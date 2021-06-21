DCD Media : 21/6/2021DCD Rights announces award nominations for Dry Water

Dry Water has been nominated for the Drama Series award in this year's Celtic Media Festival. The six-part thriller - co-produced by Portocabo and SP-I for TVG and RTP, and distributed internationally by DCD Rights - follows a woman's search for the truth behind her brother's death. The winner will be announced during the festival, which is to be held between September 6th and 9th.

Dry Water has also received two acting nominations in the Platino Awards: Victoria Guerra has been nominated for Best Actress In A Miniseries, while Adriano Luz has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The ceremony will take place in Madrid on October 3rd.

We are thrilled by the news of these nominations, and would like to congratulate all involved in the series. The 2nd series of Dry Water is currently in production, and will deliver this Autumn.