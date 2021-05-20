Log in
    DCC   IE0002424939

DCC PLC

(DCC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/19 11:35:03 am
6050 GBX   +1.00%
01:18aDCC  : Company Factsheet
PU
05/18DCC  : Final Results Presentation – year ended 31 March 2021
PU
05/18DCC  : Appoints Derwent London Chairman as Its Chairman Designate
MT
DCC : Company Factsheet

05/20/2021 | 01:18am EDT
Leading international sales, marketing and support services group, supplying essential products and services used by millions of people every day across energy, healthcare and technology

FACTSHEET 2021

20

FTSE 100

13.7k

300+

FY21 EBITA

Countries

Listed since 1994

Employees

Acquisitions since IPO

£530.2m +7.3%

FOUR DIVISIONS ACROSS THREE SECTORS

LPG

RETAIL & OIL

Investing in renewable energy products

Investing in EV charging network across Britain, France & Norway

Sells LPG (propane and butane), refrigerants, natural gas,

Liquid fuel distribution for transport, heating, industrial

power and renewable products for domestic heating,

and agricultural processes

cooking, commercial, industrial and agricultural purposes

Owns and operates over 1,100 retail service stations

Supplying 940,000 customers in 10 countries

Expanded EV fast-charging infrastructure by 50% in

Oil2LPG conversions - a key growth area for energy

FY21 and increased biofuel penetration to 11% of road

transition - saving DCC's customers 20% in CO2 emissions

transport fuel volumes from less than 7% in 2018

Expanding in new sectors e.g. BioLPG and renewables

#1 operator of unmanned retail stations in France

Now 6th largest player in the US propane market from 13th

Increased penetration of lower emission and premium

a year ago; operating in 21 states

fuels, lubricants, services and convenience retail

44% PROFIT BY

27%

DIVISION

TECHNOLOGY

HEALTHCARE

14%

Over 8bn nutritional supplements manufactured p/a

15%

Supporting the move to WFH & strong in B2B too

#1 supplier of medical products to 9,000 GPs in Britain

Sales, marketing & distribution for over 2,400 tech brands

#1 supplier of devices and pharma to hospitals in Ireland

into 50,000+ retailers & resellers

#1 in health and beauty contract manufacturing in Britain

Leading supplier of tech products in UK & Ireland

Moved into the US H&B market in FY2020 and the

DCC helps the tech brand to reduce inventory & increase

continental European medical products market in FY2021

efficiencies, while offering retailers bespoke products

Suppling PPE & Covid-19 related products to NHS & HSE

Manage supply chain on behalf of retailers e.g. Amazon

Manufacturer of supplements & premium beauty products:

(DCC Tech's largest customer) - from order to delivery

tablets, capsules, softgels, powders, creams and liquids

Leading player in North America, Europe & Middle East

Key market drivers: desire for healthier lifestyles, ageing

Key market trends: shift to hybrid working, rise of smart

populations, demands on global healthcare systems

homes and rising use of data centres

OUR STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Market leading

Operational

Innovation

Extend our

Development of

Financial

positions

excellence

geographic

our people

discipline

footprint

LEADING ENERGY TRANSITION

Providing energy to >8m customers in 12 countries to heat

their homes, travel around the country and run their

factories, farms and commercial sites

Targeting Net Zero Scope 1 & 2 emissions

Playing a critical role switching customers to lower carbon

by 2050 or sooner

fuels and helping them to take their first steps on the energy

transition journey

20% reduction by 2025 interim target

EV CHARGING

  • >110 superchargers installed in Norway, France & UK - up 50%
  • DCC's service station business provides opportunity to roll out EVs in prime locations
  • Norway footprint provides insight into the huge potential in EV fast charging across Europe

OIL2LPG CONVERSIONS

  • LPG is a key transition fuel - 20% less CO2 than oil
  • Huge opportunity in the UK to switch commercial & industrial customers to LPG, as a transition fuel and with bioLPG in the future
  • Innovation e.g. launch of BioLPG BBQ cylinders in France

BIOFUELS

  • 11% of road transport fuel supplied now biofuel
  • Accelerating growth of HVO fuel (renewable diesel fuel, made from food & industry waste) in Sweden, reducing emissions by up to 80%
  • First to bring sustainable aviation fuel to Denmark

Oil2LPG

20%

RECENT SIGNIFICANT ACQUISITIONS: CREATING PLATFORMS FOR GROWTH GLOBALLY

A key part of DCC's strategy is acquiring a platform in a new geography and growing organically & though acquisition to add scale

FY21 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Y/E 31 March

FY21

FY20

%

change

Operating profit

£530.2m

£494.3m

+7.3%

AdjustedEPS

368.6p

362.6p

+6.6%

Dividend per share

159.80p

145.27p

+10.0%

TRACK RECORD OF CONSISTENT GROWTH

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • £375m committed on acquisitions across all four divisions
  • Continued progress in enabling customers to transition to cleaner energy, including Oil2LPG conversions, increased biofuel penetration to 11% of transport fuel volumes, two solar electricity acquisitions & expanding EV chargers on our network by 50%
  • Net zero target for scope 1 & 2, interim target of 20% reduction by 2025

HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM

DONALMURPHY

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

22 years at DCC. Joined board in 2008. Previously MD DCC Technology and MD DCC Energy

KEVIN LUCEY

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

11 years at DCC. CFO since July 2020. Previously Head of Capital Markets and Head of Group Finance at DCC

CONTACT US

DCC Investor Relations| Rossa White/Hollie Daly | Tel: +353 1 2799400

Email: investorrelations@dcc.ie

Powerscourt (Media) | Lisa Kavanagh/Eavan Gannon

Tel: +44 (0) 20 72501446Email: DCCGroup@powerscourt-group.com

Disclaimer

DCC plc published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 05:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 512 M 19 073 M 19 073 M
Net income 2021 310 M 438 M 438 M
Net Debt 2021 334 M 472 M 472 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 5 963 M 8 443 M 8 417 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 13 200
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart DCC PLC
Duration : Period :
DCC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DCC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7 339,77 GBX
Last Close Price 6 050,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donal Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Lucey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Joseph Moloney Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Quinn Chief Information Officer
Jane Ann Lodge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DCC PLC16.84%8 443
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION43.09%255 833
CHEVRON CORPORATION22.20%204 721
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.13%184 288
BP PLC21.02%90 834
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION22.19%81 299