DCP Midstream LP : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Forward-Looking Statements This presentation may contain or incorporate by reference forward-looking statements regarding DCP Midstream, LP (the "Partnership" or "DCP") and its affiliates, including outlook, guidance, projections, estimates, forecasts, plans, and objectives. All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are typically identified by words such as "target," "outlook," "guidance," "may," "could," "will," "should," "intend," "assume," "project," "believe," "predict," "anticipate," "expect," "scheduled," "estimate," "budget," "optionality," "potential," "plan," "forecast," and other similar words and expressions. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct due to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and that may be beyond our control. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Partnership's actual results may vary materially from what management anticipated, expected, projected, estimated, forecasted, planned, or intended. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to consider closely the risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Partnership's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ongoing global economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and pricing and supply actions by oil exporting countries, the resulting supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products and services, the duration of the foregoing impacts, and the time period for any recovery in commodity prices and demand. These risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation, which may include, but are not limited to, our expectations on outlook, guidance, and sensitivities, our 2020 mitigating actions and options including distribution, capital, and cost reductions, our sources and uses of liquidity and sufficiency of financial resources, our projected in-service dates for growth projects, and our construction costs or capital expenditures in relation to estimated or budgeted amounts. Furthermore, in addition to causing our actual results to differ, such risks and uncertainties may cause our assumptions and intentions to change at any time and without notice, and any such changes may also cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward- looking statements in this presentation. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Information contained in this presentation speaks only as of the date hereof unless otherwise expressed, is unaudited, and is subject to change. Regulation G: This document includes non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, excess free cash flow, segment adjusted EBITDA, segment adjusted gross margin, forecasted adjusted EBITDA, forecasted distributable cash flow, and forecasted excess free cash flow. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the Appendix to this presentation. 2 Successfully Navigating the Cycle Operational Excellence Maintaining top safety performance while driving emissions reductions and improved reliability Growing Excess Free Cash Flow Generated $130 million of excess free cash flow(1) in Q3; $152 million YTD Strong Financial Continued Cost & Results Capital Efficiency Generated $331 million Expect to beat YoY $120MM of Adjusted EBITDA cost reduction target; and $232 million of Delivering a 71% reduction DCF in Q3 in YTD total capital Prioritizing Debt Leading on Innovation Reduction & Transformation $156 million of debt Recognized by World reduction in Q3; Economic Forum as Global Bank leverage Lighthouse; Launched largest improved to 3.9x(2) industry-led methane survey Note: Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, and excess free cash flow are Non-GAAP financial measures (1) Excess Free Cash Flow = DCF less distributions to limited partners and the general partner, less distributions to noncontrolling interests, and less expansion capital expenditures and contributions to equity 3 method investments (2) Bank leverage ratio calculation = Bank debt (excludes $550 million Jr. Subordinated notes which are treated as equity) less cash, divided by Adjusted EBITDA, plus certain capital project EBITDA credits Q3 2020 Financial Results $43 $21 $81 $17 $10 $232 ($MM) ( $17) ($10) ($1) $190 $130 Leverage Leverage 4.0x 3.9x Q3 2019 Price Net G&P Non- Financing/ Sustaining Logistics Costs Q3 2020 Growth Distributions Q3 2020 DCF of Hedge Price Margin Other Capital Margin DCF Capital/Other Excess FCF Settlements Q3 2020 Drivers (YoY) Q3 2020 Volumes (YoY) Continued commitment to cost discipline, partially driven by DCP 2.0 efficiencies

Continued capital prioritization driving low sustaining capital, while maintaining operational excellence Low growth capital as DCP concludes final phase of multi-year major project portfolio

multi-year major project portfolio Higher Gulf Coast Express and Sand Hills earnings offsetting Guadalupe declines

Lower commodity prices Increased NGL pipeline throughput driven by increased ethane recovery and short haul volumes

Incremental volumes from Gulf Coast Express, Southern Hills extension, Front Range and Texas Express expansions, and Cheyenne Connector

Decrease in overall G&P volumes, driven by the South and Midcon, partially offset by slight increases in high margin YoY DJ Basin and Permian wellhead volumes 4 Solid Financial Position Increased Excess FCF $152MM Enhanced Efficiencies 17% YoY Cost Reduction Lowered Improved Debt Leverage $175MM 3.9x Diversified Stable Earnings Cash Flows 62% 83% Fee + Logistics Hedged Solid Liquidity ~$1.3B RA Progress Fitch Improved to Stable Strengthening the balance sheet to ensure stability through continued uncertainty Note: All metrics represent YTD results as of September 30, 2020 except leverage, which is calculated on a TTM basis 5 Delivering on Commitments Q3 Results Q4 Outlook 2H Expectations L&M Volumes Q3 volumes Expected declines due to flat to Q2 reduced ethane recovery G&P Volumes Q3 volumes slightly Slight increase down to Q2 in volumes Ethane ~50% increase in ethane Maintaining partial Rejection recovery from Q2 recovery Costs Slight sequential Increased costs due to increase project deferrals Sustaining Continued discipline driving Increased capital due to Capital spend down meaningfully project deferrals Growth Capital Slightly exceeded high Minimal end of range in Q3 capex Prices NGL - $0.44/gal Stronger natural gas Nat Gas - $1.98/MMBtu prices; NGL and crude flat Crude - $40.93/Bbl Outperformance demonstrating resiliency and durability of DCP business model 6 Long-Term Strategy Ensuring Stability Enhance our environmental, social, and governance performance to ensure long-termsustainability and operational excellence Maintain best in class cost and capital discipline through continued DCP 2.0 transformational efforts Transitioned focus from capital growth to returns, and accelerate increased and sustainable excess FCF generation Improve leverage and operate from a position of strength with financial flexibility Create long-term value and drive increased unitholder return 7 Appendix Financial and Other Supporting Slides 8 2020 Financial Guidance 2020 Guidance 2020 Commodity Prices ($ in Millions) YTD 2H Realized Target Adjusted EBITDA(1) $1,205 - $1,345 Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) (1)(2) $730 - $830 Excess Free Cash Flow (FCF)(1)(3) $129 - $269 Bank Leverage(4) ~4.0x NGL ($/gallon) $0.38 $0.41 Natural Gas ($/MMBtu) $1.88 $1.95 Crude Oil ($/Bbl) $38.32 $40.00 2020e Sensitivities(5) Commodity Per unit ∆ Before Hedges Hedge Impact After Hedges ($MM) ($MM) ($MM) NGL ($/gallon) $0.01 $5 ($2) $3 Natural Gas ($/MMBtu) $0.10 $8 ($2) $6 Crude Oil ($/Bbl) $1.00 $4 ($2) $2 Note: 2020 financial guidance consists of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and DCF ranges originally announced on February 11, 2020 and reissued on August 6, 2020 with the addition of an excess free cash flow guidance range Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, and excess free cash flow are Non-GAAP financial measures (2) Distributable cash flow is reduced by cumulative cash distributions earned by the Preferred Units 9 (3) Excess Free Cash Flow = DCF less distributions to limited partners and the general partner, less distributions to noncontrolling interests, and less expansion capital expenditures and contributions to equity method investments. (4) Bank leverage ratio calculation = Bank debt (excludes $550 million Jr. Subordinated notes which are treated as equity) less cash divided by Adjusted EBITDA, plus certain capital project EBITDA credits (5) Sensitivities are relevant to margin impacts Q2 2020 vs. Q3 2020 Financial Results Improved commodity prices more than offsetting increased financing and costs Distributable Cash Flow ($MM) $2 $3 $17 ($5) ($4) ($1) $232 $220 Q2 2020 DCF Financing Costs Sustaining Logistics G&P Non-Price Price Net of Hedge Q3 2020 / Tax capital margin Margin Settlements DCF 10 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Logistics & Marketing Adjusted EBITDA* ($MM) $42 $1 $200 ($26) ($1) $216 Q3 2019 Gas and NGL Other Costs NGL and Gas Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Marketing Pipelines Adjusted EBITDA Gathering & Processing Adjusted EBITDA* ($MM) * Adjusted Segment EBITDA is viewed as a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measure under the rules of the SEC and is reconciled to its most 11 directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in schedules at the end of this presentation Volumes by Segment NGL Pipeline Volume Trends and Utilization Q3'19 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q3'20 Average Average NGL Average NGL Average NGL Gross NGL Pipeline Approx System Capacity Net Capacity Throughput Throughput Throughput Pipeline % Owned Length (Miles) (MBbls/d) (MBpd) (MBpd)(1) (MBpd)(1) (MBpd)(1) Utilization Sand Hills 66.7% 1,410 500 333 321 312 307 92% Southern Hills 66.7% 950 192 128 86 100 104 81% Front Range 33.3% 450 260 87 45 56 57 66% Texas Express 10.0% 600 370 37 17 19 20 54% Other(2) Various 1,110 395 310 129 189 192 62% Total 4,520 1,717 895 598 676 680 Q3 2020 Southern Hills volumes up 21% vs. Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Front Range volumes up 27% vs. Q3 2019 G&P Volume Trends and Utilization Q3 2020 SE New Q3'20 Q3'19 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q3'20 Q3'20 Mexico volumes Net Plant/ Average Average Average ~9% higher than Treater Wellhead Wellhead Wellhead Average NGL Plant System Capacity Volumes Volumes Volumes Production Q3 2019 (MMcf/d) (MMcf/d) (5) (MMcf/d) (5) (MMcf/d) (5) (MBpd) Utilization(3) North(4) 1,580 1,488 1,531 1,506 126 95% Permian 1,200 957 987 975 119 81% Q3 2020 DJ Basin Midcontinent 1,110 1,106 842 834 71 75% wellhead volumes South 2,120 1,406 1,127 1,049 90 49% Total 6,010 4,957 4,487 4,364 406 73% ~5% higher than Q3 2019. (1) Represents total throughput allocated to our proportionate ownership share (2) Other includes Wattenberg, Black Lake, Panola, Seabreeze, Wilbreeze, and other NGL pipelines 12 (3) Plant utilization: Average wellhead volumes divided by active plant capacity, excludes idled plant capacity (4) Q3'19, Q2'20 and Q3'20 include 1,183 MMcf/d, 1,252 MMcf/d and 1,239 MMcf/d, respectively, of DJ Basin wellhead volumes. Remaining volumes are Michigan and Collbran (5) Average wellhead volumes may include bypass and offload Margin by Segment* MARGIN/EQUITY EARNINGS BY SEGMENT ** $MM, except per unit measures Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Gathering & Processing (G&P) Segment Natural gas wellhead - Bcf/d 4.36 4.49 4.94 5.00 4.96 Segment adjusted gross margin including equity earnings before hedging (1) $ 304 $ 264 $ 299 $ 333 $ 317 Non-cash impairment in equity investment $ - $ - $ (61) $ - $ - Net realized cash hedge settlements received (paid) $ 13 $ 29 $ 9 $ 20 $ 19 Non-cash unrealized gains (losses) $ (39) $ (62) $ 92 $ (23) $ (5) G&P Segment adjusted gross margin including equity earnings $ 278 $ 231 $ 339 $ 330 $ 331 G&P adjusted margin including equity earnings before hedging/wellhead mcf $ 0.76 $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 G&P adjusted margin including equity earnings and realized hedges/wellhead mcf $ 0.79 $ 0.72 $ 0.68 $ 0.77 $ 0.74 Logistics & Marketing Segment adjusted gross margin incl equity earnings (2) $ 220 $ 194 $ 248 $ 175 $ 174 Total adjusted gross margin including equity earnings $ 498 $ 425 $ 587 $ 505 $ 505 Direct Operating and G&A Expense $ (212) $ (208) $ (209) $ (255) $ (255) DD&A (92) (93) (99) (100) (100) Other Income (Loss) (3) (4) (5) (749) (68) (247) Interest Expense, net (77) (71) (78) (83) (79) Income Tax Benefit (Expense) (1) 0 (1) 3 (1) Noncontrolling interest (1) (1) (1) (1) (1) Net Income (Loss) - DCP Midstream, LP $ 111 $ 47 $ (550) $ 1 $ (178) Industry average NGL $/gallon $ 0.44 $ 0.32 $ 0.39 $ 0.50 $ 0.44 NYMEX Henry Hub $/MMBtu $ 1.98 $ 1.72 $ 1.95 $ 2.50 $ 2.23 NYMEX Crude $/Bbl $ 40.93 $ 27.85 $ 46.17 $ 56.91 $ 56.45 Other data: NGL pipelines throughput (MBbl/d) (4) 680 676 677 599 598 NGL production (MBbl/d) 406 376 404 404 406 *Segment adjusted gross margin is viewed as a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measure under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and is reconciled to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in schedules at the end of this presentation. Represents Gathering and Processing (G&P) Segment adjusted gross margin plus Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates, excluding trading and marketing (losses) gains, net, before non-cash impairment in equity investment Represents Logistics and Marketing Segment adjusted gross margin plus Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates "Other Income" includes asset impairments in Q1 2020 and Q3 2019, goodwill impairment in Q1 2020 and Q3 2019, gain/(loss) on asset sales and other miscellaneous items This volume represents equity and third party volumes transported on DCP's NGL pipeline assets 13 Disciplined and Strategic Capital Projects Projects in Progress or Recently In-Service Est. 100% Total Est. Expected ($MM net to DCP's interest for JVs) Capacity CapEx ($MM) In-Service Gathering & Processing Latham 2 Offload • Long-term gas processing offload agreement at Western Midstream Partners 225 MMcf/d $125 Q4 2020 Latham facility, with retention of full downstream NGL and gas upside Brings DCP's total processing, bypass, and offload capacity to over 1.6 Bcf/d in the DJ Basin Final stage of multi-year strategic growth program; minimal 2021 capex expected 14 Hedge Position As of October 31, 2020 CommodityQ1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Avg. 2021 Avg. NGLs hedged (Bbls/d) 10,352 10,352 13,011 13,011 11,681 4,570 Targeted average hedge price(1) ($/gal) $0.48 $0.48 $0.48 $0.48 $0.48 $0.46 % NGL exposure hedged 35% Gas hedged (MMBtu/d) 35,000 5,000 5,000 172,500 54,375 160,000 Average hedge price ($/MMBtu) $2.66 $2.58 $2.58 $2.85 $2.81 $2.51 % gas exposure hedged 25% Crude hedged (Bbls/d) 8,813 8,022 4,978 3,978 6,448 2,491 Average hedge price ($/Bbl) $58.12 $57.88 $57.60 $57.03 $57.77 $54.07 % crude exposure hedged 66% Total Equity Length Hedged(2) 2020 2021 43% 33% 2022 10% Multi-year hedge program providing increased stability within cash flows (1) Targeted average hedge price is inclusive of existing propane and normal butane hedges at average hedge prices of $0.52 and $0.60 respectively, as well as targets for 15 (2) additional purity products Based on crude equivalent Non-GAAP Reconciliations 16 Non-GAAP Reconciliations Non-cash commodity derivative mark-to-market is included in adjusted gross margin and segment adjusted gross margin, along with cash settlements for our commodity derivative contracts.

We define adjusted gross margin as total operating revenues, less purchases and related costs, and we define segment adjusted gross margin for each segment as total operating revenues for that segment less purchases and related costs for that segment. Our adjusted gross margin equals the sum of our segment adjusted gross margins. Adjusted gross margin and segment adjusted gross margin are primary performance measures used by management, as these measures represent the results of product sales and purchases, a key component of our operations. 17 As an indicator of our operating performance, adjusted gross margin and segment adjusted gross margin should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, operating revenues, gross margin, segment gross margin, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. 17 Non-GAAP Reconciliations 18 18 Non-GAAP Reconciliations 19 19 Non-GAAP Reconciliations 20 Attachments Original document

