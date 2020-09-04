DCD Media : 4/9/2020DCD Media appoints Jean-Paul Rohan to the board

Log in
DCD Media Plc

DCD MEDIA PLC

(DCD)
  Report
Company 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DCD Media appoints Jean-Paul Rohan to the board

09/04/2020

DCD Media, the independent TV distribution and production group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-Paul Rohan to the board with immediate effect.

Jean-Paul is a highly experienced commercial and business development executive. He has hands-on experience of building businesses in sports, media, games, wireless, broadband and digital TV markets on a European and global basis. Jean-Paul spent over 10 years in the games industry at a senior level for companies including Activision, Mindscape International and BMG Interactive International. Having worked within the UK and Europe, developing broadband, wireless and interactive TV strategies as well as brokering many of the deals necessary to deliver end applications, together with operators including Sky, UPC, NTL, Telewest BT and mobile network owners, Jean-Paul has considerable experience in understanding the complexities of developing commercial opportunities in this continually converging media and content space. His extensive experience in the creation, commercialisation and protection of IPR across a number of sectors has helped to build some of the strongest and commercially valuable gaming and media businesses in the market today.

David Craven, CEO and executive Chairman commented: 'We are delighted to welcome Jean-Paul to DCD Media and welcome the extensive experience he will bring to the Board. We very much look forward to working with him.'

Disclaimer

DCD Media plc published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 14:34:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2018 7,05 M 9,35 M 9,35 M
Net income 2018 -0,04 M -0,05 M -0,05 M
Net cash 2018 2,28 M 3,02 M 3,02 M
P/E ratio 2018 -265x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 5,58 M 7,40 M 7,40 M
EV / Sales 2017 1,30x
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart DCD MEDIA PLC
Duration : Period :
DCD Media Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David Charles McNae Craven Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Armstrong McMyn Non-Executive Director
Nicola Mary Beverly Davies Williams Executive Director
Lucy Pryke Head-Investor & Media Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DCD MEDIA PLC-20.00%7
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.108.87%18 989
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.25.74%10 478
TOHO CO., LTD.-11.00%6 771
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.0.72%4 180
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-13.14%4 118
