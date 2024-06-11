DCI Advisors Ltd - British Virgin Islands-based investor in the luxury residential resort sector - Enters another loan agreement for EUR150,000 with Lars Bader to provide additional working capital. Notes Bader has previously loaned DCI EUR350,000 in April 2023 and another EUR100,000 in March. To date, DCI has received twelve loans from different shareholders amounting to around EUR3.3 million. DCI says the intention is to repay all outstanding shareholder loans from the proceeds of asset sales. DCI adds the repayment date on the first three shareholder loans has been extended by three months after reaching their 12-month expiry. Bader controls 10.3% of DCI.

Current stock price: 4.68 pence

12-month change: up 18%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

