DCP Midstream, LP Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 3.25% Senior Notes due 2032 - Form 8-K

DCP Midstream, LP Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 3.25% Senior Notes due 2032

DENVER-(GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-November 4, 2021-DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) (the "Partnership") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, DCP Midstream Operating, LP (the "Operating Partnership"), priced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% senior notes due 2032 at a price to the public of 100% of their face value (the "Senior Notes"). The Senior Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Partnership. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay indebtedness under its revolving credit facility and for general partnership purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and TD Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. PNC Capital Markets LLC, Regions Securities LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The Senior Notes are being offered and will be sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This offering is being made only by means of a base prospectus and related prospectus supplement.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus in the registration statement for more complete information about this offering. When available, copies of these documents may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-866-803-9204.

You may also obtain these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP's general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66.

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the intended use of offering proceeds and other aspects of the senior notes offering. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, these