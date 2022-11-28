DCW : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

overall EBITDA. Our CPVC plant at our Sahupuram facility in Tamil Nadu was set up as India's first CPVC plant. Most of the demand for this product is met through imports. As of H1 FY'23, our capacity utilization was 100%, with nearly 30% EBITDA margins.

The SIOP plant at our Sahupuram facility is one of the largest-scale SIOP plants in Asia for Red and Yellow Pigments. We have contracts with some of the world's largest consumers of pigments like Colorbiotics and Venator in the USA. We are producing at around 65% capacity and have witnessed a significant turnaround for this product. As a result, we are expecting EBITDA margins to remain in the range of approximately 30%. DCW is also a manufacturer of Synthetic Rutile, one of two manufacturers in India. This product goes into the production of Titanium Metal and Titanium Pigment.

We are now coming to the essential part of our discussion. As most of you know, the Company has transitioned over the last three to four years. Our earlier interactions with you have been very fruitful in explaining our business model and our near-term areas of focus. Primarily that was:

Augmenting our working capital. Maximizing and sweating out our existing assets Reducing our finance costs.

We are happy to state that we have successfully completed the above agenda. Our current ratio as of the 30th of September was 1.33. Utilization across all our products is maxed out, barring SIOP to some extent. And the last point is that our high-cost debt has finally been refinanced with mainstream bank funding. This will give our Company around 700 to 800 bps savings on our finance costs going forward. Our CFO Mr. Pradipto Mukherjee will further elaborate on this in some time. This effort has made our balance sheet leaner, stronger and more sustainable over an extended period of time.

Now this agenda is complete, the Management has shifted its focus to long-term and sustainable growth, especially on its bottom line. As the first phase of our growth plan, we would like to share that our Company has planned to double our CPVC capacity by adding another 10,000 tonnes of production. This CAPEX aligns with our overall strategy of further making inroads into Specialty Chemicals. As we know, DCW is the sole manufacturer of CPVC in India at this point in time. We believe that this CAPEX will further strengthen our market position, considering the demand situation. Per our internal estimations, this project is expected to be commissioned in the second half of FY'24. However, efforts are on to try and fast-track this project.

In addition, we also plan to augment the capacity utilization of our SIOP plant to 100%, with some line-balancing CAPEX. This will add around 10,000 tonnes of additional production per annum from the current levels. We estimate this project to be complete by the 1st Quarter of