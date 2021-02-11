DCC : announces new 1 million 5-year commitment to Social Entrepreneurs Ireland

Log in
02/11/2021 | 07:43am EST
Press Release

11 February 2021

DCC plc

DCC plc announces new €1 million 5-year commitment to

Social Entrepreneurs Ireland

DCC plc, the leading international sales, marketing and support services group, today announced a €1 million financial investment and strategic partnership with Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) for the next five years. The partnership between DCC and SEI has already spanned more than a decade. Since 2010,

DCC plc ("DCC") has supported SEI to deliver on its mission to find people with ideas to solve social problems and support them on every step of their journey. In that time, DCC has played a key role in helping the organisation to increase tenfold the number of social entrepreneurs it supports through its programmes.

DCC is the sponsor of SEI's annual selection process for its programmes and its flagship October event for social entrepreneurs. DCC staff assist SEI in reviewing applications and participate on judging panels. A number of DCC executives also provide direct mentoring and support to both SEI team members and social entrepreneurs.

Donal Murphy, CEO, DCC said: "At DCC, we believe in the importance of making a contribution and having a positive influence in the community. Our investment will support SEI's ambitious plans to further scale their positive impact over the next five years.

Since DCC's first involvement with SEI over a decade ago, we have witnessed first-hand the beneficial effects SEI has on communities across the country. It is a partnership that our team are passionate about. Working with SEI has exposed us to ambitious, innovative individuals and groups in every county who, with the right support, will bring their ideas to fruition and change their communities for the better. We believe that this combination of financial support and continuing strategic partnership from DCC will lead to many more success stories from SEI over the next five years."

Welcoming the announcement, Gráinne O'Hogan, Director of Development at Social Entrepreneurs Ireland said: "At this important moment in Social Entrepreneurs Ireland's development, it is so encouraging to receive this leadership commitment of €1 million to advance our mission over the next five years. For close to eleven years, DCC has been an incredible supporter of SEI. This support has had far reaching benefits for our social entrepreneurs and the impact they continue to make as they tackle

Ireland's social problems in courageous and innovative ways. We are privileged to have such strong financial and non-financial support committed from DCC for 2020-2025 which will enable us to find and support more people across Ireland with ideas to solve social problems."

For more information and case studies relating to DCC's partnership with SEI, see https://www.dcc.ie/responsibility/people-and-communities.

ENDS

For reference:

Email:investorrelations@dcc.ieWeb: www.dcc.ie

Powerscourt (Media) Eavan Gannon

Telephone: +353 87 236 5973

Email: DCC@powerscourt-group.com

Note to Editors:

About DCC plc:

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group with a clear focus on performance and growth. It operates through four divisions: LPG, Retail & Oil, Technology and Healthcare.

Headquartered in Dublin, the group has always championed entrepreneurialism and now operates in 20 countries, employing approximately 13,500 people. DCC plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100. In its financial year ended 31 March 2020, DCC generated revenue of £14.8

billion and operating profit of £494.3 million. For more information please see www.dcc.ie.

About Social Entrepreneurs Ireland:

Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) is a not-for-profit organisation (Charity Reg Number No: 20065379) that supports social entrepreneurs with innovative ideas to tackle Ireland's social problems. Its mission is to

find people with solutions to social problems and support them on every step of their journey. Since its foundation in 2004, SEI has supported more than 375 social entrepreneurs. For more information, see www.socialentrepreneurs.ie.

Disclaimer

DCC plc published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 12:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
