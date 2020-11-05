DCP Midstream LP : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation
11/05/2020 | 01:37pm EST
Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation may contain or incorporate by reference forward-looking statements regarding DCP Midstream, LP (the "Partnership" or "DCP") and its affiliates, including outlook, guidance, projections, estimates, forecasts, plans, and objectives. All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are typically identified by words such as "target," "outlook," "guidance," "may," "could," "will," "should," "intend," "assume," "project," "believe," "predict," "anticipate," "expect," "scheduled," "estimate," "budget," "optionality," "potential," "plan," "forecast," and other similar words and expressions. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct due to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and that may be beyond our control. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Partnership's actual results may vary materially from what management anticipated, expected, projected, estimated, forecasted, planned, or intended. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.
Investors are encouraged to consider closely the risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Partnership's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ongoing global economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and pricing and supply actions by oil exporting countries, the resulting supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products and services, the duration of the foregoing impacts, and the time period for any recovery in commodity prices and demand. These risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation, which may include, but are not limited to, our expectations on outlook, guidance, and sensitivities, our 2020 mitigating actions and options including distribution, capital, and cost reductions, our sources and uses of liquidity and sufficiency of financial resources, our projected in-service dates for growth projects, and our construction costs or capital expenditures in relation to estimated or budgeted amounts. Furthermore, in addition to causing our actual results to differ, such risks and uncertainties may cause our assumptions and intentions to change at any time and without notice, and any such changes may also cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward- looking statements in this presentation.
The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Information contained in this presentation speaks only as of the date hereof unless otherwise expressed, is unaudited, and is subject to change.
Regulation G: This document includes non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, excess free cash flow, segment adjusted EBITDA, segment adjusted gross margin, forecasted adjusted EBITDA, forecasted distributable cash flow, and forecasted excess free cash flow. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the Appendix to this presentation.
Successfully Navigating the Cycle
Operational
Excellence
Maintaining top safety
performance while driving emissions reductions and improved reliability
Growing Excess
Free Cash Flow
Generated $130 million of excess free cash flow(1) in Q3; $152 million YTD
Strong Financial
Continued Cost &
Results
Capital Efficiency
Generated $331 million
Expect to beat YoY $120MM
of Adjusted EBITDA
cost reduction target;
and $232 million of
Delivering a 71% reduction
DCF in Q3
in YTD total capital
Prioritizing Debt
Leading on Innovation
Reduction
& Transformation
$156 million of debt
Recognized by World
reduction in Q3;
Economic Forum as Global
Bank leverage
Lighthouse; Launched largest
improved to 3.9x(2)
industry-led methane survey
Note: Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, and excess free cash flow are Non-GAAP financial measures
(1)
Excess Free Cash Flow = DCF less distributions to limited partners and the general partner, less distributions to noncontrolling interests, and less expansion capital expenditures and contributions to equity
method investments
(2)
Bank leverage ratio calculation = Bank debt (excludes $550 million Jr. Subordinated notes which are treated as equity) less cash, divided by Adjusted EBITDA, plus certain capital project EBITDA credits
Q3 2020 Financial Results
$43
$21
$81
$17
$10
$232
($MM)
( $17)
($10)
($1)
$190
$130
Leverage
Leverage
4.0x
3.9x
Q3 2019
Price Net
G&P Non-
Financing/
Sustaining
Logistics
Costs
Q3 2020
Growth
Distributions
Q3 2020
DCF
of Hedge
Price Margin
Other
Capital
Margin
DCF
Capital/Other
Excess FCF
Settlements
Q3 2020 Drivers (YoY)
Q3 2020 Volumes (YoY)
Continued commitment to cost discipline, partially driven by DCP 2.0 efficiencies
Continued capital prioritization driving low sustaining capital, while maintaining operational excellence
Low growth capital as DCP concludes final phase of multi-year major project portfolio
Increased NGL pipeline throughput driven by increased ethane recovery and short haul volumes
Incremental volumes from Gulf Coast Express, Southern Hills extension, Front Range and Texas Express expansions, and Cheyenne Connector
Decrease in overall G&P volumes, driven by the South and Midcon, partially offset by slight increases in high margin YoY DJ Basin and Permian wellhead volumes
Solid Financial Position
Increased
Excess FCF
$152MM
Enhanced
Efficiencies
17% YoY
Cost
Reduction
Lowered Improved
Debt Leverage
$175MM 3.9x
Diversified
Stable
Earnings
Cash Flows
62%
83% Fee +
Logistics
Hedged
Solid
Liquidity
~$1.3B
RA
Progress
Fitch
Improved
to Stable
Strengthening the balance sheet to ensure stability through continued uncertainty
Note: All metrics represent YTD results as of September 30, 2020 except leverage, which is calculated on a TTM basis
Delivering on Commitments
Q3 Results
Q4 Outlook
2H Expectations
L&M Volumes
Q3 volumes
Expected declines due to
flat to Q2
reduced ethane recovery
G&P Volumes
Q3 volumes slightly
Slight increase
down to Q2
in volumes
Ethane
~50% increase in ethane
Maintaining partial
Rejection
recovery from Q2
recovery
Costs
Slight sequential
Increased costs due to
increase
project deferrals
Sustaining
Continued discipline driving
Increased capital due to
Capital
spend down meaningfully
project deferrals
Growth Capital
Slightly exceeded high
Minimal
end of range in Q3
capex
Prices
NGL - $0.44/gal
Stronger natural gas
Nat Gas - $1.98/MMBtu
prices; NGL and crude flat
Crude - $40.93/Bbl
Outperformance demonstrating resiliency and durability of DCP business model
Long-Term Strategy Ensuring Stability
Enhance our environmental, social, and governance performance to ensure long-termsustainability and operational excellence
Maintain best in class cost and capital discipline through continued DCP 2.0 transformational efforts
Transitioned focus from capital growth to returns, and accelerate increased and sustainable excess FCF generation
Improve leverage and operate from a position of strength with financial flexibility
Create long-term value and drive increased unitholder return
Appendix
Financial and Other Supporting Slides
2020 Financial Guidance
2020 Guidance
2020 Commodity Prices
($ in Millions)
YTD
2H
Realized
Target
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$1,205
- $1,345
Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) (1)(2)
$730
- $830
Excess Free Cash Flow (FCF)(1)(3)
$129
- $269
Bank Leverage(4)
~4.0x
NGL ($/gallon)
$0.38
$0.41
Natural Gas ($/MMBtu)
$1.88
$1.95
Crude Oil ($/Bbl)
$38.32
$40.00
2020e Sensitivities(5)
Commodity
Per unit ∆
Before Hedges
Hedge Impact
After Hedges
($MM)
($MM)
($MM)
NGL ($/gallon)
$0.01
$5
($2)
$3
Natural Gas ($/MMBtu)
$0.10
$8
($2)
$6
Crude Oil ($/Bbl)
$1.00
$4
($2)
$2
Note: 2020 financial guidance consists of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and DCF ranges originally announced on February 11, 2020 and reissued on August 6, 2020 with the addition of an excess free cash flow guidance range
Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, and excess free cash flow are Non-GAAP financial measures
(2)
Distributable cash flow is reduced by cumulative cash distributions earned by the Preferred Units
(3)
Excess Free Cash Flow = DCF less distributions to limited partners and the general partner, less distributions to noncontrolling interests, and less expansion capital expenditures and contributions to equity method investments.
(4)
Bank leverage ratio calculation = Bank debt (excludes $550 million Jr. Subordinated notes which are treated as equity) less cash divided by Adjusted EBITDA, plus certain capital project EBITDA credits
(5)
Sensitivities are relevant to margin impacts
Q2 2020 vs. Q3 2020 Financial Results
Improved commodity prices more than offsetting increased
financing and costs
Distributable Cash Flow
($MM)
$2
$3
$17
($5)
($4)
($1)
$232
$220
Q2 2020 DCF
Financing
Costs
Sustaining
Logistics
G&P Non-Price
Price Net of Hedge
Q3 2020
/ Tax
capital
margin
Margin
Settlements
DCF
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
Logistics & Marketing Adjusted EBITDA*
($MM)
$42
$1
$200
($26)
($1)
$216
Q3 2019
Gas and NGL
Other
Costs
NGL and Gas
Q3 2020
Adjusted EBITDA
Marketing
Pipelines
Adjusted EBITDA
Gathering & Processing Adjusted EBITDA*
($MM)
* Adjusted Segment EBITDA is viewed as a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measure under the rules of the SEC and is reconciled to its most
Volumes by Segment
NGL Pipeline Volume Trends and Utilization
Q3'19
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q3'20
Average
Average NGL
Average NGL
Average NGL
Gross
NGL Pipeline
Approx System
Capacity
Net Capacity
Throughput
Throughput
Throughput
Pipeline
% Owned
Length (Miles)
(MBbls/d)
(MBpd)
(MBpd)(1)
(MBpd)(1)
(MBpd)(1)
Utilization
Sand Hills
66.7%
1,410
500
333
321
312
307
92%
Southern Hills
66.7%
950
192
128
86
100
104
81%
Front Range
33.3%
450
260
87
45
56
57
66%
Texas Express
10.0%
600
370
37
17
19
20
54%
Other(2)
Various
1,110
395
310
129
189
192
62%
Total
4,520
1,717
895
598
676
680
Q3 2020 Southern Hills volumes up 21% vs. Q3 2019
Q3 2020 Front
Range volumes up
27% vs. Q3 2019
G&P Volume Trends and Utilization
Q3 2020 SE New
Q3'20
Q3'19
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q3'20
Q3'20
Mexico volumes
Net Plant/
Average
Average
Average
~9% higher than
Treater
Wellhead
Wellhead
Wellhead
Average NGL
Plant
System
Capacity
Volumes
Volumes
Volumes
Production
Q3 2019
(MMcf/d)
(MMcf/d) (5)
(MMcf/d) (5)
(MMcf/d) (5)
(MBpd)
Utilization(3)
North(4)
1,580
1,488
1,531
1,506
126
95%
Permian
1,200
957
987
975
119
81%
Q3 2020 DJ Basin
Midcontinent
1,110
1,106
842
834
71
75%
wellhead volumes
South
2,120
1,406
1,127
1,049
90
49%
Total
6,010
4,957
4,487
4,364
406
73%
~5% higher than
Q3 2019.
(1) Represents total throughput allocated to our proportionate ownership share
(2)
Other includes Wattenberg, Black Lake, Panola, Seabreeze, Wilbreeze, and other NGL pipelines
(3) Plant utilization: Average wellhead volumes divided by active plant capacity, excludes idled plant capacity
(4) Q3'19, Q2'20 and Q3'20 include 1,183 MMcf/d, 1,252 MMcf/d and 1,239 MMcf/d, respectively, of DJ Basin wellhead volumes. Remaining volumes are Michigan and Collbran
(5)
Average wellhead volumes may include bypass and offload
Margin by Segment*
MARGIN/EQUITY EARNINGS BY SEGMENT **
$MM, except per unit measures
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Gathering & Processing (G&P) Segment
Natural gas wellhead - Bcf/d
4.36
4.49
4.94
5.00
4.96
Segment adjusted gross margin including equity earnings before hedging (1)
$
304
$
264
$
299
$
333
$
317
Non-cash impairment in equity investment
$
-
$
-
$
(61)
$
-
$
-
Net realized cash hedge settlements received (paid)
$
13
$
29
$
9
$
20
$
19
Non-cash unrealized gains (losses)
$
(39)
$
(62)
$
92
$
(23)
$
(5)
G&P Segment adjusted gross margin including equity earnings
$
278
$
231
$
339
$
330
$
331
G&P adjusted margin including equity earnings before hedging/wellhead mcf
$
0.76
$
0.65
$
0.66
$
0.73
$
0.69
G&P adjusted margin including equity earnings and realized hedges/wellhead mcf
Total adjusted gross margin including equity earnings
$
498
$
425
$
587
$
505
$
505
Direct Operating and G&A Expense
$
(212)
$
(208)
$
(209)
$
(255)
$
(255)
DD&A
(92)
(93)
(99)
(100)
(100)
Other Income (Loss) (3)
(4)
(5)
(749)
(68)
(247)
Interest Expense, net
(77)
(71)
(78)
(83)
(79)
Income Tax Benefit (Expense)
(1)
0
(1)
3
(1)
Noncontrolling interest
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
Net Income (Loss) - DCP Midstream, LP
$
111
$
47
$
(550)
$
1
$
(178)
Industry average NGL $/gallon
$
0.44
$
0.32
$
0.39
$
0.50
$
0.44
NYMEX Henry Hub $/MMBtu
$
1.98
$
1.72
$
1.95
$
2.50
$
2.23
NYMEX Crude $/Bbl
$
40.93
$
27.85
$
46.17
$
56.91
$
56.45
Other data:
NGL pipelines throughput (MBbl/d) (4)
680
676
677
599
598
NGL production (MBbl/d)
406
376
404
404
406
*Segment adjusted gross margin is viewed as a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measure under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and is reconciled to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in schedules at the end of this presentation.
Represents Gathering and Processing (G&P) Segment adjusted gross margin plus Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates, excluding trading and marketing (losses) gains, net, before non-cash impairment in equity investment
Represents Logistics and Marketing Segment adjusted gross margin plus Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates
"Other Income" includes asset impairments in Q1 2020 and Q3 2019, goodwill impairment in Q1 2020 and Q3 2019, gain/(loss) on asset sales and other miscellaneous items
This volume represents equity and third party volumes transported on DCP's NGL pipeline assets
Disciplined and Strategic Capital Projects
Projects in Progress or Recently In-Service
Est. 100%
Total Est.
Expected
($MM net to DCP's interest for JVs)
Capacity
CapEx ($MM)
In-Service
Gathering & Processing
Latham 2 Offload
• Long-term gas processing offload agreement at Western Midstream Partners
225 MMcf/d
$125
Q4 2020
Latham facility, with retention of full downstream NGL and gas upside
Brings DCP's total processing, bypass, and offload capacity to over 1.6 Bcf/d in the DJ Basin
Final stage of multi-year strategic growth program; minimal 2021 capex expected
Multi-year hedge program providing increased stability within cash flows
(1)
Targeted average hedge price is inclusive of existing propane and normal butane hedges at average hedge prices of $0.52 and $0.60 respectively, as well as targets for
(2)
additional purity products
Based on crude equivalent
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Non-cashcommodity derivative mark-to-market is included in adjusted gross margin and segment adjusted gross margin, along with cash settlements for our commodity derivative contracts.
We define adjusted gross margin as total operating revenues, less purchases and related costs, and we define segment adjusted gross margin for each segment as total operating revenues for that segment less purchases and related costs for that segment. Our adjusted gross margin equals the sum of our segment adjusted gross margins. Adjusted gross margin and segment
adjusted gross margin are primary performance measures used by management, as these measures represent the results of product sales and purchases, a key component of our operations.
As an indicator of our operating performance, adjusted gross margin and segment adjusted gross margin should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, operating
revenues, gross margin, segment gross margin, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure
of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.
