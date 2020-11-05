Log in
DCP Midstream LP : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation

11/05/2020 | 01:37pm EST

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain or incorporate by reference forward-looking statements regarding DCP Midstream, LP (the "Partnership" or "DCP") and its affiliates, including outlook, guidance, projections, estimates, forecasts, plans, and objectives. All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are typically identified by words such as "target," "outlook," "guidance," "may," "could," "will," "should," "intend," "assume," "project," "believe," "predict," "anticipate," "expect," "scheduled," "estimate," "budget," "optionality," "potential," "plan," "forecast," and other similar words and expressions. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct due to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and that may be beyond our control. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Partnership's actual results may vary materially from what management anticipated, expected, projected, estimated, forecasted, planned, or intended. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors are encouraged to consider closely the risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Partnership's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ongoing global economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and pricing and supply actions by oil exporting countries, the resulting supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products and services, the duration of the foregoing impacts, and the time period for any recovery in commodity prices and demand. These risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation, which may include, but are not limited to, our expectations on outlook, guidance, and sensitivities, our 2020 mitigating actions and options including distribution, capital, and cost reductions, our sources and uses of liquidity and sufficiency of financial resources, our projected in-service dates for growth projects, and our construction costs or capital expenditures in relation to estimated or budgeted amounts. Furthermore, in addition to causing our actual results to differ, such risks and uncertainties may cause our assumptions and intentions to change at any time and without notice, and any such changes may also cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward- looking statements in this presentation.

The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Information contained in this presentation speaks only as of the date hereof unless otherwise expressed, is unaudited, and is subject to change.

Regulation G: This document includes non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, excess free cash flow, segment adjusted EBITDA, segment adjusted gross margin, forecasted adjusted EBITDA, forecasted distributable cash flow, and forecasted excess free cash flow. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the Appendix to this presentation.

2

Successfully Navigating the Cycle

Operational

Excellence

Maintaining top safety

performance while driving emissions reductions and improved reliability

Growing Excess

Free Cash Flow

Generated $130 million of excess free cash flow(1) in Q3; $152 million YTD

Strong Financial

Continued Cost &

Results

Capital Efficiency

Generated $331 million

Expect to beat YoY $120MM

of Adjusted EBITDA

cost reduction target;

and $232 million of

Delivering a 71% reduction

DCF in Q3

in YTD total capital

Prioritizing Debt

Leading on Innovation

Reduction

& Transformation

$156 million of debt

Recognized by World

reduction in Q3;

Economic Forum as Global

Bank leverage

Lighthouse; Launched largest

improved to 3.9x(2)

industry-led methane survey

Note: Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, and excess free cash flow are Non-GAAP financial measures

(1)

Excess Free Cash Flow = DCF less distributions to limited partners and the general partner, less distributions to noncontrolling interests, and less expansion capital expenditures and contributions to equity

3

method investments

(2)

Bank leverage ratio calculation = Bank debt (excludes $550 million Jr. Subordinated notes which are treated as equity) less cash, divided by Adjusted EBITDA, plus certain capital project EBITDA credits

Q3 2020 Financial Results

$43

$21

$81

$17

$10

$232

($MM)

( $17)

($10)

($1)

$190

$130

Leverage

Leverage

4.0x

3.9x

Q3 2019

Price Net

G&P Non-

Financing/

Sustaining

Logistics

Costs

Q3 2020

Growth

Distributions

Q3 2020

DCF

of Hedge

Price Margin

Other

Capital

Margin

DCF

Capital/Other

Excess FCF

Settlements

Q3 2020 Drivers (YoY)

Q3 2020 Volumes (YoY)

  • Continued commitment to cost discipline, partially driven by DCP 2.0 efficiencies
  • Continued capital prioritization driving low sustaining capital, while maintaining operational excellence
  • Low growth capital as DCP concludes final phase of multi-year major project portfolio
  • Higher Gulf Coast Express and Sand Hills earnings offsetting Guadalupe declines
  • Lower commodity prices
  • Increased NGL pipeline throughput driven by increased ethane recovery and short haul volumes
  • Incremental volumes from Gulf Coast Express, Southern Hills extension, Front Range and Texas Express expansions, and Cheyenne Connector
  • Decrease in overall G&P volumes, driven by the South and Midcon, partially offset by slight increases in high margin YoY DJ Basin and Permian wellhead volumes

4

Solid Financial Position

Increased

Excess FCF

$152MM

Enhanced

Efficiencies

17% YoY

Cost

Reduction

Lowered Improved

Debt Leverage

$175MM 3.9x

Diversified

Stable

Earnings

Cash Flows

62%

83% Fee +

Logistics

Hedged

Solid

Liquidity

~$1.3B

RA

Progress

Fitch

Improved

to Stable

Strengthening the balance sheet to ensure stability through continued uncertainty

Note: All metrics represent YTD results as of September 30, 2020 except leverage, which is calculated on a TTM basis

5

Delivering on Commitments

Q3 Results

Q4 Outlook

2H Expectations

L&M Volumes

Q3 volumes

Expected declines due to

flat to Q2

reduced ethane recovery

G&P Volumes

Q3 volumes slightly

Slight increase

down to Q2

in volumes

Ethane

~50% increase in ethane

Maintaining partial

Rejection

recovery from Q2

recovery

Costs

Slight sequential

Increased costs due to

increase

project deferrals

Sustaining

Continued discipline driving

Increased capital due to

Capital

spend down meaningfully

project deferrals

Growth Capital

Slightly exceeded high

Minimal

end of range in Q3

capex

Prices

NGL - $0.44/gal

Stronger natural gas

Nat Gas - $1.98/MMBtu

prices; NGL and crude flat

Crude - $40.93/Bbl

Outperformance demonstrating resiliency and durability of DCP business model

6

Long-Term Strategy Ensuring Stability

Enhance our environmental, social, and governance performance to ensure long-termsustainability and operational excellence

Maintain best in class cost and capital discipline through continued DCP 2.0 transformational efforts

Transitioned focus from capital growth to returns, and accelerate increased and sustainable excess FCF generation

Improve leverage and operate from a position of strength with financial flexibility

Create long-term value and drive increased unitholder return

7

Appendix

Financial and Other Supporting Slides

8

2020 Financial Guidance

2020 Guidance

2020 Commodity Prices

($ in Millions)

YTD

2H

Realized

Target

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$1,205

- $1,345

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) (1)(2)

$730

- $830

Excess Free Cash Flow (FCF)(1)(3)

$129

- $269

Bank Leverage(4)

~4.0x

NGL ($/gallon)

$0.38

$0.41

Natural Gas ($/MMBtu)

$1.88

$1.95

Crude Oil ($/Bbl)

$38.32

$40.00

2020e Sensitivities(5)

Commodity

Per unit ∆

Before Hedges

Hedge Impact

After Hedges

($MM)

($MM)

($MM)

NGL ($/gallon)

$0.01

$5

($2)

$3

Natural Gas ($/MMBtu)

$0.10

$8

($2)

$6

Crude Oil ($/Bbl)

$1.00

$4

($2)

$2

Note: 2020 financial guidance consists of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and DCF ranges originally announced on February 11, 2020 and reissued on August 6, 2020 with the addition of an excess free cash flow guidance range

  1. Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, and excess free cash flow are Non-GAAP financial measures

(2)

Distributable cash flow is reduced by cumulative cash distributions earned by the Preferred Units

9

(3)

Excess Free Cash Flow = DCF less distributions to limited partners and the general partner, less distributions to noncontrolling interests, and less expansion capital expenditures and contributions to equity method investments.

(4)

Bank leverage ratio calculation = Bank debt (excludes $550 million Jr. Subordinated notes which are treated as equity) less cash divided by Adjusted EBITDA, plus certain capital project EBITDA credits

(5)

Sensitivities are relevant to margin impacts

Q2 2020 vs. Q3 2020 Financial Results

Improved commodity prices more than offsetting increased

financing and costs

Distributable Cash Flow

($MM)

$2

$3

$17

($5)

($4)

($1)

$232

$220

Q2 2020 DCF

Financing

Costs

Sustaining

Logistics

G&P Non-Price

Price Net of Hedge

Q3 2020

/ Tax

capital

margin

Margin

Settlements

DCF

10

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

Logistics & Marketing Adjusted EBITDA*

($MM)

$42

$1

$200

($26)

($1)

$216

Q3 2019

Gas and NGL

Other

Costs

NGL and Gas

Q3 2020

Adjusted EBITDA

Marketing

Pipelines

Adjusted EBITDA

Gathering & Processing Adjusted EBITDA*

($MM)

* Adjusted Segment EBITDA is viewed as a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measure under the rules of the SEC and is reconciled to its most

11

directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in schedules at the end of this presentation

Volumes by Segment

NGL Pipeline Volume Trends and Utilization

Q3'19

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q3'20

Average

Average NGL

Average NGL

Average NGL

Gross

NGL Pipeline

Approx System

Capacity

Net Capacity

Throughput

Throughput

Throughput

Pipeline

% Owned

Length (Miles)

(MBbls/d)

(MBpd)

(MBpd)(1)

(MBpd)(1)

(MBpd)(1)

Utilization

Sand Hills

66.7%

1,410

500

333

321

312

307

92%

Southern Hills

66.7%

950

192

128

86

100

104

81%

Front Range

33.3%

450

260

87

45

56

57

66%

Texas Express

10.0%

600

370

37

17

19

20

54%

Other(2)

Various

1,110

395

310

129

189

192

62%

Total

4,520

1,717

895

598

676

680

Q3 2020 Southern Hills volumes up 21% vs. Q3 2019

Q3 2020 Front

Range volumes up

27% vs. Q3 2019

G&P Volume Trends and Utilization

Q3 2020 SE New

Q3'20

Q3'19

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q3'20

Q3'20

Mexico volumes

Net Plant/

Average

Average

Average

~9% higher than

Treater

Wellhead

Wellhead

Wellhead

Average NGL

Plant

System

Capacity

Volumes

Volumes

Volumes

Production

Q3 2019

(MMcf/d)

(MMcf/d) (5)

(MMcf/d) (5)

(MMcf/d) (5)

(MBpd)

Utilization(3)

North(4)

1,580

1,488

1,531

1,506

126

95%

Permian

1,200

957

987

975

119

81%

Q3 2020 DJ Basin

Midcontinent

1,110

1,106

842

834

71

75%

wellhead volumes

South

2,120

1,406

1,127

1,049

90

49%

Total

6,010

4,957

4,487

4,364

406

73%

~5% higher than

Q3 2019.

(1) Represents total throughput allocated to our proportionate ownership share

(2)

Other includes Wattenberg, Black Lake, Panola, Seabreeze, Wilbreeze, and other NGL pipelines

12

(3) Plant utilization: Average wellhead volumes divided by active plant capacity, excludes idled plant capacity

(4) Q3'19, Q2'20 and Q3'20 include 1,183 MMcf/d, 1,252 MMcf/d and 1,239 MMcf/d, respectively, of DJ Basin wellhead volumes. Remaining volumes are Michigan and Collbran

(5)

Average wellhead volumes may include bypass and offload

Margin by Segment*

MARGIN/EQUITY EARNINGS BY SEGMENT **

$MM, except per unit measures

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Gathering & Processing (G&P) Segment

Natural gas wellhead - Bcf/d

4.36

4.49

4.94

5.00

4.96

Segment adjusted gross margin including equity earnings before hedging (1)

$

304

$

264

$

299

$

333

$

317

Non-cash impairment in equity investment

$

-

$

-

$

(61)

$

-

$

-

Net realized cash hedge settlements received (paid)

$

13

$

29

$

9

$

20

$

19

Non-cash unrealized gains (losses)

$

(39)

$

(62)

$

92

$

(23)

$

(5)

G&P Segment adjusted gross margin including equity earnings

$

278

$

231

$

339

$

330

$

331

G&P adjusted margin including equity earnings before hedging/wellhead mcf

$

0.76

$

0.65

$

0.66

$

0.73

$

0.69

G&P adjusted margin including equity earnings and realized hedges/wellhead mcf

$

0.79

$

0.72

$

0.68

$

0.77

$

0.74

Logistics & Marketing Segment adjusted gross margin incl equity earnings (2)

$

220

$

194

$

248

$

175

$

174

Total adjusted gross margin including equity earnings

$

498

$

425

$

587

$

505

$

505

Direct Operating and G&A Expense

$

(212)

$

(208)

$

(209)

$

(255)

$

(255)

DD&A

(92)

(93)

(99)

(100)

(100)

Other Income (Loss) (3)

(4)

(5)

(749)

(68)

(247)

Interest Expense, net

(77)

(71)

(78)

(83)

(79)

Income Tax Benefit (Expense)

(1)

0

(1)

3

(1)

Noncontrolling interest

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

Net Income (Loss) - DCP Midstream, LP

$

111

$

47

$

(550)

$

1

$

(178)

Industry average NGL $/gallon

$

0.44

$

0.32

$

0.39

$

0.50

$

0.44

NYMEX Henry Hub $/MMBtu

$

1.98

$

1.72

$

1.95

$

2.50

$

2.23

NYMEX Crude $/Bbl

$

40.93

$

27.85

$

46.17

$

56.91

$

56.45

Other data:

NGL pipelines throughput (MBbl/d) (4)

680

676

677

599

598

NGL production (MBbl/d)

406

376

404

404

406

*Segment adjusted gross margin is viewed as a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measure under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and is reconciled to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in schedules at the end of this presentation.

  1. Represents Gathering and Processing (G&P) Segment adjusted gross margin plus Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates, excluding trading and marketing (losses) gains, net, before non-cash impairment in equity investment
  2. Represents Logistics and Marketing Segment adjusted gross margin plus Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates
  3. "Other Income" includes asset impairments in Q1 2020 and Q3 2019, goodwill impairment in Q1 2020 and Q3 2019, gain/(loss) on asset sales and other miscellaneous items
  4. This volume represents equity and third party volumes transported on DCP's NGL pipeline assets

13

Disciplined and Strategic Capital Projects

Projects in Progress or Recently In-Service

Est. 100%

Total Est.

Expected

($MM net to DCP's interest for JVs)

Capacity

CapEx ($MM)

In-Service

Gathering & Processing

Latham 2 Offload

• Long-term gas processing offload agreement at Western Midstream Partners

225 MMcf/d

$125

Q4 2020

Latham facility, with retention of full downstream NGL and gas upside

  • Brings DCP's total processing, bypass, and offload capacity to over 1.6 Bcf/d in the DJ Basin

Final stage of multi-year strategic growth program; minimal 2021 capex expected

14

Hedge Position

As of October 31, 2020

CommodityQ1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Avg. 2021 Avg.

NGLs hedged (Bbls/d)

10,352

10,352

13,011

13,011

11,681

4,570

Targeted average hedge price(1) ($/gal)

$0.48

$0.48

$0.48

$0.48

$0.48

$0.46

% NGL exposure hedged

35%

Gas hedged (MMBtu/d)

35,000

5,000

5,000

172,500

54,375

160,000

Average hedge price ($/MMBtu)

$2.66

$2.58

$2.58

$2.85

$2.81

$2.51

% gas exposure hedged

25%

Crude hedged (Bbls/d)

8,813

8,022

4,978

3,978

6,448

2,491

Average hedge price ($/Bbl)

$58.12

$57.88

$57.60

$57.03

$57.77

$54.07

% crude exposure hedged

66%

Total Equity Length Hedged(2)

2020 2021

43% 33%

2022

10%

Multi-year hedge program providing increased stability within cash flows

(1)

Targeted average hedge price is inclusive of existing propane and normal butane hedges at average hedge prices of $0.52 and $0.60 respectively, as well as targets for

15

(2)

additional purity products

Based on crude equivalent

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

16

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

    1. Non-cashcommodity derivative mark-to-market is included in adjusted gross margin and segment adjusted gross margin, along with cash settlements for our commodity derivative contracts.
  • We define adjusted gross margin as total operating revenues, less purchases and related costs, and we define segment adjusted gross margin for each segment as total operating revenues for that segment less purchases and related costs for that segment. Our adjusted gross margin equals the sum of our segment adjusted gross margins. Adjusted gross margin and segment

adjusted gross margin are primary performance measures used by management, as these measures represent the results of product sales and purchases, a key component of our operations.

17

As an indicator of our operating performance, adjusted gross margin and segment adjusted gross margin should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, operating

revenues, gross margin, segment gross margin, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure

of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.

17

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

18

18

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

19

19

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

20

Disclaimer

DCP Midstream LP published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 18:36:01 UTC

