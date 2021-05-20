DCC : Company Factsheet

Leading international sales, marketing and support services group, supplying essential products and services used by millions of people every day across energy, healthcare and technology

FACTSHEET 2021 20 FTSE 100 13.7k 300+ FY21 EBITA Countries Listed since 1994 Employees Acquisitions since IPO £530.2m +7.3%

FOUR DIVISIONS ACROSS THREE SECTORS

LPG RETAIL & OIL Investing in renewable energy products Investing in EV charging network across Britain, France & Norway • Sells LPG (propane and butane), refrigerants, natural gas, • Liquid fuel distribution for transport, heating, industrial power and renewable products for domestic heating, and agricultural processes cooking, commercial, industrial and agricultural purposes • Owns and operates over 1,100 retail service stations • Supplying 940,000 customers in 10 countries • Expanded EV fast-charging infrastructure by 50% in • Oil2LPG conversions - a key growth area for energy FY21 and increased biofuel penetration to 11% of road transition - saving DCC's customers 20% in CO2 emissions transport fuel volumes from less than 7% in 2018 • Expanding in new sectors e.g. BioLPG and renewables • #1 operator of unmanned retail stations in France • Now 6th largest player in the US propane market from 13th • Increased penetration of lower emission and premium a year ago; operating in 21 states fuels, lubricants, services and convenience retail 44% PROFIT BY 27% DIVISION TECHNOLOGY HEALTHCARE 14% Over 8bn nutritional supplements manufactured p/a 15% Supporting the move to WFH & strong in B2B too • #1 supplier of medical products to 9,000 GPs in Britain • Sales, marketing & distribution for over 2,400 tech brands • #1 supplier of devices and pharma to hospitals in Ireland into 50,000+ retailers & resellers • #1 in health and beauty contract manufacturing in Britain • Leading supplier of tech products in UK & Ireland • Moved into the US H&B market in FY2020 and the • DCC helps the tech brand to reduce inventory & increase continental European medical products market in FY2021 efficiencies, while offering retailers bespoke products • Suppling PPE & Covid-19 related products to NHS & HSE • Manage supply chain on behalf of retailers e.g. Amazon • Manufacturer of supplements & premium beauty products: (DCC Tech's largest customer) - from order to delivery tablets, capsules, softgels, powders, creams and liquids • Leading player in North America, Europe & Middle East • Key market drivers: desire for healthier lifestyles, ageing • Key market trends: shift to hybrid working, rise of smart populations, demands on global healthcare systems homes and rising use of data centres

OUR STRATEGIC PRIORITIES