DCC : Company Factsheet

Leading international sales, marketing and support services group, supplying essential products and services used by millions of people every day across energy, healthcare and technology
|
|
LPG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RETAIL & OIL
|
|
|
|
|
Investing in renewable energy products
|
|
|
Investing in EV charging network across Britain, France & Norway
|
|
• Sells LPG (propane and butane), refrigerants, natural gas,
|
|
|
•
|
Liquid fuel distribution for transport, heating, industrial
|
|
power and renewable products for domestic heating,
|
|
|
|
and agricultural processes
|
|
cooking, commercial, industrial and agricultural purposes
|
|
|
•
|
Owns and operates over 1,100 retail service stations
|
|
• Supplying 940,000 customers in 10 countries
|
|
|
•
|
Expanded EV fast-charging infrastructure by 50% in
|
|
• Oil2LPG conversions - a key growth area for energy
|
|
|
|
FY21 and increased biofuel penetration to 11% of road
|
|
transition - saving DCC's customers 20% in CO2 emissions
|
|
|
|
transport fuel volumes from less than 7% in 2018
|
|
• Expanding in new sectors e.g. BioLPG and renewables
|
|
|
•
|
#1 operator of unmanned retail stations in France
|
|
• Now 6th largest player in the US propane market from 13th
|
|
|
•
|
Increased penetration of lower emission and premium
|
|
a year ago; operating in 21 states
|
|
|
|
fuels, lubricants, services and convenience retail
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44% PROFIT BY
|
27%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIVISION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
|
HEALTHCARE
|
|
|
14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Over 8bn nutritional supplements manufactured p/a
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supporting the move to WFH & strong in B2B too
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• #1 supplier of medical products to 9,000 GPs in Britain
|
|
•
|
Sales, marketing & distribution for over 2,400 tech brands
|
|
• #1 supplier of devices and pharma to hospitals in Ireland
|
|
|
into 50,000+ retailers & resellers
|
|
• #1 in health and beauty contract manufacturing in Britain
|
|
•
|
Leading supplier of tech products in UK & Ireland
|
|
• Moved into the US H&B market in FY2020 and the
|
|
•
|
DCC helps the tech brand to reduce inventory & increase
|
|
continental European medical products market in FY2021
|
|
|
efficiencies, while offering retailers bespoke products
|
|
• Suppling PPE & Covid-19 related products to NHS & HSE
|
|
•
|
Manage supply chain on behalf of retailers e.g. Amazon
|
|
• Manufacturer of supplements & premium beauty products:
|
|
|
(DCC Tech's largest customer) - from order to delivery
|
|
tablets, capsules, softgels, powders, creams and liquids
|
|
•
|
Leading player in North America, Europe & Middle East
|
|
• Key market drivers: desire for healthier lifestyles, ageing
|
|
•
|
Key market trends: shift to hybrid working, rise of smart
|
|
populations, demands on global healthcare systems
|
|
|
homes and rising use of data centres
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|