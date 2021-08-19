DCC : Technology Forms Exertis North America Business Unit

Jam Industries becomes Exertis/Jam, further strengthening the Exertis brand

DCC Technology, an international technology value added distribution specialist with market leading businesses in 20 countries including the US, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East, today announced the formation of a new business unit, Exertis North America, to manage the operations of its recent acquisitions Jam Industries and Stampede.

Marty Szpiro, President and CEO of Jam Industries (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Tim Griffin, Managing Director of DCC Technology, Marty Szpiro, the long-time President and CEO of Jam Industries, is stepping up to serve as President & CEO of Exertis North America. Stuart Frenkel, Jam Industries’ current CFO, will become the new President of the renamed Exertis/Jam. Stampede, which rebranded as Exertis in 2020, will operate under the Exertis Pro AV banner led by John Dunne, its President and Managing Director.

“DCC Technology’s has established leadership positions in selected value-added distribution specialisms in North America,” Griffin said today. “The rebranding of Jam Industries to Exertis/Jam is a natural next step as we continue our focus on our people, our vendors and our customers. We have a great team in place and the journey has just begun.”

Clive Fitzharris, Managing Director of Exertis International, added that, “We are delighted with the growth and development of our Exertis branded business in North America. It is a priority market with great potential. Congratulations to Marty, Stuart and John.”

Commenting on his new role, Marty Szpiro noted that, “The acquisition of Jam Industries was a great success – with DCC Technology/Exertis clearly adding tremendous resources to our growth mission. I see my new role as a great opportunity to unite a tremendous family of distribution companies into a single, powerful market force that delivers value and growth for all stakeholders.”

Exertis entered the North American market in 2018 with its purchase of Buffalo, New York based Stampede, a leading nationwide Pro AV distributor. The same year, it acquired Montreal, Canada based Jam Industries, the leading Pro Audio, MI and CE distributor in Canada and the US. Both businesses have since grown organically and by acquisition including the acquisitions of JB&A in San Francisco and The Music People of Hartford, CT within the last year.

About DCC

DCC is a FTSE100, leading international sales, marketing, and support services group with a clear focus on performance and growth. We operate through four divisions: LPG, Retail & Oil, Healthcare and Technology. Our purpose is to enable people and businesses to grow and progress. https://www.dcc.ie/

About Exertis Group

Exertis is the leading technology distributor of consumer, business, and enterprise products from pioneering technology brands, playing an integral role in supplying the world with cutting-edge tech. For forty years Exertis has distributed the technology that transforms societies and facilitates the world’s transition to digital. These days Exertis distributes everything from AV solutions to AI-powered smart-tech.

Exertis is powered by the mantra 'our people, our customers, our business' and its reach is global. A wholly owned subsidiary of parent company DCC PLC, a FTSE 100 company, it has offices in Europe, North America, Middle East, and China, representing 2,400 brands. In 2021 it had a turnover of £4.483 billion. As technology evolves, so does Exertis. www.exertis.com

