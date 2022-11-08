Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DCC plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCC   IE0002424939

DCC PLC

(DCC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:56 2022-11-08 am EST
4751.00 GBX   -3.90%
04:22aTOP NEWS: DCC achieves double-digit interim profit and revenue climb
AN
04:04aDcc : Interim Results Presentation – six months ended 30 September 2022
PU
04:04aDcc : Company Factsheet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TOP NEWS: DCC achieves double-digit interim profit and revenue climb

11/08/2022 | 04:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - DCC PLC on Tuesday reported strong interim growth in a "seasonally less significant first half", amid higher commodity prices.

DCC is a FTSE 100-listed sales, marketing, and support services company.

Shares were down 5.9% at 4,653.00 pence each, making it one of the worst FTSE-100 performers on Tuesday morning in London.

For the six months that ended on September 30, revenue jumped by 44% to GBP10.84 billion from GBP7.52 billion the year before. This is "primarily due to significantly higher revenue in DCC Energy where commodity prices were materially higher than during the first six months of the prior year", DCC explained.

Pretax profit increased by 15% to GBP132.3 million from GBP115.0 million.

Total operating profit increased by 13% to GBP221.2 million from GBP195.8 million, driven by growth in DCC Energy, the company explained. In DCC Energy, operating profit rose by 12% to GBP132.5 million from GBP118.4 million a year earlier.

Chief Executive Officer Donal Murphy said: "DCC reported strong growth in the seasonally less significant first half of our financial year. The group continued to perform well in a volatile and challenging environment, reflecting our resilient business model and strong market positions."

DCC declared an interim dividend of 60.04 pence each, up 7.5% from 55.85p a year prior.

Looking ahead, DCC expects that financial 2023 will be another year of profit growth and development, "notwithstanding the current challenging macro environment".

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DCC PLC -4.65% 4714 Delayed Quote.-18.28%
FTSE 100 -0.25% 7281.34 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
All news about DCC PLC
04:22aTOP NEWS: DCC achieves double-digit interim profit and revenue climb
AN
04:04aDcc : Interim Results Presentation – six months ended 30 September 2022
PU
04:04aDcc : Company Factsheet
PU
04:04aDcc : Company Overview Presentation
PU
02:19aDCC's Fiscal H1 Profit Climbs On Higher Revenue; Board Ups Interim Dividend
MT
02:07aEarnings Flash (DCC.L) DCC Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP10.84B
MT
02:06aEarnings Flash (DCC.L) DCC Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX98.77
MT
11/07UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/04UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/04Dcc : signs first letter of intent to supply Sunclass Airlines with synthetic eJet Fuel
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DCC PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 570 M 21 293 M 21 293 M
Net income 2023 396 M 455 M 455 M
Net Debt 2023 526 M 603 M 603 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 3,85%
Capitalization 4 880 M 5 596 M 5 596 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 15 400
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart DCC PLC
Duration : Period :
DCC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DCC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4 944,00 GBX
Average target price 7 133,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donal Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Lucey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Conor Murphy Head-Group Financial Planning & Control
Mark Breuer Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Quinn Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DCC PLC-18.28%5 596
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-4.14%639 575
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.0.60%141 033
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-14.18%91 194
SIEMENS AG-24.97%90 436
3M COMPANY-29.81%68 916