DCD Media : 4/9/2020DCD Media appoints Jean-Paul Rohan to the board

DCD Media, the independent TV distribution and production group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-Paul Rohan to the board with immediate effect.

Jean-Paul is a highly experienced commercial and business development executive. He has hands-on experience of building businesses in sports, media, games, wireless, broadband and digital TV markets on a European and global basis. Jean-Paul spent over 10 years in the games industry at a senior level for companies including Activision, Mindscape International and BMG Interactive International. Having worked within the UK and Europe, developing broadband, wireless and interactive TV strategies as well as brokering many of the deals necessary to deliver end applications, together with operators including Sky, UPC, NTL, Telewest BT and mobile network owners, Jean-Paul has considerable experience in understanding the complexities of developing commercial opportunities in this continually converging media and content space. His extensive experience in the creation, commercialisation and protection of IPR across a number of sectors has helped to build some of the strongest and commercially valuable gaming and media businesses in the market today.

David Craven, CEO and executive Chairman commented: 'We are delighted to welcome Jean-Paul to DCD Media and welcome the extensive experience he will bring to the Board. We very much look forward to working with him.'