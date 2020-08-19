Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  DCM Shriram Limited    523367   INE499A01024

DCM SHRIRAM LIMITED

(523367)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DCM Shriram : Shriram Farm Solutions announces its first e-commerce collaboration with Plantix, an AI-based Germany company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Shriram Farm Solutions announces its first e-commerce collaboration

with Plantix an AI based German Company

New Delhi, 14th August 2020: Shriram Farm Solutions (A Unit of DCM Shriram Ltd.) announced its first e-commerce collaboration in India, the company has partnered with a digital platform 'Plantix', a subsidiary of a reputed AI-based German company.

Plantix is popular for its Farmer app through which farmers/extension workers can take pictures of the affected crops and they will be shown the most probable disease, nutrient deficiencies or relevant pests and the corresponding treatment measures.

Under the partnership, Plantix retailers can now place orders for Shriram brand seeds, crop protection and nutrition products directly through the Plantix Partner mobile app.

In the current COVID-19 situation where the on-ground movement has been restricted, this partnership will enable shop owners to connect with the company digitally and seamlessly place orders.

Mr Sanjay Chhabra, Business Head & President, Shriram Farm Solutions, (A Unit of DCM Shriram Ltd.) said. "By leveraging the infrastructure of the AI-enabled Plantix platform, and integrating it with the Shriram's new technology products and long-standing market reputation, we are confident that this association will bring great value to Indian Agriculture. Our primary focus is to bring convenience to our customers and enhance the ease of doing business in these challenging times. We are quite excited about this partnership."

The operations have begun in Madhya Pradesh in the Kharif season which will expand in other regions soon.

-xxx-

About Shriram Farm Solutions:

Shriram Fam Solutions (A Unit of DCM Shriram Ltd), motto is not just to offer a range of quality inputs in agri-business, but provide complete productivity solutions. With this inspiration, Shriram Farm Solutions has been serving farmers for five decades through an extensive network of around 3000 channel

partners and 30000 retailers. Today, the "Shriram" brand is a symbol of" 'New Technology', 'Trust', 'Reliability', and 'Quality' and has a high brand recall amongst the farming community and the rural markets. Our product portfolio includes: Research & Hybrid Seeds, Specialty Plant Nutrition Solutions and Crop Care Chemicals that ensure availability of latest technology to Indian farmers.

For more information, please get in touch with us:

Dhwani Desai dhwani.desai@adfactorspr.com+91-9811478331

Disclaimer

DCM Shriram Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 21:00:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DCM SHRIRAM LIMITED
05:01pDCM SHRIRAM : Shriram Farm Solutions announces its first e-commerce collaboratio..
PU
07/22DCM SHRIRAM : press release Q1 FY21
PU
02/06DCM SHRIRAM CONSOLIDATED LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019DCM SHRIRAM CONSOLIDATED LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 77 671 M 1 038 M 1 038 M
Net income 2020 7 167 M 95,8 M 95,8 M
Net Debt 2020 17 423 M 233 M 233 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,68x
Yield 2020 3,81%
Capitalization 56 295 M 752 M 752 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 9 870
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart DCM SHRIRAM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DCM Shriram Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ajay Shridhar Shriram Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Senior MD
Ankush Kaura President & Chief Information Officer
Jainender Kumar Jain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vikram Shridhar Shriram Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Pradeep Dinodia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DCM SHRIRAM LIMITED-8.85%782
BASF SE-25.11%55 028
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.7.34%50 687
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-11.22%41 828
ROYAL DSM N.V.13.52%26 642
FMC CORPORATION9.31%14 137
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group