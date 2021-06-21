DCD Media : 21/6/2021DCD Rights announces award nominations for Dry Water

Log in
    DCD   GB00BBD7QB75

DCD MEDIA PLC

(DCD)
DCD Rights announces award nominations for Dry Water

06/21/2021
Dry Water has been nominated for the Drama Series award in this year's Celtic Media Festival. The six-part thriller - co-produced by Portocabo and SP-I for TVG and RTP, and distributed internationally by DCD Rights - follows a woman's search for the truth behind her brother's death. The winner will be announced during the festival, which is to be held between September 6th and 9th.

Dry Water has also received two acting nominations in the Platino Awards: Victoria Guerra has been nominated for Best Actress In A Miniseries, while Adriano Luz has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The ceremony will take place in Madrid on October 3rd.

We are thrilled by the news of these nominations, and would like to congratulate all involved in the series. The 2nd series of Dry Water is currently in production, and will deliver this Autumn.

Disclaimer

DCD Media plc published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 16:05:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 8,75 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net income 2020 -0,12 M -0,17 M -0,17 M
Net cash 2020 2,59 M 3,60 M 3,60 M
P/E ratio 2020 -45,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,93 M 5,43 M 5,47 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 27,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Charles McNae Craven Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Armstrong McMyn Non-Executive Director
Nicola Mary Beverly Davies Williams Executive Director
Jean-Paul Stephen Rohan Non-Executive Director
Lucy Pryke Head-Investor & Media Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DCD MEDIA PLC-38.00%5
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-5.75%18 852
TOHO CO., LTD.3.56%7 203
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-7.76%4 095
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED13.54%3 768
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-2.09%3 530