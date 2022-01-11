DCP Midstream LP : 2022 UBS Winter Infrastructure & Energy Virtual Conference

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain or incorporate by reference forward-looking statements regarding DCP Midstream, LP (the "Partnership" or "DCP") and its affiliates, including outlook, guidance, projections, estimates, forecasts, plans, and objectives. All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are typically identified by words such as "target," "outlook," "guidance," "may," "could," "will," "should," "intend," "assume," "project," "believe," "predict," "anticipate," "expect," "scheduled," "estimate," "budget," "optionality," "potential," "plan," "forecast," and other similar words and expressions. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct due to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and that may be beyond our control. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Partnership's actual results may vary materially from what management anticipated, expected, projected, estimated, forecasted, planned, or intended. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors are encouraged to consider closely the risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Partnership's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ongoing global economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, pricing and supply actions by oil exporting countries, supply disruptions caused by weather and weather-related conditions, including impacts on supply and demand for oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products and services, and the operations of industry and related infrastructure, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products and services, the duration of the foregoing impacts, and the time period for any recovery in commodity prices and demand. These risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation, which may include, but are not limited to, our expectations on outlook, guidance, and sensitivities, our sources and uses of liquidity and sufficiency of financial resources, our projected costs and our projected capital expenditures. Furthermore, in addition to causing our actual results to differ, such risks and uncertainties may cause our assumptions and intentions to change at any time and without notice, and any such changes may also cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation.

The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Information contained in this presentation speaks only as of the date hereof unless otherwise expressed, is unaudited, and is subject to change.

Regulation G: This document includes non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, excess free cash flow, segment adjusted EBITDA, segment adjusted gross margin, forecasted adjusted EBITDA, forecasted distributable cash flow, and forecasted excess free cash flow. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the Appendix to this presentation.

2