Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DCC plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCC   IE0002424939

DCC PLC

(DCC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/19 09:20:28 am
6005 GBX   -1.36%
09:06aDCC : Technology Forms Exertis North America Business Unit
BU
07/16DCC : Poll Results – AGM July 2021
PU
07/16DCC : JPMorgan Raises DCC PT, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DCC : Technology Forms Exertis North America Business Unit

08/19/2021 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jam Industries becomes Exertis/Jam, further strengthening the Exertis brand

DCC Technology, an international technology value added distribution specialist with market leading businesses in 20 countries including the US, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East, today announced the formation of a new business unit, Exertis North America, to manage the operations of its recent acquisitions Jam Industries and Stampede.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005199/en/

Marty Szpiro, President and CEO of Jam Industries (Photo: Business Wire)

Marty Szpiro, President and CEO of Jam Industries (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Tim Griffin, Managing Director of DCC Technology, Marty Szpiro, the long-time President and CEO of Jam Industries, is stepping up to serve as President & CEO of Exertis North America. Stuart Frenkel, Jam Industries’ current CFO, will become the new President of the renamed Exertis/Jam. Stampede, which rebranded as Exertis in 2020, will operate under the Exertis Pro AV banner led by John Dunne, its President and Managing Director.

“DCC Technology’s has established leadership positions in selected value-added distribution specialisms in North America,” Griffin said today. “The rebranding of Jam Industries to Exertis/Jam is a natural next step as we continue our focus on our people, our vendors and our customers. We have a great team in place and the journey has just begun.”

Clive Fitzharris, Managing Director of Exertis International, added that, “We are delighted with the growth and development of our Exertis branded business in North America. It is a priority market with great potential. Congratulations to Marty, Stuart and John.”

Commenting on his new role, Marty Szpiro noted that, “The acquisition of Jam Industries was a great success – with DCC Technology/Exertis clearly adding tremendous resources to our growth mission. I see my new role as a great opportunity to unite a tremendous family of distribution companies into a single, powerful market force that delivers value and growth for all stakeholders.”

Exertis entered the North American market in 2018 with its purchase of Buffalo, New York based Stampede, a leading nationwide Pro AV distributor. The same year, it acquired Montreal, Canada based Jam Industries, the leading Pro Audio, MI and CE distributor in Canada and the US. Both businesses have since grown organically and by acquisition including the acquisitions of JB&A in San Francisco and The Music People of Hartford, CT within the last year.

About DCC

DCC is a FTSE100, leading international sales, marketing, and support services group with a clear focus on performance and growth. We operate through four divisions: LPG, Retail & Oil, Healthcare and Technology. Our purpose is to enable people and businesses to grow and progress. https://www.dcc.ie/

About Exertis Group

Exertis is the leading technology distributor of consumer, business, and enterprise products from pioneering technology brands, playing an integral role in supplying the world with cutting-edge tech. For forty years Exertis has distributed the technology that transforms societies and facilitates the world’s transition to digital. These days Exertis distributes everything from AV solutions to AI-powered smart-tech.

Exertis is powered by the mantra 'our people, our customers, our business' and its reach is global. A wholly owned subsidiary of parent company DCC PLC, a FTSE 100 company, it has offices in Europe, North America, Middle East, and China, representing 2,400 brands. In 2021 it had a turnover of £4.483 billion. As technology evolves, so does Exertis. www.exertis.com


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DCC PLC
09:06aDCC : Technology Forms Exertis North America Business Unit
BU
07/16DCC : Poll Results – AGM July 2021
PU
07/16DCC : JPMorgan Raises DCC PT, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
07/16DCC : New Chairman To Assume Position
MT
07/16DCC : Fiscal Q1 Operating Profit Exceeds Forecast
MT
07/16DCC plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending 31 March 2022
CI
07/16DCC plc Announces Board Changes
CI
07/07DCC plc Announces Demise of Mr. Cormac Mccarthy
CI
06/17DCC : Rules of The DCC plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2021 (comparison of the 2021..
PU
06/17DCC : Rules of The DCC plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2021 (clean version)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DCC PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 397 M 19 696 M 19 696 M
Net income 2022 359 M 491 M 491 M
Net Debt 2022 26,6 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 6 003 M 8 256 M 8 213 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 13 689
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart DCC PLC
Duration : Period :
DCC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DCC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6 088,00 GBX
Average target price 7 481,39 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donal Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Lucey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Conor Murphy Director-Group Finance
Mark Breuer Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Quinn Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DCC PLC17.57%8 256
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.23.82%648 030
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.39%157 701
SIEMENS AG21.31%133 323
3M COMPANY12.43%113 708
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY17.37%111 307