DCP Midstream LP : Truist 4th Annual Utilities, Midstream & Alternative Energy Summit Presentation

Note: All presentation statistics are as of the close of December 31, 2020, unless otherwise noted.

DCP Midstream Snapshot

$.39 / $1.56 ANNUALIZED DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT

$23.53 UNIT PRICE

$17.1B TOTAL ASSET BASE(1)

2020 GPA Midstream Association Awards for Environmental Excellence and Energy Conservation

$237MM Excess FCF in 2020

$1.2B AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY (3)

Ba2 / BB+ / BB+ CREDIT RATINGS

COMPETITIVE POSITION • Fully integrated value chain with 88% fee-based and hedged earnings generating increased excess free cash flow(2) YoY

• Large footprint in advantaged basins across nine states

• Industry-leading innovation and digital transformation via DCP 2.0

Note: Market statistics as of March 19, 2021

(1) Total Asset Base for Q4 2020 = Gross PPE + Intangibles + Investments in Unconsolidated Affiliates

(2) Excess Free Cash Flow = DCF less distributions to limited partners and the general partner, and less expansion capital expenditures and contributions to equity method investments

(3) As of March 19, 2021

Strong Portfolio of Assets

Leading Midstream Provider

Integrated Logistics & Marketing and

Gathering & Processing business with competitive footprint and geographic diversityUnparalleled interconnectivity and access to fractionators on the Gulf Coast, including Mt. Belvieu and Sweeny, with Conway for optionality

Leading industry positions in premier basins, including the DJ Basin, Permian, Eagle Ford, and SCOOP

57K Miles of

Pipeline

39 PlantsBcf/d 6.0 processing capacity (1)MMBpd NGL

1.7 Pipeline capacity

2.8 Bcf/d Natural Gas Pipeline capacity

(1) Includes only DCP processing plant capacity