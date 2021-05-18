DCC : Final Results Presentation – year ended 31 March 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute an invitation to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any shares or other securities of DCC plc ("DCC"). This presentation contains some forward-looking statements that represent DCC's expectations for its business, based on current expectations about future events, which by their nature involve risk and uncertainty. DCC believes that its expectations and assumptions with respect to these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however because they involve risk and uncertainty as to future circumstance, which are in many cases beyond DCC's control, actual results or performance may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. DCC undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any such statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by any applicable law or regulation. Recipients of this presentation are therefore cautioned that a number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements.

Any statement in this presentation which infers that transactions may be earnings accretive does not constitute a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that DCC's earnings or net assets in the first full financial year following the transactions, nor in any subsequent period, would necessarily match or be greater than those for the relevant preceding financial year.

Your attention is drawn to the risk factors referred to in the Principal Risks and Uncertainties section of DCC's Annual Report. These risks and uncertainties do not necessarily comprise all the risk factors associated with DCC and/or any recently acquired businesses. There may be other risks which may have an adverse effect on the business, financial condition, results or future prospects of DCC. In particular, it should be borne in mind that past performance is no guide to future performance. Persons needing advice should contact an independent financial advisor.