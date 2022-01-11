Log in
DCP Midstream LP : 2022 UBS Winter Infrastructure & Energy Virtual Conference

01/11/2022
UBS Winter Infrastructure and Energy Conference

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain or incorporate by reference forward-looking statements regarding DCP Midstream, LP (the "Partnership" or "DCP") and its affiliates, including outlook, guidance, projections, estimates, forecasts, plans, and objectives. All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are typically identified by words such as "target," "outlook," "guidance," "may," "could," "will," "should," "intend," "assume," "project," "believe," "predict," "anticipate," "expect," "scheduled," "estimate," "budget," "optionality," "potential," "plan," "forecast," and other similar words and expressions. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct due to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and that may be beyond our control. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Partnership's actual results may vary materially from what management anticipated, expected, projected, estimated, forecasted, planned, or intended. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors are encouraged to consider closely the risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Partnership's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ongoing global economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, pricing and supply actions by oil exporting countries, supply disruptions caused by weather and weather-related conditions, including impacts on supply and demand for oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products and services, and the operations of industry and related infrastructure, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products and services, the duration of the foregoing impacts, and the time period for any recovery in commodity prices and demand. These risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation, which may include, but are not limited to, our expectations on outlook, guidance, and sensitivities, our sources and uses of liquidity and sufficiency of financial resources, our projected costs and our projected capital expenditures. Furthermore, in addition to causing our actual results to differ, such risks and uncertainties may cause our assumptions and intentions to change at any time and without notice, and any such changes may also cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation.

The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Information contained in this presentation speaks only as of the date hereof unless otherwise expressed, is unaudited, and is subject to change.

Regulation G: This document includes non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, excess free cash flow, segment adjusted EBITDA, segment adjusted gross margin, forecasted adjusted EBITDA, forecasted distributable cash flow, and forecasted excess free cash flow. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the Appendix to this presentation.

2

DCP Midstream Snapshot

NYSE

FORTUNE

EXCESS FCF

DCP TICKER

THRU Q3

500

$378MM2021(2)

$6.0B CAPMARKET

NUMBER

442

$849MM

722K TRADING VOLUME

AVAILABLE

LIQUIDITY(3)

AVG. 52-week

$.39 / $1.56 ANNUALIZED

Ba1 / BB+ / BB+

DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT

$28.60

GPA Midstream

Association Awards

UNIT PRICE

$

17B

Environmental Excellence

2020, 2021

TOTAL ASSET BASE(1)

Energy Conservation

2020

CREDIT RATINGS

COMPETITIVE POSITION

  • Fully integrated value chain with 88% fee- based and hedged earnings generating increased excess free cash flow(2) YoY
  • Large footprint in advantaged basins across nine states
  • Industry-leadinginnovation and digital transformation via DCP 2.0

Note: Market statistics as of January 4th, 2022

3

(1) Total Asset Base for Q3 2021 = Gross PPE + Intangibles + Investments in Unconsolidated Affiliates

  1. Excess Free Cash Flow = DCF less distributions to limited partners, and less expansion capital expenditures and contributions to equity method investments
  2. As of September 30, 2021

DCP Strategic Approach

Operational Excellence and Sustainability

Our vision is to be the safest, most reliable, low-cost midstream service provider

Financial Execution

Focused on generating significant excess free cash flow that will be utilized to delever the company

Transformation: People, Process, Technology

Achieving real-time optimization and decision making, digitally enabling the workforce, and increasing cash flow while diminishing risk

Purpose: Building Connections to Enable Better Lives

4

Strong Portfolio of Assets and Execution

Leading Midstream Provider

Diversified and Balanced Earnings Mix

  • Exposure to multiple premier basins
  • Fully integrated wellhead to frac / storage value chain
  • 60% Logistics & Marketing / 40% Gathering & Processing(1)
  • High quality / diversified customer base

Multi-year Strategic Execution

  • Extended and enhanced the L&M value chain
  • Opportunistic consolidation, right-sizing the portfolio
  • Benefiting from DCP 2.0 digital transformation
  • Demonstrated capital discipline and executing supply long, capacity short strategy
  • Generating excess FCF
  • Prioritizing debt reduction

Miles of

5.6

Bcf/d

MMBpd NGL

Bcf/d Natural

Bcf

Plants

processing

Pipeline

Gas Pipeline

Natural Gas

56KPipeline

36

12

capacity(2)

1.7 capacity

2.8 capacity

storage

Fully-integrated and resilient business model

(1)

Reflects 2020 actual adjusted EBITDA

5

(2)

Includes only DCP processing plant capacity

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DCP Midstream LP published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
