, 2 Nutrition Business Journal
revenue to be added to
professional AV industry over
£80bn the next five years1
75%
of companies felt negative
or strongly negative impacts
on their business due to2
supply chain disruption
Source: 1 Avixa, 2 Accenture
>120
Medi-Globe medical
devices products
are supplied in over
120 countries globally
investment in enhanced
capability and capacity
£40m across our health and
beauty solutions facilities
over the past 18 months
#1
global AV specialist
distributor by revenue
6,000
hours saved per annum
in Exertis UK with robotic
automation in logistics and
warehousing
