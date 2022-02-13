Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. DCM Financial Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    511611   INE891B01012

DCM FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

(511611)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/31
4.52 INR   -4.84%
03:12aDCM FINANCIAL SERVICES : Copy of Newspaper Publication
PU
02/11DCM Financial Services Limited Appoints Nidhi Deveshwar as Additional Director
CI
01/17DCM Financial Services Chairman Passes Away
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DCM Financial Services : Copy of Newspaper Publication

02/13/2022 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: 13.02.2022

The Head- Listing Compliance

The Head- Listing Compliance

The Head- Listing Compliance

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of

The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

India Ltd.

7, Lyons Range, Murgighata,

Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza,

BBD Bagh, Kolkata,

Fort Mumbai- 400001

Plot no. C/1, G Block,

West Bengal- 700001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 051

Security Code: 511611

Stock Code: DCMFINSERV

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015-NewspaperPublication

Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 please find attached herewith Newspaper Advertisement w.r.t. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results (for the quarter ended 31st December, 2021) approved at the Board meeting of the Company which was held on Friday, 11th February, 2022 (commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:45 P.M.), published in leading English Newspaper (Financial Express dated 13.02.2022) and in Regional Language (Hindi) Newspaper (Jansatta dated 13.02.2022).

Kindly take the above information for your records.

For DCM Financial Services Limited

Digitally signed by

KAUSHAL KAUSHAL KASHYAP

Date: 2022.02.13

KASHYAP 12:36:54 +05'30'

(Kaushal Kashyap)

Director

Place: New Delhi

DIN: 07683753

Enclosed: Relevant Page of Newspapers

DCM FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

CIN L65921DL1991PLC043087

Regd. Office: D 7/3, Okhla Industrial Area-II, New Delhi-110020

Tel-011-26387750 email ID: info@dfslonline.in

Website: www.dfslonline.in

������������������������������� �������� ��� ����

�� ������

��

��� �����

�� ���������� ������

�����������

������

���

�������

������

��

��

���������

����

�����

�����������

��

� �

�����

�����

��

���������

���� ���� ���������

�� �����

����������

������

���

�����������

��

������

�����

�����

���������

� � ��� ��

���

�������� � �

�� ���

������

��

���������

��

����

��� ���

���

�����

�������

������

���������

������

� �

���

�����

���������

� ��

�����

��

���

��������� ��� ������� ������

�����

������ ����� �

�� ������

��

�����

������

���

� �

���������

��� � ��

� �����

������

�����

��

� � ��������� �� ���

���

�����������

�� �����

��

� �

������ ��

���

����������

����� �

�������

����

������� �

� �

�� ���� ��� ������

� �

� �

� � �

��������

��� ���������

� �

�������

� �

��� � �����

������� ������� ������� �� ��

� �

�������

�����������

���

������

�������

� �

� �

� �

� �

� � ���� �����

���� ��

�������

���� ���

�������� ��

� �

� �

� �

� �

��� �

� �

� �

����� ��� ���

��

�������

� �

�����

���

�������

� �

� �

��

���

���

��

� �� ��

���������

���

� ������

� �����

�����

������

����

���� ��

��������

��������� ����

�����

���

���

��������� �

� �

���

���

������

��

�����

���� ���� ������� ����� ���� ���� ������������

��������

���

� �

��

�����

���� ��

������ �

���

����

� ����

������

���

������

����

���

������� �������� ���� ����� �� ��������

��������

� ��

�����

�� ��� �

���������������

���

���

��������

����

���� �

����

���� �����

������

� �

������� ������

�����������

���

�� �������������

� �� ����

�����

��

� �

��

��

����

��

����

��

������

��

���

������������

���

�� ����

�� ���

�� ������������

����

���

����

���

����

����

��� ���

��

��

�����

����

���

���

�����

������ �����

������

����������

������

���

�������

�������

���

������������

���������

��

��� ��� ����

����������

������

�� ����

����

���

��������

� ��

��

� �

���

����� ����� ��

����

����

���� ����������

�����

�������� ��

���

�������

���������

������ ��

����

����

��

����

��������

������

���

��� ��������

���� �

����

����

���

��

� �����

� �

����

��

����

����� ������ �

��������� � �����

� � ��������� � � �� ����

��������

��

����� �� �� �������� ���

�� �����

����

����

��

�����

����

���

��

�� ���

������

�� ���

������

��������� ����� �� � ����

����

��

����

����������

�������

����

����

��

������

��

����

������

��

� ���� ���

��

�� �� ������������ �� �����

�� �� ����

��������

�������������

������

������

������

����

��������

���

��

���� ����

��� ������ ���

�������� �� ����� �� ��

��

����

��

������

����

��������

����������

�����

����� ������� ��

����

� � � �

� � � � � � � � � � � � �

���� ���� ����

�� ���

����

�������

�� ����

�������

������

� �

� �

� �

� � �

� �

� �

��

��

��

��

�� �

��

���������

� �

�������������� �

�������

��

���������

�������

� ���

����

���

���

�������

�������

����� ���

���

��

����

���������

��������

�����

�������

�����������

������������

����� ���

�������� ������

����

���

������

����������

��

���

�����

������

������

������

����

���

���

�������

��

����

�����

�����

��� ��������

��������� � �

������

���

������ �

����� ����

� �

����� �����

�����

���������

� �

��������

��

����� ���

�����������

� �

���

������ ��� ���

� ����

������

����

������� ���

����

����

�����

��

� �

���������

������

������

� �

�����

��

������ ������

��

�� ���

��� ��� ���

���

������

��������

��������

��

�������

���

������������

�����

�������

��������

���������

�����

���

�������� ���

������ � ��

�������

���

���������

� � �

� ��

������

����

�������

��������

������� ��������

���

����

� �

����

����� ������

����

���

���������

� � ���

������

��

����

� �

������������

����� ��� �������� ������ � � ����

������

��

������� ���

����

����

���

���

���

� ��

����

����

����

� �

� ������

�����

� �

���������

� ��

������

������

� � �����

������

� �

��

�����

��

� � ��

��

���

��

� � ����

���������

���� ������ ������

�������� ��

���������

������

� �

�����

�����

�������

��

�������

���

���� �

������

����

����

���

���� � ������

�������

� �� ��

� � ���� ��

����

����

���������

� �

���

���� �

���

������

���� �

������ ��� ���

�������

���

������

� �

����

�����

��������

����

��������

��

��������

������

����

����

���������������������

�� �

� ����

������� ��� �

�������������

���������

���������������

��������������� ������������

�����������������

�������������������������������

��

����������

����

��� ��������

��������� �����

���������

��������

���

�� � ����

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

��������

������

������

��

��

������

������

��

��

��

��

��

��

��

��

��

��

����

����

����

����

����

����

����

����

����

����

����

����

�� ���� ���������

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

������� �������������

�� �� ���������� ������

������

����������

�����

�����

�����

�������

�������

�������

�������

�������

�����

�������

�������

�������

� �

������

������� ������������� �����������

������������ ����������

���������

�����

�����

�����

�������

�������

�������

�������

�������

�����

�������

�������

�������

� � �������� ������

������� ������������� �����������

������������ ����������

���������

�����

�����

�����

�������

�������

�������

�������

�������

�������

�������

�������

�������

������

�� ������� ���� �������

�������������

�� � ��������� ����� ���� �������

���� �� � ��������� �������

�����

�����

�����

�������

�������

�������

�������

�������

�����

�������

�������

�������

�������

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

�����

��

� �

��

��

����

����

������

��������

����

�� � ���

� �������

�������

��

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

��

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

������

�������� �����

���

����������� ����

���������� ��

�����

�� ��������� ���� � � �������� ������

��������

�� � �

� �����

��

� �

��

� �

����������������� ���������������� �����

� ������ � �

���������������� ��� ��������

������ �

��

����

������ �

������

� ��������

������

Disclaimer

DCM Financial Services Limited published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 08:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DCM FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
03:12aDCM FINANCIAL SERVICES : Copy of Newspaper Publication
PU
02/11DCM Financial Services Limited Appoints Nidhi Deveshwar as Additional Director
CI
01/17DCM Financial Services Chairman Passes Away
MT
01/17DCM Financial Services Limited Announces Cessation of Shantanu Deveshwar, Chairperson &..
CI
2021DCM Financial Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
2021DCM Financial Services Limited Re-Constitutes the Committees
CI
2021Dcm Financial Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
2021Dcm Financial Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
2021Dcm Financial Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Dec..
CI
2020DCM Financial Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Se..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,1 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
Net income 2021 -1,29 M -0,02 M -0,02 M
Net Debt 2021 788 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 100 M 1,33 M 1,33 M
EV / Sales 2020 50,8x
EV / Sales 2021 40,6x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart DCM FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DCM Financial Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Somali Tiwari CFO, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Vikram Dogra Vice President-Operations
Richa Kalra Independent Non-Executive Director
Daman Preet Kaur Independent Non-Executive Director
Rajni Gupta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DCM FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED30.64%1
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED3.42%15 657
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.9.31%7 704
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED1.29%4 251
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-0.62%4 088
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED2.31%3 916