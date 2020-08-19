DCM Shriram : Shriram Farm Solutions announces its first e-commerce collaboration with Plantix, an AI-based Germany company

Shriram Farm Solutions announces its first e-commerce collaboration

with Plantix an AI based German Company

New Delhi, 14th August 2020: Shriram Farm Solutions (A Unit of DCM Shriram Ltd.) announced its first e-commerce collaboration in India, the company has partnered with a digital platform 'Plantix', a subsidiary of a reputed AI-based German company.

Plantix is popular for its Farmer app through which farmers/extension workers can take pictures of the affected crops and they will be shown the most probable disease, nutrient deficiencies or relevant pests and the corresponding treatment measures.

Under the partnership, Plantix retailers can now place orders for Shriram brand seeds, crop protection and nutrition products directly through the Plantix Partner mobile app.

In the current COVID-19 situation where the on-ground movement has been restricted, this partnership will enable shop owners to connect with the company digitally and seamlessly place orders.

Mr Sanjay Chhabra, Business Head & President, Shriram Farm Solutions, (A Unit of DCM Shriram Ltd.) said. "By leveraging the infrastructure of the AI-enabled Plantix platform, and integrating it with the Shriram's new technology products and long-standing market reputation, we are confident that this association will bring great value to Indian Agriculture. Our primary focus is to bring convenience to our customers and enhance the ease of doing business in these challenging times. We are quite excited about this partnership."

The operations have begun in Madhya Pradesh in the Kharif season which will expand in other regions soon.

About Shriram Farm Solutions:

Shriram Fam Solutions (A Unit of DCM Shriram Ltd), motto is not just to offer a range of quality inputs in agri-business, but provide complete productivity solutions. With this inspiration, Shriram Farm Solutions has been serving farmers for five decades through an extensive network of around 3000 channel