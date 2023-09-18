Fenesta Establishes Strategic Partnership with UAE's

Inventure Metal Products Industries LLC to Elevate India's

Facade Industry

New Delhi, 18thSeptember, 2023: Fenesta, India's No.1 Windows and Doors Brand and a leading name in the Indian fenestration industry, has entered into a strategic technical collaboration with Inventure Metal Products Industries LLC, a renowned player providing complete solution for façade building in the construction industry in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The agreement marks a pivotal moment in Fenesta's pursuit of excellence in the Facade sector. Inventure brings to the table a rich legacy of 18 years in the Facades business, boasting a remarkable portfolio of over 2000 successfully completed projects. Their expertise has been sought after by prestigious builders, including Emaar, Shapoorji Pallonji, Miraj, Kingston, and more. Notably, Inventure specializes in delivering top-notch facade products for high rises, making them an invaluable collaborator.

This development ushers in a new era of expertise and innovation in the fenestration market. Under this agreement, Inventure will provide comprehensive technical knowhow encompassing facade design, manufacturing, and installation. In addition to knowledge transfer, Inventure will also provide technical training on critical aspects of Facade business to Fenesta officials. Together, the two forces are set on a mission to revolutionize the facade sector by offering cutting-edge solutions to their valued customers.

Speaking on the monumental and exciting partnership, Mr. Saket Jain, Business Head at Fenesta Building Systems, stated, "This collaboration with Inventure Metal Products Industries LLC represents a significant step forward for Fenesta in the facade business. Their vast experience and technical expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our capabilities in delivering exceptional facade solutions to our customers. We look forward to a successful partnership that will drive innovation and excellence in the industry."

Through this strategic collaboration with Inventure, Fenesta is poised to establish pioneering industry benchmarks and introduce inventive facade solutions tailored to the ever-changing requirements of the Indian construction landscape.

