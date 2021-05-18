DCC : Final Results Presentation – year ended 31 March 2021

Results & Update Presentation
For the year ended 31 March 2021
18 May 2021
1
DCC Results Presentation - 18 May 2021
DCC Results Presentation - 18 May 2021
Highlights
Year ended 31 March 2021
Donal Murphy
Chief Executive
FY 2021 highlights
Very strong performance across key metrics
Operating profit growth
+ Adj. operating profit up 7.3% to €530.2m
|
across each division
+ Very strong return on capital employed of 17.1%
|
+ Excellent free cash flow performance, FCF% of 130%
Continued development across all divisions
£375m
+ Active across each division of DCC
|
+ Platform acquisition for DCC Healthcare in cont. Europe with Wörner
|
of capital committed to new acquisitions
|
+ Material expansion of DCC LPG's US business with UPG & NES
|
|
DCC is committed to excellence in sustainability and energy transition
Set Net Zero own emissions target by 2050 or sooner
20% CO2 reduction target 2025
MSCI AAA ESG rating retained
Proactive with our customer transition
4
DCC Results Presentation - 18 May 2021
